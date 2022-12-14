AIIMS Psychiatry Dept. Faculty brings out the book ‘Mental Health at Crossroads – Challenges and Solutions’

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Dr. Farhaad Riyaz, a board-certified dermatologist, is educating the masses about skin care issues in USA
Dr. Farhaad Riyaz is a top-notch Mohs Surgeon and Dermatologist. He is offering consultancy to startups. Dr. Farhaad Riyaz, an emerging name in the field of dermatology, terms "overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) light" as the primary cause of skin cancer in the United States. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, Skin Cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, and approximately 9,500 people are diagnosed daily. Despite these alarming stats, experts agree that there is an apparent shortage of dermatologists.
Woonsocket Call
Introducing Recovery Rehab: The source for Alcohol and Drug Rehab
For people seeking information about drug rehab and alcohol rehab, many resources are available to help discover the right treatment program for their needs. Recovery Rehab offers reliable and well-researched information about everything related to addiction, alcoholism, and drug rehab. Recovery Rehab is a trusted drug rehab resource for those...
Comments / 0