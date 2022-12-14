Read full article on original website
Woman killed in shooting near 95th and Brown Deer Road
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead early Sunday morning.
CBS 58
‘She died surrounded by love': Family of Racine nurse killed in DUI crash urges drivers to make smart decisions
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Monday, Dec. 12, Racine police said a 21-year-old man made the decision to get behind the wheel while under the influence. And on Tuesday, Dec. 13, one family’s life was changed forever. According to a criminal complaint, Ernesto Rodolfo Regalado Rodriguez was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa fatal crash, DPW driver's family suspects medical emergency
Family and friends gathered Thursday night to remember Denise Durrah, 64, the Milwaukee DPW worker who was one of three people killed in the fiery 10-car crash in Wauwatosa Tuesday. Police said they don't believe the crash was intentional.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase, crash; teen pleads guilty
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee teen charged in connection to a police chase and crash pleaded guilty Friday, Dec. 16 to five charges. As part of a plea deal, other charges were dismissed. Prosecutors accused 18-year-old Ryan Tate of stealing a Jeep, leading police on a pursuit and crashing at Hart...
WISN
Muskego man dies after attacking people, assaulting officer, injuring himself
UNION GROVE, Wis. — Racine County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident of a man attacking two individuals with what apparently was a brick near Washington Avenue and North Britton Road in the town of Dover. A sheriff investigator arrived at the scene, walked up to the driveway and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired during Milwaukee hostage incident, man sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was sentenced Friday, Dec. 17 to 40 years in prison for a domestic violence hostage incident during which he shot at police officers in March 2021. Delon Lockett pleaded guilty in August to four different counts; additional charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
WISN
DPW worker, 64, killed instantly in Wauwatosa crash, remembered at family vigil
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The victims in Tuesday’s fiery 10-vehicle crash in Wauwatosa are now all publicly identified. Witnesses say a Milwaukee DPW truck was traveling 60 to 70 miles an hour when it slammed into nine vehicles cars stopped at the red light on Mayfair Road and Wisconsin Avenue.
CBS 58
House fire in West Allis displaces five, one arrest made
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Thursday, Dec. 15 around 11:22 p.m. the West Allis Fire Department and the West Allis Police Department were called to a house fire near 58th and Beloit. All residents were able to make it out of the building safely without any injuries. Unfortunately,...
Public works driver killed in triple fatal crash identified
The 64-year-old woman was identified as Denise Durrah, of Milwaukee. Durrah was one of the three victims killed in the crash.
CBS 58
20-year-old woman dies by apparent suicide at Milwaukee County Jail
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman died by apparent suicide at the Milwaukee County Jail Friday morning, Dec. 16. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the woman, who had been in custody since February on a felony charge of strangulation and suffocation and a misdemeanor charge of battery, was discovered conscious but in distress in her cell jail personnel at approximately 10:30 a.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting, crash on Milwaukee's northwest side; men sentenced
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men have now been sentenced to prison for a shooting and head-on crash that happened on the city's northwest side in March. Josue Melendez, 19, pleaded guilty in November to discharging a firearm from a vehicle toward a person. He was sentenced to three years in prison and four years of extended supervision.
Medical examiner identifies 2 of the 3 victims in deadly Wauwatosa crash
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Ofice identified one of three people who died in a fiery crash in Wauwatosa on Tuesday.
wearegreenbay.com
Abandoned vehicle spotted on edge of drop-off on private property in Wisconsin
CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – Around midnight on Friday morning, officers in southeast Wisconsin were made aware of an abandoned vehicle that was on the edge of a drop-off. In a Facebook post by the Village of Caledonia Police Department, it shows the vehicle stopped just before going over a small cliff.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee drunk driving crash, mother of 4 killed, friend charged
A surprise trip back home to Milwaukee took a tragic turn when a woman was killed in a drunk driving crash. DeeAnna Edwards, 31, was in the passenger seat of a car driven by a close friend. Investigators say that friend was nearly 3 times the legal limit.
wearegreenbay.com
Package stealing ‘Grinch’ arrested in Wisconsin, found with 31 packages in stolen vehicle
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in southeastern Wisconsin arrested a person after finding 31 unopened, stolen packages following a short pursuit, a second suspect also got away. According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, officers arrested the ‘package-stealing Grinch’ on Wednesday for stealing packages, driving a stolen vehicle, and fleeing...
wearegreenbay.com
Deputies in Fond du Lac welcome new partner, brings K9 teams on patrol to 4
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Fond du Lac County are welcoming a new K9 partner to the department, a two-year-old German Shepherd named Rip. A Facebook post shared by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office states that the addition of Rip will bring the department’s number of K9 teams on patrol to four.
WISN
Well-being check turned deadly; mother of two shot at officers
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Wednesday afternoon at a Waukesha home near Oakdale and Wisteria, a well-being check quickly turned deadly. Waukesha Police say the landlord called the police reporting his neighbor was acting erratic. "The officers were checking the house with the landlord. As the officers went down into the...
fox32chicago.com
Waukesha woman drove drunk, Milwaukee crash killed friend, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - A Waukesha woman is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed her friend near 91st and Bradley in Milwaukee. After the crash, prosecutors say she denied she was driving. Shauntonae Walton, 26, faces one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, one count...
Two people targeted, shot while driving in Milwaukee's Third Ward
Two people were shot while driving in the Third Ward Tuesday. Milwaukee Police say the shooter was in another car.
wearegreenbay.com
Shootout in Wisconsin leaves two officers injured, woman dead
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Waukesha were greeted with gunfire when they did a well-being check on a woman. The Waukesha Police Department released information about an officer-involved shooting that happened on December 14. Around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Oakdale Drive for a well-being check.
