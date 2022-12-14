BALTIMORE - The second big holiday travel boom is next week and millions of Marylanders are expected to head out. AAA is seeing increases across the board in terms of how people are getting to their destination.AAA Mid-Atlantic predicts 2.2 million will be traveling during the end-of-year holiday period, which runs from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. About 90 percent of travelers, AAA says, will be behind the wheel, thanks to lowering gas prices.But AAA said the biggest increase we'll see is on trains, buses, and even cruises.Meaghan Longanecker said she'll be visiting family in Virginia and Ellicott City.She's relieved...

