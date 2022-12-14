Read full article on original website
Sadie Jane
3d ago
Thats what real people who are concerned about their neighbors are suppose to do. I, know people will say oh she is the govenors wife, oh please! she puts her panties on just like the rest of the women who donate their time to charity, one day she will not be in the govenors house and will be back like the rest of us. I do applaud her, she is a better person than that money pocket packing husband of hers. Thank You Mrs. Desantis.
Reply
3
Related
Holy hell: The dangers in rising religious exemptions to school vaccinations in Florida
It’s not surprising to learn that required vaccinations for Florida schoolchildren are at a 10-year low. I’m not talking about COVID-19 vaccines. These are the routine “Part A” vaccinations required for incoming kindergarten students, the shots that immunize them from communicable diseases such as polio, measles, mumps, rubella, influenza B, hepatitis B, tetanus, and diphtheria.
floridainsider.com
As many would-be nurses fail their exams, Florida’s nursing pipeline is in shambles
Nurses walking through hallway — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Monkey Business Images. Florida’s nursing education system is experiencing significant issues as a result of the state’s mounting nursing shortage. Every year, thousands of nursing school graduates fall short of the licensing requirement, failing at the last hurdle.
After insurance commissioner steps down, Florida Democrats question timing
It's been an eventful week for Florida's property insurance market.
alachuachronicle.com
Florida’s Unemployment Rate Drops to 2.6 Percent, Job Growth Rate Exceeds Nation’s for 20th Consecutive Month
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.6 percent — the lowest among the nation’s top ten largest states and 1.1 percent lower than the nation’s. November marks two consecutive years (24 straight months) that Florida’s unemployment rate has remained below the nation’s. Florida also continued to exceed the national job growth rate for the 20th consecutive month in November 2022.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
Who are the three women currently sitting on Florida's death row?
In Florida, stipulations for applying the death penalty in criminal cases include those crimes considered particularly cruel, horrific, premeditated and/or unsympathetically carried out.
DeSantis signs property insurance bill into law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Fort Myers Beach at 10 a.m. It is likely he'll be signing two bills from the recent special session.
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Two Bills to Support Disaster Relief and Help Stabilize Florida’s Property Insurance Market
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed two bills following the special session that took place this week. Governor DeSantis signed Senate Bill (SB) 4-A, which provides $750 million for additional disaster relief to Floridians following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The Governor also signed SB 2-A, the most significant property insurance reform bill in recent history, which helps to stabilize our property insurance market, increase competition, and strengthen consumer protections. More on actions taken during the recent special session can be found here.
Governor Ron DeSantis Suggests That Florida’s Legislators Will Approve Constitutional Carry of Guns in 2023: “I’m Ready”
On December 15, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis gave the clearest indication yet, that he intends to approve constitutional carry of handguns during the state's forthcoming legislative season. While speaking at a press event to announce relief on toll charges, DeSantis was pressed on the topic of constitutional carry and whether he'd finally be ready to approve it.
Florida insurance commissioner resigns, governor’s office confirms
Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier has reportedly resigned, effective Dec. 28.
Florida lawmakers react to property insurance reform bill signed into law
We started the week with a lot of promises and pages, more than 100 of them, giving the state insurance code an overhaul. Five days later, we have a shiny new law and a lot of hope from backers.
WINKNEWS.com
Florida Governor DeSantis tired of waiting on FEMA
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he’s tired of waiting on FEMA during a Friday press conference on Fort Myers Beach. DeSantis told the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management to move forward with placing trailers for hurricane victims. His main point was that people need a place...
Gov. Ron DeSantis expects constitutional carry to pass in Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday he expects lawmakers during the 2023 regular legislative session to pass a major change in Florida gun laws. The change would allow what supporters call “constitutional carry.” Under current law, people who want to carry guns must get concealed-weapons licenses from the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Constitutional carry would allow people to carry guns without the licenses.
floridapolitics.com
‘We need to make it right’: Lawmaker refiles measure to help wrongly imprisoned Floridians
‘Hopefully, this time is the right time. Hopefully, we can make some movement.’. Tampa resident Robert DuBoise spent 37 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit until DNA evidence convinced a court to set him free in late 2020. The moment he walked out of prison, a clock started ticking.
wlrn.org
Largest Cuban exodus in decades, Miami’s FTX debacle and Florida's property insurance crisis
Cuba is currently seeing the largest and fastest exodus since Fidel Castro took power in 1959. Huge numbers of Cubans are showing up at the U.S.-Mexico border and many others are landing by boat in the Florida Keys. On the South Florida Roundup, we spoke to New York Times investigative...
floridapolitics.com
Michael Thompson declares war on Florida GOP with Anthony Sabatini appointment
Not only is he a disgraced former lawmaker, he actively criticizes party leaders. Newly elected Lee County GOP Chair Michael Thompson wasted no time declaring war on the Republican Party of Florida, led by Sen. Joe Gruters. Just 48 hours after being elected by a one-vote margin on the third...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs insurance, hurricane bills
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Anticipating the need for more legislation about the state’s troubled property-insurance system, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed bills intended to stabilize the insurance industry and provide $751.5 million for people and communities recovering from hurricanes. DeSantis signed the bills two days after lawmakers finished...
WINKNEWS.com
100-year-old Florida lawyer may be oldest practicing attorney in the state
MIAMI (CBS Miami) At the dawn of the Roaring Twenties, Babe Ruth was a player with the New York Yankees, radio became a fixture in American homes, travel by airplanes became more than a curiosity, prohibition was in full swing and scandal-scarred Warren Harding was president. In 1922, Jay Simons was born and would later embark on a legal career spanning decades and continuing into 2022.
floridianpress.com
DeSantis Goes After Businesses For E-Verify Noncompliance
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) is cracking down on employment of unauthorized aliens through usage of the E-Verify system. Six companies, however, have not complied. The Florida Dept. of Economic Opportunity is sending their final letters to these six companies, demanding they comply with the E-Verify law within 30 days.
DeSantis signs billion-dollar insurance industry subsidy; but will ordinary homeowners get help?
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday approved what Democrats have called a billion-dollar “bailout” for the property insurance industry, even as ordinary homeowners wait for lower premiums for policy holders. “Floridians are losing yet again. I worry for our neighbors on fixed incomes. How many people are going to lose their homes before this ‘trickle down’ […] The post DeSantis signs billion-dollar insurance industry subsidy; but will ordinary homeowners get help? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Comments / 2