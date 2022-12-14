Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Global Protein Shampoo Market 2022 to 2031 - Players Include L'Oreal, Procter & Gamble, Unilever and Shiseido Company - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Protein Shampoo Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global protein shampoo market. The global protein shampoo market is expected to grow from $1.65 billion in 2021 to...
Woonsocket Call
Passionpreneur Publishing announces the global release of Schools for This Century and Beyond
This inspiring book by Dr. Shawn Dilly is now available via major players in the global book distribution field. Dubai, United Arab Emirates Dec 17, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - Passionpreneur Publishing has announced the release of Schools for This Century and Beyond by Dr. Shawn Dilly via the publishing industry's largest global book distribution networks. The book is anticipated to have an inspiring and profound effect on its target audience.
Woonsocket Call
E-Commerce Logistics Global Market Report 2022: Rising Influence of Digital Technology Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "E-Commerce Logistics Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global e-commerce logistics market is expected to grow from $476.34 billion in 2021 to $568.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. The e-commerce logistics market is expected to grow to $1163.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.6%.
Woonsocket Call
The Paver Company Sets New Trend for Concrete Paving Industry
A survey conducted by ICPI revealed that in the last couple of years, commercial and residential sales of the concrete paver industry grew about 18% in the U.S. and 6.42% in Canada. The survey also stated that as sales rapidly grew, the labor shortage has become a concern in the construction industry. Unsurprisingly, this has resulted from the fact of the rising demand for efficient and fast production of automatic block-making machines.
Woonsocket Call
KILL Aerobotix Partners With FerRobotics to Launch Revolutionary Robotic Tool for Precision Application of Masking Tape
Aerobotix requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20221129005373 (issued Nov. 29, 2022) “Aerobotix Partners With FerRobotics to Launch Revolutionary Robotic Tool for Precision Application of Masking Tape” be killed. The ATK was one of only five projects to be nominated for the Econovius, a special prize under the...
Woonsocket Call
P2P Carsharing Global Market Report 2022: Demand for Executive Cars Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "P2P Carsharing Market Size and Share Analysis Report by Car Type - Global Industry Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to the market research study the size of the peer-to-peer carsharing market was a little over $1,598 million in 2021,...
Woonsocket Call
BioMedNewsBreaks – HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Adds Renowned Cardiologist to Help Define Best Paths to Advance Products
HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT), a cardiac technology company, recently named a world-renowned interventional cardiologist with an impressive breadth of experience as its chief medical officer. “Stanford cardiologist Peter J. Fitzgerald, MD, PhD, will help HeartBeam continue to develop the first and only 3D-vector ECG platform for heart attack detection anytime, anywhere… Dr. Fitzgerald joins HeartBeam after gaining invaluable experience in the clinical, research and industry sectors. An accomplished inventor, entrepreneur and investment-fund founder, Dr. Fitzgerald is serving as director of the Center for Cardiovascular Technology and director of the Cardiovascular Core Analysis Laboratory at Stanford University Medical School,” a recent article reads. “We are thrilled to have Dr. Fitzgerald, one of the world’s preeminent opinion leaders in cardiology and digital health, join the HeartBeam leadership team and play a major role in defining best paths to adoption, clinical strategies and partnerships to advance our products in the market,” HeartBeam founder and CEO Branislav Vajdic, PhD, is quoted as saying.
Woonsocket Call
Global Data Center Transformation Business Report 2022: Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2027 - Rise of Cloud Data Center Triggers Broad-based Opportunities for Transformation Solutions - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Data Center Transformation: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Data Center Transformation Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2027. The global market for Data Center Transformation estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.4...
Woonsocket Call
Creatd (OTCQB: CRTD): OG Collection Subsidiary Launches Largest NFT Sale Ahead of Anticipated Spin-Off in Q1 2023
Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) is a company supporting the creator economy by providing economic opportunities for creators and brands. Shares of the creator economy company shot up 58% during trading on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Over the past thirty days, Creatd has seen average daily volume of 1.77 million shares. However, volume of 2.18 million shares or dollar volume of around $1.54 million, exchanged hands during the day’s trading session.
Woonsocket Call
Craftsmen Industries, Inc. Customizes Truck for Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Nationwide Tour
Over the past 40 years, Craftsmen Industries, Inc. has grown from a small company focused on trailer sales to a leader in vehicle and trailer customization. With over 170 tradespeople working under one roof at their St. Charles facility, Craftsmen can seamlessly complete projects on schedule and within budget. The Caesars Sportsbook & Casino truck build showcases Craftsmen’s unique skills and abilities to create a one-of-a-kind vehicle that perfectly fits the customer’s needs.
Woonsocket Call
Creative Media Enterprises LLC: Providing Opportunities to Work Smarter
Pursuing data automation for a more efficient business process. In this digital age, it is best practice to maximize the opportunities provided by the different technologies readily available today. Most business C-suite leaders don’t know where their data is and rely on heavily siloed processes that are costly and slow moving.
Woonsocket Call
North America Tethered Drones Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Long Operational ISR Drones for Military Applications Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "North America Tethered Drones Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Type, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The North America tethered drones market is expected to grow from US$ 32.99 million in 2022 to US$ 231.67 million by...
Woonsocket Call
Bestax Chartered Accountant Offers Effective VAT Filling and Registration Services
Bestax Chartered Accountant, a trusted financial and business advisory firm, offers VAT filling and registration services in Dubai. Managing financial records effectively and making solution-focused business decisions are two important things that every business needs to thrive. Through the help and advice of experts who understand the market and are well-experienced in the business world, companies and organizations can be sure to grow their businesses without any hassle. Bestax Chartered Accountant is a trusted financial consultancy and business advisory firm committed to providing effective solutions for various business and financial needs. The company offers its services to clients from different industries, and they ensure to provide them with satisfactory services. Thus, their services include Economic Substance Regulation (ESR), Ultimate Beneficial Ownership (UBO) & Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Compliance, VAT & Excise Consultancy, Audit & Assurance Services, Internal Audits, Accounting Softwares & ERP Implementation, and other business services.
Woonsocket Call
Goodbody Health Announces Cash Injection for Growth Through Divestment of Polish CBD Operations
ST PETER PORT, GUERNSEY / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2022 / Goodbody Health Limited (AQSE:GDBY)(OTCQB:GDBYF) ("Goodbody" or the "Company"), today announces that that it has agreed to sell the Polish CBD related elements of its operations to Voyager Life PLC ("Voyager") in return for a consideration of £1.5m, comprising £0.5m cash and £1.0m convertible loan notes ("CLNs").
Woonsocket Call
InetSoft’s Style Intelligence – An online dashboard creator that offers users more powerful BI solutions
A robust business intelligence platform like Style Intelligence, by InetSoft, guarantees a quicker deployment time than the majority of competing products on the market and has an award-winning online dashboard and reports creation. USA - Online dashboards have become the top business intelligence tools used today. Professionals can quickly review...
Woonsocket Call
AcenTek Wins the Calix Innovations “Giant of Sustainability” Award For Reducing Energy Consumption 73 Percent at the Network With Calix Intelligent Access EDGE—and Reducing Home System Energy Consumption 50 Percent With Calix Revenue EDGE
Differentiating in the market with their green broadband initiative, AcenTek earns top customer innovation honors by leveraging the world’s greenest broadband network architecture to deliver substantial energy savings from the data center to the home network. Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) has recognized AcenTek as a “Giant of Sustainability” and...
Woonsocket Call
GreenEnergyBreaks – EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) Investing in Projects Across Canada to Build Clean Energy Future
EverGen (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) is dedicated to a net-zero future that leverages energy sources like renewable natural gas (“RNG”). “EverGen is committed to expanding RNG infrastructure across Canada by investing in projects in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. The company recently broke ground at its West coast Fraser Valley Biogas RNG expansion project with the goal of doubling production volumes to approximately 160,000 GJ of RNG per year. Across the country in Ontario, the company recently acquired a 50% interest in Project Radius, which includes three projects collectively capable of producing approximately 1.7 million GJ of RNG per year,” a recent article reads. “EverGen will deliver on our platform expansion commitments with the potential to exceed 1,000,000 GJ of RNG production annually,” the company’s CEO Chase Edgelow is quoted as saying. “Ontario has an abundant amount of excess organic feedstock and, as a leader in the RNG industry, EverGen can develop the sustainable infrastructure that contributes to carbon-negative energy production and the greening of the province.”
Woonsocket Call
Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation and Portland Holdings Sign an MOU to Provide Support for Countries and Industries in the Advancement of their Zero-Carbon Goals
Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation, the U.S.-based global leader in the deployment of fourth-generation gas-cooled microreactors, and Portland Holdings Investco Limited (Portland), a privately held investment firm based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, are pleased to announce that they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance Ultra Safe Nuclear’s Micro-Modular™ Reactor (MMR®) energy systems.
Woonsocket Call
AM Best Downgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Finger Lakes Fire and Casualty Company
AM Best has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a” (Excellent) from “a+” (Excellent) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) of Finger Lakes Fire and Casualty Company (Finger Lakes) (Trumansburg, NY). The outlook of the Long-Term ICR has been revised to stable from negative, while the outlook of the FSR is stable.
Woonsocket Call
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Zurich Insurance plc
AM Best has assigned the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) to Zurich Insurance plc (ZIP) (Ireland), a subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (Zurich) (Switzerland). The outlook assigned to the FSR is stable while the outlook assigned to the Long-Term ICR is positive.
Comments / 0