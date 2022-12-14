ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livonia, MI

Wanted: Loving home for "Baby," a giant indoor plant at a Metro Detroit gift shop that's closing its doors

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1chkJm_0jie1o6E00

LIVONIA (WWJ) – TIme is running out for a Livonia gift shop owner as she tries to find a new home for a giant plant before closing her doors at the end of the year.

A giant Schefflara plant – otherwise known as an umbrella tree – called “Baby” has drawn visitors from all over. Owner Brenda Scott says Baby has grown to more than 40 feet inside The Product Shop on Five Mile Road over the last 16 years.

Scott says she thinks Baby qualifies for the Guinness Book of World Records, as the previous indoor plant record in 2003 is 26 feet inside a West Virginia restaurant.

“We have had visits from people that work in botanical gardens that are out of state because we sell souvenirs. So we see tourists all week every week and they cannot believe what they see when they come in here. They actually take pictures and videos while they’re here.”

But as the days count down to the closing of The Product Shop at the end of the month, Scott tells WWJ she’s not having any luck finding a new home for what she refers to as “Michigan’s 8th Wonder.”

Scott has reached out to more than 10 botanical gardens in several cities, but hasn’t had any takers. She fears the majestic plant may have to be trimmed if she can’t find a home.

Anyone interested in taking in the plant should contact Scott at the store at 734-525-9995.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Where to dine in on Christmas Day in Metro Detroit

The only religious holiday that is also a federal holiday, Dec. 25 is a tough date when it comes to finding an open restaurant. Whether you don't celebrate Christmas or you want to celebrate by sitting down and eating at local restaurant, here are some ideas for dining in on Santa's big day.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Home for the Holidays: Metro Detroit Chefs’ Top Holiday Recipes

The holidays are coming, and if you’re looking for a new dish or two to add to your menu this year, look no further than southeast Michigan’s eateries. Metro Detroit is filled with restaurants that employ primo chefs that make some of the most mouthwatering dishes around — and we got some of them to […] The post Home for the Holidays: Metro Detroit Chefs’ Top Holiday Recipes appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

The tiny southwest Detroit taqueria that sparked a movement

In this season of giving thanks, Metro Detroit owes a huge debt to the tiny taqueria in southwest Detroit that sparked a movement: putting traditional tacos on a menu. Today, scores of restaurants, taco trucks, grocers, party stores, bars and even a few gas stations in Metro Detroit offer "street tacos": usually a soft, corn tortilla filled with meat and topped with onions and cilantro. Many say the first eatery to do so, at least in recent history, was Taqueria Lupita’s, which opened in 1994.
DETROIT, MI
secondwavemedia.com

Five Sterling Heights bakeries to visit on National Cupcake Day

That’s right. For all the excitement the holiday season generates, there is one holiday that might not get the same level of attention yet is no less — well, delicious. This Thursday, Dec. 15, marks National Cupcake Day. And while we just learned that this holiday even exists, that doesn’t make it any less worth celebrating. In fact, some of us have been celebrating it since the first childhood birthday party that we can remember.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
1077 WRKR

Tecumseh, MI Woman Is The Proud Owner of the World’s Oldest Known Fruitcake

I personally happen to be a fan of the Christmastime staple. Made with candied fruits, nuts and spiced (often rum-soaked) bread, what's not to love?. While watching late-night TV recently I was reminded of a peculiar taste test involving one of the oldest known fruitcakes to ever exist. Now, we all know fruitcake gets a bad rap as being infamously shelf-stable but I think at 144 years old this Ford family fruitcake is well past its "best by" date.
TECUMSEH, MI
abc12.com

Flint Social Club offering free Christmas light drive-thru Carnival

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Social Club, thru the help of volunteers and donations, is hosting a free Christmas light drive-thru carnival Saturday night. Visitors can enjoy the light show from the warmth of their cars or take in the beauty of the lights in the open air. Hot chocolate will be provided for free, along with candy canes. A warming station will be set up, the public can get new gloves, hats, scarves and socks for kids. For those with pets, you can stop by the dog bone station.
FLINT, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy