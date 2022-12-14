Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Attala, Holmes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 08:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-21 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Yazoo and Madison Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River At West. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Several thousand acres of agricultural and lowland become inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CST Sunday the stage was 18.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Big Black River West 15.0 18.0 Sun 7 am CST 17.7 16.8 14.8
Flood Warning issued for Leake by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 09:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM CST. Target Area: Leake The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Yockanookany River Near Ofahoma affecting Leake County. Pearl River At Edinburg affecting Leake County. Pearl River Near Carthage affecting Leake County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Above Philadelphia affecting Neshoba County. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Yockanookany River Near Ofahoma. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Minor overbank flooding of farmland along the river is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CST Sunday the stage was 19.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CST Sunday was 19.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is cresting and will be steady through today before beginning a slow fall. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Yockanookany River Ofahoma 19.0 19.0 Sun 7 am CST 18.8 18.0 16.9
Flood Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 07:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 09:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam affecting Marengo, Greene and Hale Counties. .Flooding continues on the Black Warrior River and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by this evening, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CST Sunday the stage was near 92 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested and will continue to fall to below flood stage tonight. - Flood stage is 90.0 feet.
