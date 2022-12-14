Read full article on original website
Passionpreneur Publishing announces the global release of Schools for This Century and Beyond
This inspiring book by Dr. Shawn Dilly is now available via major players in the global book distribution field. Dubai, United Arab Emirates Dec 17, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - Passionpreneur Publishing has announced the release of Schools for This Century and Beyond by Dr. Shawn Dilly via the publishing industry's largest global book distribution networks. The book is anticipated to have an inspiring and profound effect on its target audience.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Bestax Chartered Accountant Offers Effective VAT Filling and Registration Services
Bestax Chartered Accountant, a trusted financial and business advisory firm, offers VAT filling and registration services in Dubai. Managing financial records effectively and making solution-focused business decisions are two important things that every business needs to thrive. Through the help and advice of experts who understand the market and are well-experienced in the business world, companies and organizations can be sure to grow their businesses without any hassle. Bestax Chartered Accountant is a trusted financial consultancy and business advisory firm committed to providing effective solutions for various business and financial needs. The company offers its services to clients from different industries, and they ensure to provide them with satisfactory services. Thus, their services include Economic Substance Regulation (ESR), Ultimate Beneficial Ownership (UBO) & Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Compliance, VAT & Excise Consultancy, Audit & Assurance Services, Internal Audits, Accounting Softwares & ERP Implementation, and other business services.
The Paver Company Sets New Trend for Concrete Paving Industry
A survey conducted by ICPI revealed that in the last couple of years, commercial and residential sales of the concrete paver industry grew about 18% in the U.S. and 6.42% in Canada. The survey also stated that as sales rapidly grew, the labor shortage has become a concern in the construction industry. Unsurprisingly, this has resulted from the fact of the rising demand for efficient and fast production of automatic block-making machines.
KILL Aerobotix Partners With FerRobotics to Launch Revolutionary Robotic Tool for Precision Application of Masking Tape
Aerobotix requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20221129005373 (issued Nov. 29, 2022) “Aerobotix Partners With FerRobotics to Launch Revolutionary Robotic Tool for Precision Application of Masking Tape” be killed. The ATK was one of only five projects to be nominated for the Econovius, a special prize under the...
“NirvanaVerse”: a new exciting project by The Nemesis and Rai Cinema
The Nemesis and Rai Cinema, which announced their partnership last May during the Cannes Film Festival, have consolidated their successful relationship with a new project that will be launched on December 15th. During a keynote lecture at La Sapienza University of Rome, the Oscar-winning director Gabriele Salvatores will present the transmedia reboot of the 1997 movie Nirvana.
Carbon Revolution, a Leading Global Manufacturer of Carbon Fiber Wheels to the Automotive Industry, and Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. Release Investor Webcast
Carbon Revolution Limited (“CBR” or “Carbon Revolution”) (ASX: CBR), a Tier 1 OEM supplier and a leading global manufacturer of lightweight advanced technology carbon fiber wheels, and Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (“Twin Ridge” or “TRCA”) (NYSE: TRCA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today have posted to their websites an investor webcast discussing their recently announced business combination. The webcast can be accessed here and here.
BioMedNewsBreaks – HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Adds Renowned Cardiologist to Help Define Best Paths to Advance Products
HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT), a cardiac technology company, recently named a world-renowned interventional cardiologist with an impressive breadth of experience as its chief medical officer. “Stanford cardiologist Peter J. Fitzgerald, MD, PhD, will help HeartBeam continue to develop the first and only 3D-vector ECG platform for heart attack detection anytime, anywhere… Dr. Fitzgerald joins HeartBeam after gaining invaluable experience in the clinical, research and industry sectors. An accomplished inventor, entrepreneur and investment-fund founder, Dr. Fitzgerald is serving as director of the Center for Cardiovascular Technology and director of the Cardiovascular Core Analysis Laboratory at Stanford University Medical School,” a recent article reads. “We are thrilled to have Dr. Fitzgerald, one of the world’s preeminent opinion leaders in cardiology and digital health, join the HeartBeam leadership team and play a major role in defining best paths to adoption, clinical strategies and partnerships to advance our products in the market,” HeartBeam founder and CEO Branislav Vajdic, PhD, is quoted as saying.
Femme Gaming and Plan International Canada Join Forces to Empower Girls
TORONTO - December 15, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Femme Gaming and Plan International Canada are thrilled to announce a partnership for the upcoming fundraising event, Game for Girls' Equality Holiday Charity Stream. This marks Plan International Canada's launch into the gaming space and Femme Gaming's continued commitment to promoting equal rights for girls.
E-Commerce Logistics Global Market Report 2022: Rising Influence of Digital Technology Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "E-Commerce Logistics Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global e-commerce logistics market is expected to grow from $476.34 billion in 2021 to $568.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. The e-commerce logistics market is expected to grow to $1163.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.6%.
Infobip Appoints Vice President of Marketing and Growth to Support Ambitious Targets
By combining the marketing and growth teams, Infobip puts its customers front and center to build global brand awareness. Global cloud communications platform Infobip has appointed Ben Lewis as Vice President of Marketing and Growth. Ben will lead Infobip’s global marketing and growth function and is responsible for increasing the firm’s market share and brand awareness to meet its ambitious growth targets. Taking a customer-centric approach, he will ensure Infobip is positioned as the full-stack omnichannel communications platform for every platform.
Qatar Air Conditioner Market Research Report (2022-2027): Key Players LG Electronics, Fujitsu, Samsung & More Drive 5% Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Qatar Air Conditioner Market Research Report Forecast: (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The recent report on Qatar Air Conditioner Market by The publisher exhibits a comprehensive study of the changing dynamics of the market, including the prominent growth drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, trends, and developments, among others.
Creatd (OTCQB: CRTD): OG Collection Subsidiary Launches Largest NFT Sale Ahead of Anticipated Spin-Off in Q1 2023
Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) is a company supporting the creator economy by providing economic opportunities for creators and brands. Shares of the creator economy company shot up 58% during trading on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Over the past thirty days, Creatd has seen average daily volume of 1.77 million shares. However, volume of 2.18 million shares or dollar volume of around $1.54 million, exchanged hands during the day’s trading session.
P2P Carsharing Global Market Report 2022: Demand for Executive Cars Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "P2P Carsharing Market Size and Share Analysis Report by Car Type - Global Industry Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to the market research study the size of the peer-to-peer carsharing market was a little over $1,598 million in 2021,...
Global Protein Shampoo Market 2022 to 2031 - Players Include L'Oreal, Procter & Gamble, Unilever and Shiseido Company - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Protein Shampoo Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global protein shampoo market. The global protein shampoo market is expected to grow from $1.65 billion in 2021 to...
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Zurich Insurance plc
AM Best has assigned the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) to Zurich Insurance plc (ZIP) (Ireland), a subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (Zurich) (Switzerland). The outlook assigned to the FSR is stable while the outlook assigned to the Long-Term ICR is positive.
New Zealand Visa For Japanese, Singapore, Portuguese, Mexican Citizens
New Zealand offers its tourists extensive natural landscapes, wildlife and fantastic vacations. From exceptional wildlife, rainforest, mountain peaks, rain forests to great food and cultural history, it's no wonder tourists visit New Zealand. Japanese passport holders must apply for an NZeTA online if they wish to visit New Zealand for up to 90 consecutive days. From 1 October 2019, Japanese citizens wishing to visit New Zealand will need an NZeTA. Japan is one of the 60 countries that have a visa waiver agreement with New Zealand. All visa-exempt citizens, including transit passengers, as well as airline and cruise ship crew, must apply for a New Zealand eTA prior to departure. Electronic Travel Authorization is required for travelers visiting Japan for tourism, business, or transit purposes. The application process for the New Zealand eTA form for Japan can be completed online smoothly, quickly and easily.
Starting today, visitors to Canada can apply for their visas online.
Canada-visa-online is excited to announce that we are now offering a hassle-free online visa application service for Canadian citizens.With our new service, you can apply for a visa from the comfort of your own home without having to go through the time-consuming and often stressful process of applying in person at a consulate or embassy.We understand that applying for a visa can be a daunting task, so we have made our online application process as simple and straightforward as possible. Our team of experts will guide you through every step of the process and answer any questions you may have along the way.Applying for a visa doesn't have to be a headache anymore - with canada-visa-online, it's easy and stress-free.
Bmp Doors Usa Strengthens Their Range of Quality High Speed Doors for Both Indoor and Outdoor Needs
Doors are an essential part in all commercial buildings and production environments... With that thought in mind, building owners must consider the type of doors they buy. Fortunately, BMP Doors USA has come to the rescue. With a diverse variety of top-quality doors that suit the needs of everyone, BMP High Speed Doors are fulfilling a condition that has eluded people for a long time. The company understands that doors aren’t just there to keep strangers out, and incorporating technology with high-grade materials can only result in perfection.
Global $145+ Bn Car Rental Market to 2027: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Car Rental Market to 2027: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global car rental industry is expected to reach an estimated $145.6 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027. The future of the global car rental...
