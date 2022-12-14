Read full article on original website
Passionpreneur Publishing announces the global release of Digital Governance
The inspiring book by Ahmad Almulla and Arun Tewary is now available via major players in the global book distribution field. Dubai, United Arab Emirates Dec 17, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - Passionpreneur Publishing has announced the release of Digital Governance by Ahmad Almulla and Arun Tewary via the publishing industry's largest global book distribution networks. The book is anticipated to have an inspiring and profound effect on its target audience.
Foster Growth and Success with the Help of Gad.Ai
Know more about their client’s latest application called Table 1. There is no denying that the rise of the Internet and digitization has made people's lives more convenient than usual. Today, both individuals and brands maximize the opportunities of having a strong digital presence. At Gad.Ai, they help their clients grow and attain success by bringing only the best in top quality development.
CORRECTING and REPLACING ExtraHop Recognized in the Gartner® Market Guide for Network Detection and Response for the Third Time
Solution provides visibility to help organizations detect and respond to cyberattacks. First paragraph, second sentence of release should read: This is the third time that ExtraHop has been named as a Representative Vendor among the nineteen NDR vendors recognized (instead of This is the third time that ExtraHop has been named as a Representative Vendor among the nine NDR vendors recognized).
Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation and Portland Holdings Sign an MOU to Provide Support for Countries and Industries in the Advancement of their Zero-Carbon Goals
Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation, the U.S.-based global leader in the deployment of fourth-generation gas-cooled microreactors, and Portland Holdings Investco Limited (Portland), a privately held investment firm based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, are pleased to announce that they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance Ultra Safe Nuclear’s Micro-Modular™ Reactor (MMR®) energy systems.
Creative Media Enterprises LLC: Providing Opportunities to Work Smarter
Pursuing data automation for a more efficient business process. In this digital age, it is best practice to maximize the opportunities provided by the different technologies readily available today. Most business C-suite leaders don’t know where their data is and rely on heavily siloed processes that are costly and slow moving.
Executives Are Increasingly More Engaged at Work, While Employee Engagement is Stagnant
Executives reported a 7 percentage point increase in engagement over the past year after falling in 2022. Executives in the C-suite have a dramatically different employee experience than individual contributors, scoring much higher across the top drivers of employee experience, according to new data from Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM). This data...
BioMedNewsBreaks – HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Adds Renowned Cardiologist to Help Define Best Paths to Advance Products
HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT), a cardiac technology company, recently named a world-renowned interventional cardiologist with an impressive breadth of experience as its chief medical officer. “Stanford cardiologist Peter J. Fitzgerald, MD, PhD, will help HeartBeam continue to develop the first and only 3D-vector ECG platform for heart attack detection anytime, anywhere… Dr. Fitzgerald joins HeartBeam after gaining invaluable experience in the clinical, research and industry sectors. An accomplished inventor, entrepreneur and investment-fund founder, Dr. Fitzgerald is serving as director of the Center for Cardiovascular Technology and director of the Cardiovascular Core Analysis Laboratory at Stanford University Medical School,” a recent article reads. “We are thrilled to have Dr. Fitzgerald, one of the world’s preeminent opinion leaders in cardiology and digital health, join the HeartBeam leadership team and play a major role in defining best paths to adoption, clinical strategies and partnerships to advance our products in the market,” HeartBeam founder and CEO Branislav Vajdic, PhD, is quoted as saying.
Infobip Appoints Vice President of Marketing and Growth to Support Ambitious Targets
By combining the marketing and growth teams, Infobip puts its customers front and center to build global brand awareness. Global cloud communications platform Infobip has appointed Ben Lewis as Vice President of Marketing and Growth. Ben will lead Infobip’s global marketing and growth function and is responsible for increasing the firm’s market share and brand awareness to meet its ambitious growth targets. Taking a customer-centric approach, he will ensure Infobip is positioned as the full-stack omnichannel communications platform for every platform.
Telco B2B and Consumer IoT Strategies and Case Studies 2022: Monetization Opportunities and Strategies in a Competitive Field - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Telco B2B and Consumer IoT Strategies and Case Studies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides an executive-level overview of global telecom B2B and consumer IoT strategies, with case studies. It delivers qualitative insights into the IoT industry, telecom IoT value chain, select telecom service launches, telecom B2B and consumer IoT strategies and use cases.
E-Commerce Logistics Global Market Report 2022: Rising Influence of Digital Technology Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "E-Commerce Logistics Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global e-commerce logistics market is expected to grow from $476.34 billion in 2021 to $568.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. The e-commerce logistics market is expected to grow to $1163.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.6%.
Microsoft Selects Cerby for Startup Program
Designed to enable innovators to quickly scale, become co-sell ready and transact on the Azure marketplace. Cerby, an identity security innovator that uses robotic process automation to connect applications that lack support for security standards to corporate identity providers, today announced that it has been selected to join the Microsoft for Startups program designed to help emerging B2B players expand customer acquisition initiatives with solutions that meet business needs. Microsoft for Startups program participants gain access to an exclusive community of influential enterprise customers looking to accelerate business and unlock new opportunities around emerging technologies. The program will enable Cerby to connect with Microsoft’s strategic enterprise accounts through showcases and other event opportunities.
Femme Gaming and Plan International Canada Join Forces to Empower Girls
TORONTO - December 15, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Femme Gaming and Plan International Canada are thrilled to announce a partnership for the upcoming fundraising event, Game for Girls' Equality Holiday Charity Stream. This marks Plan International Canada's launch into the gaming space and Femme Gaming's continued commitment to promoting equal rights for girls.
Bestax Chartered Accountant Offers Effective VAT Filling and Registration Services
Bestax Chartered Accountant, a trusted financial and business advisory firm, offers VAT filling and registration services in Dubai. Managing financial records effectively and making solution-focused business decisions are two important things that every business needs to thrive. Through the help and advice of experts who understand the market and are well-experienced in the business world, companies and organizations can be sure to grow their businesses without any hassle. Bestax Chartered Accountant is a trusted financial consultancy and business advisory firm committed to providing effective solutions for various business and financial needs. The company offers its services to clients from different industries, and they ensure to provide them with satisfactory services. Thus, their services include Economic Substance Regulation (ESR), Ultimate Beneficial Ownership (UBO) & Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Compliance, VAT & Excise Consultancy, Audit & Assurance Services, Internal Audits, Accounting Softwares & ERP Implementation, and other business services.
AcenTek Wins the Calix Innovations “Giant of Sustainability” Award For Reducing Energy Consumption 73 Percent at the Network With Calix Intelligent Access EDGE—and Reducing Home System Energy Consumption 50 Percent With Calix Revenue EDGE
Differentiating in the market with their green broadband initiative, AcenTek earns top customer innovation honors by leveraging the world’s greenest broadband network architecture to deliver substantial energy savings from the data center to the home network. Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) has recognized AcenTek as a “Giant of Sustainability” and...
North America Tethered Drones Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Long Operational ISR Drones for Military Applications Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "North America Tethered Drones Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Type, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The North America tethered drones market is expected to grow from US$ 32.99 million in 2022 to US$ 231.67 million by...
The Paver Company Sets New Trend for Concrete Paving Industry
A survey conducted by ICPI revealed that in the last couple of years, commercial and residential sales of the concrete paver industry grew about 18% in the U.S. and 6.42% in Canada. The survey also stated that as sales rapidly grew, the labor shortage has become a concern in the construction industry. Unsurprisingly, this has resulted from the fact of the rising demand for efficient and fast production of automatic block-making machines.
Qatar Air Conditioner Market Research Report (2022-2027): Key Players LG Electronics, Fujitsu, Samsung & More Drive 5% Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Qatar Air Conditioner Market Research Report Forecast: (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The recent report on Qatar Air Conditioner Market by The publisher exhibits a comprehensive study of the changing dynamics of the market, including the prominent growth drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, trends, and developments, among others.
Worldwide NGS Market Forecasted to Grow at 15% p.a., to Reach ~$9.3B in 2025 – Market Report by DeciBio Consulting
DeciBio Consulting LLC’s latest market report, “Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size, Growth and Trends (2019-2025),” predicts that the Next generation Sequencing market will grow to ~$9.3 billion (USD) in 2025 driven primarily by clinical adoption in oncology settings across the patient journey, including early detection and monitoring.
Carbon Revolution, a Leading Global Manufacturer of Carbon Fiber Wheels to the Automotive Industry, and Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. Release Investor Webcast
Carbon Revolution Limited (“CBR” or “Carbon Revolution”) (ASX: CBR), a Tier 1 OEM supplier and a leading global manufacturer of lightweight advanced technology carbon fiber wheels, and Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (“Twin Ridge” or “TRCA”) (NYSE: TRCA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today have posted to their websites an investor webcast discussing their recently announced business combination. The webcast can be accessed here and here.
KILL Aerobotix Partners With FerRobotics to Launch Revolutionary Robotic Tool for Precision Application of Masking Tape
Aerobotix requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20221129005373 (issued Nov. 29, 2022) “Aerobotix Partners With FerRobotics to Launch Revolutionary Robotic Tool for Precision Application of Masking Tape” be killed. The ATK was one of only five projects to be nominated for the Econovius, a special prize under the...
