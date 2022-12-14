Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Daniels; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley; Southwest Phillips; Western Roosevelt WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST MONDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on some slippery road conditions to continue with additional snow accumulations of up to one inch through Monday.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Oneida by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Oneida WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Southern Oneida county. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Dawson, Garfield, Petroleum, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Dawson; Garfield; Petroleum; Prairie; Richland; Wibaux WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on some slippery road conditions to continue with additional snow accumulations of up to one inch through Monday.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for St Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:14:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St Croix HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 11 feet. Localized beach erosion is possible. * WHERE...Beaches of northeastern St. Croix. * WHEN...Through 6 PM AST Monday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 09:25:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN KITTITAS COUNTY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation for Western Kittitas County. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel along I-90 and through Snoqualmie Pass will be impacted.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Oahu in Honolulu by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 06:25:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-18 09:30:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. A Flood Watch is also in effect for all Hawaiian Islands through Monday night. Target Area: Oahu in Honolulu FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County. * WHEN...Until 930 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, urban areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 620 AM HST, radar indicated widespread moderate to locally heavy rain over the island of Oahu with the heaviest rainfall over leeward areas. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Additional heavy rain will be moving in from the southwest over the next few hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Honolulu, Mililani, Pearl City, Waikele, Wahiawa, Wheeler Field, Waipahu, Kunia, Aiea, Halawa, Waiahole, Schofield Barracks, Waikane, Salt Lake, Kahaluu, Moanalua, Ahuimanu, Iroquois Point, Ewa Beach and Kaaawa. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 930 AM HST if flooding persists.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Roosevelt by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Roosevelt WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Roosevelt County. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on some slippery road conditions to continue with additional snow accumulations of up to one inch through Monday.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:41:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-21 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Cascade County below 5000ft; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Fergus County below 4500ft; Gates of the Mountains; Hill County; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Northern Blaine County; Northern High Plains; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Western and Central Chouteau County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero or lower. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 AM MST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills may reach 40 below zero or lower Tuesday through Thursday morning.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Crawford, Kalkaska, Otsego by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Crawford; Kalkaska; Otsego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Antrim, Otsego, Kalkaska, Crawford and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 07:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-21 21:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Emergency management and law enforcement are asking all citizens to use extreme caution in and around the Roaring Fork and Frying Pan Rivers. Target Area: Eagle; Garfield; Pitkin FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Minor flooding caused by ice jam releases will continue through late Wednesday. * WHERE...The Roaring Fork River and the Frying Pan River including the following counties in west-central Colorado, Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin. * WHEN...Until 915 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Anglers and anyone near or in the Roaring Fork River and Frying Pan River should use extreme caution and be on the lookout for ice and debris flowing in the river. Move away from the river and seek higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 753 AM MST, Emergency management reported an ice jam near the advisory area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 11:05:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-20 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Mermentau River Near Mermentau Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mermentau River Near Mermentau. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the river will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CST Sunday the stage was 4.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM CST Sunday was 4.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Mermentau River Mermentau 4.0 4.1 Sun 10 am CS 4.0 3.8 3.6
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allegan, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, Van Buren by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:54:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegan; Kent; Muskegon; Ottawa; Van Buren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EST THIS MORNING The advisory will be allowed to expire. Little or no additional accumulation is expected through the afternoon. Locally slick travel conditions may persist from the recent snow event.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 06:25:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-18 09:30:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. A Flood Watch is also in effect for all Hawaiian Islands through Monday night. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF MOLOKAI IN MAUI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Molokai in Maui County. * WHEN...Until 945 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 631 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms over the island of Molokai. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour with the heaviest rain over the western half of Molokai so far. Additional heavy rain will be moving in from the southwest during the next few hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kualapuu, Kaunakakai, Hoolehua, Kalaupapa National Park, Kawela, Kamalo, Maunaloa, Ualapue, Pukoo, Kepuhi, Halawa Valley and Molokai Airport. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 945 AM HST if flooding persists.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for White Pine County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 05:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: White Pine County WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...White Pine County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very cold temperatures can lead to frost bite and hypothermia.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 11:04:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River near White Oak Park. * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 2.0 feet, Minor flooding of Goos Ferry Road will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:55 AM CST Sunday the stage was 2.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:55 AM CST Sunday was 2.3 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 2.2 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 2.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 2.0 Sun 10 am CS 2.1 2.1 1.9
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 01:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON Gusty winds have slowly subsided across the Arlington area this morning. A few gusts up to 55 MPH are possible for the rest of the afternoon. After a brief lull in the winds early this evening, winds are expected to increase by midnight tonight. A High Wind Watch remains in effect.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 01:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches. * WHERE...Osburn, Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Mullan, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Dobson Pass, Pinehurst, and Kellogg. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Southwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:14:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Southwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High Risk of Rip Currents due to breaking waves around 7 feet. * WHERE...Beaches in the Southwest of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through 6 PM AST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 11:04:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Evangeline; St. Landry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding begins along the bayou with a few structures right along the bayou threatened. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CST Sunday the stage was 16.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM CST Sunday was 18.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 14.5 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Bayou Des Cannes Eunice 16.0 16.9 Sun 10 am CS 15.6 15.2 14.9
weather.gov
Wind Chill Watch issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Wear a hat and gloves to help prevent frostbite. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. * WHERE...East Glacier Park Region. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 AM MST Wednesday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST Monday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and periods of reduced visibility. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills may reach 40 below zero or lower Tuesday through Thursday morning.
