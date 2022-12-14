Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
5 Christmas Eve Delicacies In Washington You Should Try With Your FamilyWrld_FaymuzWashington State
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
City Winery To Close Ivy City Location In New Year
City Winery appears to be closing its Ivy City location after the end of this year and will be looking to relocate within D.C. A source in the D.C. music community, who did not want to share their name since they were not authorized to comment publicly, shared the following statement from City Winery CEO Michael Dorf:
DC winery and concert venue closing due to crime: 'Too unsafe for our staff'
A popular winery and live entertainment venue in Washington, D.C., is being forced to close due to rising crime that has made it 'unsafe' for its staff and customers.
fox5dc.com
City Winery DC relocating due to crime in Ivy City
WASHINGTON - City Winery is temporarily closing in D.C. over safety concerns in Ivy City. FOX 5 spoke with the founder and CEO, Michael Dorf, who said this was a tough decision to make. He has over 100 employees who are like family and he cares about their safety. He says staff and customers have experienced car break-ins, assaults, robberies, and have heard gunshots daily.
12 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Weekend
BUILD A PLAYGROUND: Parkside is getting a new playground, and you can help. On Friday, CityInterests Development Partners and KABOOM! are leading the first of two volunteer days to help build a playground and adventure park in Ward 7. Volunteers will get food throughout the day from a host of local sponsors, including Compass Coffee, Matchbox Pizza and Call Your Mother Deli. (685 Kenilworth Terrace NE; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; FREE)
Former ‘Night Mayor’ Shawn Townsend To Lead Local Restaurant Association
Mayor Muriel Bowser and Director of the Office of Nightlife and Culture Shawn Townsend. Shawn Townsend, D.C.’s first “night mayor,” will take over as the president and CEO of the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington, the regional trade association that represents the D.C. area’s food industry. Washingtonian...
ftnnews.com
New Holiday Inn Express Opens in Washington, DC
IHG Hotels & Resorts announced the grand opening of Holiday Inn Express Washington, DC Downtown. Located in the trendy Mt. Vernon Triangle neighborhood, the hotel is steps away from iconic DC locations including, US Capitol, US Supreme Court, Library of Congress, Union Station, the National Mall, the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and Capital One Arena.
ourcommunitynow.com
Get Ready for Mind-Bending Illusions at DC's New Museum Exhibition, 'Museum of Illusions'
A new museum in downtown D.C. lets you explore a world of visual illusions. D.C. is rounding out the end of the year by opening a new museum. The Museum of Illusions opened its doors on December 13 at CityCenterDC. The museum is full of interactive exhibits that allow visitors to immerse themselves in mirrored rooms, light vortex, and sleight-of-hand illusions.
Restaurant offers a new way to brunch in DMV
For those who may like breakfast or brunch.
sancerresatsunset.com
Huntley Meadows Park in Alexandria, Virginia
Top-secret antenna arrays tracked Sputnik. A family of beavers built a dam that created a wetlands area attracting rare birds. And Elizabeth Jennings committed a gruesome murder, even for her. All these things happened in what is today Huntley Meadows Park in Alexandria, Virginia. This post contains affiliate links. For...
WJLA
PHOTOS: Christmas cheer and happy faces at Ward 8 toy drive in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Councilmember Trayon White Sr. alongside Amerigroup D.C., a managed care organization serving residents in the District, helped organize a Ward 8 holiday toy giveaway for Ward 8 residents on Friday. The event was hosted at TheARC, a popular recreational campus in Southeast D.C. The toy...
Prince George’s County library gives away hundreds of free coats
In Prince George's County, dozens of people received free coats at the Prince George's County Memorial Library's Oxon Hill branch. It was all a part of the county library system's "Operation Warm."
Here is where to see holiday lights across the DMV
WASHINGTON — It's the most beautiful time of the year... to put on a sweater and take a stroll through the holiday lights. All across the DMV, you can find the night being set alight by twinkling lights and neon signs. Whether you like to see candy canes and...
mymcmedia.org
NBC4’s Pat Collins: 50 Years of Stories and Snow Sticks
TV news reporter Pat Collins announced Dec. 7 that he’ll be retiring at the end of the year after a 50-year career. Born in Washington, D.C., Collins has worked at NBC4 since 1986 and had stints at WUSA9 and ABC7. During his five-decade career, Collins has covered breaking news,...
WTOP
Va. church hosts R&B star Anthony Hamilton for Christmas concert at Capital One Hall
Hear our full conversation on my podcast “Beyond the Fame.”. The Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, Virginia, presents “A Very Merry Come As You Are Christmas Concert” with Grammy-winning R&B artist Anthony Hamilton. The concert will be held at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia, this...
popville.com
Gramophone DC coming to Shaw
“Gramophone DC is located at 647 Florida Ave, NW between Halfsmoke and Flash. Two level boutique lounge that focuses on Disco, Lounge and Disco house. The place used to be residential apartments and I converted them into a cozy, brick wall, traditional lounge space with old antique furniture. Minimal lighting and a great sound system will take you back to the beginning days of modern lounges in the US. We pay attention to basics and great ingredients when it comes to cocktails.”
popville.com
“Seen in the best Peruvian chicken joint in all the land”
Thanks to Melissa for sending from Huacatay Chicken. Huacatay, Peruvian style chicken, opened in Edgewood back in 2016. 2314 4th Street, NE (just off Rhode Island Ave) Located at 2314 4th St NE. Washington, DC. We offer a wide array of fresh food – huacatay salad, machu picchu salad, huacatay burger, 6″ huacatay sandwich, lomo saltado, palta rellena, ceviche, and whole chicken with 6 sauces. We use the freshest ingredients in preparing our food to provide the best quality and taste. Try our delicious food today!”
Why Some Pandemic ‘Open Streets’ Around D.C. Are Still Closed To Traffic
Early in the pandemic, people were desperate for more room to safely spend time outdoors. Officials in the D.C. area experimented with making more space by closing certain roads to car traffic, and opening them to pedestrians. Now, motor vehicles are again humming along on the vast majority of those roads.
shelterforce.org
D.C. Street Vendors Push Back Against Criminalization
On most days you’ll find Eloisa selling empanadas and fresh fruit such as coconut and lychee from her food cart. She works near the corner of 14th and Irving streets in Washington, D.C., a bustling area in the diverse Columbia Heights neighborhood where you’ll find a thriving community of street vendors selling a variety of goods—homemade foods, clothing, flowers, and even art. The area gets heavy foot traffic thanks in part to the nearby DC USA mall and the Columbia Heights Metro station, one of the city’s busiest.
popville.com
National Park Service removed encampments from Scott Circle
For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. The 2020 Visitor Parking Passes (VPP) are now valid through April 2023. Prince Of Petworth Today at 9:35am. Thanks to Michelle for...
Splash! Army Engineers To Study Possible Swimming Beaches On D.C.’s Rivers
Right now it’s not great weather for taking a dip in the Potomac… plus it’s illegal. But someday in the not-too-distant future, going for a swim in the District’s rivers could be a real option on a hot summer day. In the latest step toward making...
