DCist

City Winery To Close Ivy City Location In New Year

City Winery appears to be closing its Ivy City location after the end of this year and will be looking to relocate within D.C. A source in the D.C. music community, who did not want to share their name since they were not authorized to comment publicly, shared the following statement from City Winery CEO Michael Dorf:
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

City Winery DC relocating due to crime in Ivy City

WASHINGTON - City Winery is temporarily closing in D.C. over safety concerns in Ivy City. FOX 5 spoke with the founder and CEO, Michael Dorf, who said this was a tough decision to make. He has over 100 employees who are like family and he cares about their safety. He says staff and customers have experienced car break-ins, assaults, robberies, and have heard gunshots daily.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

12 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Weekend

BUILD A PLAYGROUND: Parkside is getting a new playground, and you can help. On Friday, CityInterests Development Partners and KABOOM! are leading the first of two volunteer days to help build a playground and adventure park in Ward 7. Volunteers will get food throughout the day from a host of local sponsors, including Compass Coffee, Matchbox Pizza and Call Your Mother Deli. (685 Kenilworth Terrace NE; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; FREE)
WASHINGTON, DC
ftnnews.com

New Holiday Inn Express Opens in Washington, DC

IHG Hotels & Resorts announced the grand opening of Holiday Inn Express Washington, DC Downtown. Located in the trendy Mt. Vernon Triangle neighborhood, the hotel is steps away from iconic DC locations including, US Capitol, US Supreme Court, Library of Congress, Union Station, the National Mall, the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and Capital One Arena.
WASHINGTON, DC
ourcommunitynow.com

Get Ready for Mind-Bending Illusions at DC's New Museum Exhibition, 'Museum of Illusions'

A new museum in downtown D.C. lets you explore a world of visual illusions. D.C. is rounding out the end of the year by opening a new museum. The Museum of Illusions opened its doors on December 13 at CityCenterDC. The museum is full of interactive exhibits that allow visitors to immerse themselves in mirrored rooms, light vortex, and sleight-of-hand illusions.
WASHINGTON, DC
sancerresatsunset.com

Huntley Meadows Park in Alexandria, Virginia

Top-secret antenna arrays tracked Sputnik. A family of beavers built a dam that created a wetlands area attracting rare birds. And Elizabeth Jennings committed a gruesome murder, even for her. All these things happened in what is today Huntley Meadows Park in Alexandria, Virginia. This post contains affiliate links. For...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

PHOTOS: Christmas cheer and happy faces at Ward 8 toy drive in DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Councilmember Trayon White Sr. alongside Amerigroup D.C., a managed care organization serving residents in the District, helped organize a Ward 8 holiday toy giveaway for Ward 8 residents on Friday. The event was hosted at TheARC, a popular recreational campus in Southeast D.C. The toy...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Here is where to see holiday lights across the DMV

WASHINGTON — It's the most beautiful time of the year... to put on a sweater and take a stroll through the holiday lights. All across the DMV, you can find the night being set alight by twinkling lights and neon signs. Whether you like to see candy canes and...
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

NBC4’s Pat Collins: 50 Years of Stories and Snow Sticks

TV news reporter Pat Collins announced Dec. 7 that he’ll be retiring at the end of the year after a 50-year career. Born in Washington, D.C., Collins has worked at NBC4 since 1986 and had stints at WUSA9 and ABC7. During his five-decade career, Collins has covered breaking news,...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Gramophone DC coming to Shaw

“Gramophone DC is located at 647 Florida Ave, NW between Halfsmoke and Flash. Two level boutique lounge that focuses on Disco, Lounge and Disco house. The place used to be residential apartments and I converted them into a cozy, brick wall, traditional lounge space with old antique furniture. Minimal lighting and a great sound system will take you back to the beginning days of modern lounges in the US. We pay attention to basics and great ingredients when it comes to cocktails.”
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“Seen in the best Peruvian chicken joint in all the land”

Thanks to Melissa for sending from Huacatay Chicken. Huacatay, Peruvian style chicken, opened in Edgewood back in 2016. 2314 4th Street, NE (just off Rhode Island Ave) Located at 2314 4th St NE. Washington, DC. We offer a wide array of fresh food – huacatay salad, machu picchu salad, huacatay burger, 6″ huacatay sandwich, lomo saltado, palta rellena, ceviche, and whole chicken with 6 sauces. We use the freshest ingredients in preparing our food to provide the best quality and taste. Try our delicious food today!”
WASHINGTON, DC
shelterforce.org

D.C. Street Vendors Push Back Against Criminalization

On most days you’ll find Eloisa selling empanadas and fresh fruit such as coconut and lychee from her food cart. She works near the corner of 14th and Irving streets in Washington, D.C., a bustling area in the diverse Columbia Heights neighborhood where you’ll find a thriving community of street vendors selling a variety of goods—homemade foods, clothing, flowers, and even art. The area gets heavy foot traffic thanks in part to the nearby DC USA mall and the Columbia Heights Metro station, one of the city’s busiest.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

National Park Service removed encampments from Scott Circle

For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. The 2020 Visitor Parking Passes (VPP) are now valid through April 2023. Prince Of Petworth Today at 9:35am. Thanks to Michelle for...
WASHINGTON, DC
