Pembroke, NC

UNC-Pembroke football hires Mark Hall as their new head coach

By Chris Parks
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

PEMBROKE, NC – Athletics department officials at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke announced on Wednesday morning that Mark Hall, an 18-year collegiate coaching veteran with previous stops at two other NCAA Division II institutions, has been named as the football program’s third head coach.

Hall ventures to Pembroke after serving the last 15 years on the coaching staff at Chowan, including the last two seasons as the head coach of the Hawks. He also has a previous stint as the offensive coordinator for Urbana from 2005-08.

“Mark Hall brings a wealth of experience in rural eastern North Carolina, and embodies the blue collar mentality that makes UNC Pembroke such a special place,” said UNCP Athletics Director Dick Christy. “He gets the most out of his student-athletes and staff through an authentic and deep passion to see them excel. The unprecedented results that he has driven over the past two years are a by-product of the culture that he builds in his program. I am excited for the future of UNCP Football under his leadership.”

Hall compiled a 14-7 record at the helm of the program at Chowan, including a 7-4 mark in 2022 that culminated in the program’s first Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) North Division title, as well as an appearance in the CIAA championship game. He engineered a 4-game turnaround for the program in his first season as head coach in 2021 as the Hawks posted a 7-3 clip – the most wins for the program since 1983, and the best win-loss finish in the NCAA era for the squad.

“UNCP is a special place. The winning culture is something I can’t wait to experience and then contribute to,” Hall said. “As I went through this process, it became very evident that this University values people. We have the resources, fan base and community support to build a program of championship caliber on a national level.”

Hall earned his bachelor’s degree in sports and leisure activities from Urbana in 2003, and completed his graduate work in classroom management at Urbana in 2007. Hall and his wife, Amy, are the proud parents of two daughters, Avery and Makaylin.

