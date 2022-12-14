this is not California first, second this only tells people of lesser monetary gains they can't purchase because the new electric vehicles are way over priced and you can't afford them or pay to have a charging station installed at you residence. third stop tearing the trees and forest down to make way for new unneeded places of business and residence, green keeps the pollution down by turning monoxide to oxygen. I've seen places where forests were now they are no longer there and new residence and businesses are being built, and old places are vacant. this insanity has to stop, we won't have any green left and this country will die for lack of.
I got one am glad governor Hogan signed this into being! Electric is expensive and not the full answer it has it's own environmental nightmare waiting to happen! Ev's are not as safe as you might think!
And for all you idiots that think electricity grows on a tree it don't it's developed in a coal fired power plant
