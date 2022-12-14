Dr. Farhaad Riyaz is a top-notch Mohs Surgeon and Dermatologist. He is offering consultancy to startups. Dr. Farhaad Riyaz, an emerging name in the field of dermatology, terms "overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) light" as the primary cause of skin cancer in the United States. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, Skin Cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, and approximately 9,500 people are diagnosed daily. Despite these alarming stats, experts agree that there is an apparent shortage of dermatologists.

