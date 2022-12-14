Wanted: Loving home for "Baby," a giant indoor plant at a Metro Detroit gift shop that's closing its doors

LIVONIA (WWJ) – TIme is running out for a Livonia gift shop owner as she tries to find a new home for a giant plant before closing her doors at the end of the year.

A giant Schefflara plant – otherwise known as an umbrella tree – called “Baby” has drawn visitors from all over. Owner Brenda Scott says Baby has grown to more than 40 feet inside The Product Shop on Five Mile Road over the last 16 years.

Scott says she thinks Baby qualifies for the Guinness Book of World Records, as the previous indoor plant record in 2003 is 26 feet inside a West Virginia restaurant.

“We have had visits from people that work in botanical gardens that are out of state because we sell souvenirs. So we see tourists all week every week and they cannot believe what they see when they come in here. They actually take pictures and videos while they’re here.”

But as the days count down to the closing of The Product Shop at the end of the month, Scott tells WWJ she’s not having any luck finding a new home for what she refers to as “Michigan’s 8th Wonder.”

Scott has reached out to more than 10 botanical gardens in several cities, but hasn’t had any takers. She fears the majestic plant may have to be trimmed if she can’t find a home.

Anyone interested in taking in the plant should contact Scott at the store at 734-525-9995.