Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
5 Christmas Eve Delicacies In Washington You Should Try With Your FamilyWrld_FaymuzWashington State
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
Related
mocoshow.com
Construction Begins on MoCo’s Newest Chick-fil-A
Construction has begun at the new Chick-Fil-A restaurant at 700 N. Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg, at Progress Labs. Progress Labs, which began construction in summer 2021, is a 44-acre property that directly fronts I-270 at the Montgomery Village Avenue exit. and is located next door to the recently constructed 300,000 square foot FedEx Ground facility, just south of the new Watkins Mill Interchange. No opening timeframe has been announced for the new restaurant. Chick-fil-A has additional MoCo locations in Bethesda, Gaithersburg (Kentlands), Germantown, Olney, Rockville, and Silver Spring. Prograss Labs will also be home to MoCo’s first Sheetz.
mocoshow.com
Construction Begins at Old Sam’s Cafe Location in Rockville
In June we let you know that Lil’ Cakes & Creamery will be opening a new location at 844 Rockville Pike, the former site of Sam’s Cafe & Market, also known as Sam’s Hookah. Sam’s closed permanently at the end of March. Lil’ Cakes initially expected the new location to open in about 3-4 months, but it has taken a little longer than anticipated. Construction is now underway inside and we expect an opening in the first half of 2023.
mocoshow.com
Capital Cryo is Now Open in Rockville
Capital Cryo has recently opened at 835 Rockville Pike, Suite F in Rockville’s Wintergreen Plaza. This is Capital Cryo’s second MoCo location and third overall, offering cryotherapy and other innovative wellness services at their locations in Bethesda and the Wesley Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. Their goal is to “help patients of all backgrounds improve their health and well-being using the latest technologies.”
Demolition of Target store marks the beginning of Mondawmin Mall's Renaissance
Work begins to demolish the former Target store at Mondawmin Mall in West Baltimore paving the way for a new community hub that will provide services to the community.
mymcmedia.org
Connecticut Avenue Closure Set for January
Parts of Connecticut Avenue will be closed “on or about” Jan. 13 from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. in order to make way for the new Capital Crescent Trail pedestrian bridge,. Residents will be able to use a detour route during the closure and can also expect single-lane closures to occur the week before from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Washingtonian.com
PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in November
This seven-bedroom Colonial stretches over 11,000 square feet on five acres of land and comes with eight bathrooms and two half-baths. There are also six wood-burning fireplaces, a theater, a screened porch, a deck, and a patio that leads to an outdoor fire pit, large swimming pool, and tennis court.
tysonsreporter.com
Luxury of a different kind is coming to Tysons
Tysons, Virginia, will soon welcome The Mather, a Life Plan Community with anticipated Phase 1 completion in 2024. The community is the latest offering by Mather, an 81-year-old not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating Ways to Age Well. “The Mather will offer apartment homes for those age 62+ and better with...
mocoshow.com
Clopper Rd Water Main Repair Update
Clopper Rd at Mateny Rd in Germantown is currently closed due to a broken water main. WSSC tweeted the following update around 3pm: “cautiously digging b/c high pressure gas main very close to our pipe. Once pipe is dug up we can assess damage & provide estimate on water restoration. Water station information to follow shortly. Appreciate your patience.”
mocoshow.com
Update on Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken
Permanent signage is up at Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken (16248 Frederick Rd) on the border of Gaithersburg/Rockville, in the recently renovated Rock Grove Center on the corner of 355 and Shady Grove Rd. The center is also home to Minerva Indian Cuisine, Qdoba, and the recently relocated Dunkin Donuts. The North Carolina-based biscuit chain is known for their buttermilk-brined chicken and currently has Maryland locations in Columbia and Towson. Menu items include biscuit sandwiches, biscuits & gravy, fried chicken strips, and donuts. Originally scheduled to open this fall, Rise is now targeting an early 2023 opening.
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen because I walk past this building all the time and wanted to see inside
This rental is located at 1933 18th St, NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,250 / 1br – 644ft2 – Bright one bedroom in Dupont near Adams Morgan! (Dupont – Adams Morgan) This charming bright one-bedroom/one-bath apartment is centrally located on 18th Street in DuPont! This apartment features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick, tall ceilings, built-in shelving, and adorable little cubbies in the entryway. The kitchen has a TON of storage dishwashers, a gas range, and stainless steel appliances. The unit has central AC and radiator heat in the building. There is laundry in the building and a common area patio at the rear of the building.
fox5dc.com
City Winery DC relocating due to crime in Ivy City
WASHINGTON - City Winery is temporarily closing in D.C. over safety concerns in Ivy City. FOX 5 spoke with the founder and CEO, Michael Dorf, who said this was a tough decision to make. He has over 100 employees who are like family and he cares about their safety. He says staff and customers have experienced car break-ins, assaults, robberies, and have heard gunshots daily.
Volunteers needed across the DMV this holiday season
WASHINGTON — Get in the true holiday spirit this year by giving back. Volunteers are needed across the DMV at various nonprofits and community-based organizations ahead of the holidays. As Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others?”...
thechurchillobserver.com
Recent home explosions cause homeless victims and scared citizens
Maryland has had a pattern of explosions happening in the past few years, and the pattern has continued with another recent explosion which caused a deadly fire in Montgomery County. On Nov. 16, the residents of the Potomac Oaks Condominium were forced to evacuate their homes due to a fire. More than 14 people were injured in the incident, and now dozens of residents have been left homeless. Following this recent tragedy, questions are being raised as to why this strange and dangerous pattern continues across the state.
WTOP
Moore pledges to steer I-270/I-495 traffic relief efforts in a new direction
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gov.-elect Wes Moore said on Friday that he will bring a sense of urgency to his efforts to ease congestion on two Montgomery County freeways. But he offered clear signals that his traffic relief strategy will differ dramatically from the one Gov. Larry Hogan has pursued for more than five years.
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in Virginia
A popular grocery store chain recently announced the grand opening date for its newest Virginia supermarket location. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the popular grocery store chain Wegmans Food Markets will be opening its newest Virginia grocery store location in Reston.
beckersasc.com
$46M Maryland medical office building breaks ground
Ground has been broken on a $45.8 million, four-story medical office building in Columbia, Md. The building is part of a $5 billion plan to revitalize the Lakefront District. The 86,000-square-foot building will be 25 percent occupied by Orthopedic Associates of Central Maryland and is expected to open in 2024, according to a Dec. 14 news release from the Howard Hughes Corp., a building developer.
WTOP
Audit: Montgomery Co. schools transportation employees used P-cards for personal use
A report found that transportation employees of Maryland’s largest school system misused purchase cards, including buying personal items and merchandise that violated policy. In May 2022, the Montgomery County Office of the Inspector General started an investigation to find out whether there was evidence that Montgomery County Public Schools...
mocoshow.com
Hulu Skewer House Nears Opening in Rockville Pike
Back in March, we let you know that Hulu Skewer House would be moving in to 1488-B Rockville Pike, the former location of Mi Rancho and On The Border before that, next to Yekta. The restaurant had its hearing with Alcohol Beverage Services for a beer, wine, and liquor license at 9:30am back on March 17, so final inspections appear to be the only thing left to go on the restaurant that’s nearing its opening (exact date not currently available).
The Christmas Lights King of Quarterfield
Some people want more cowbells, but Joey Lupo wanted more lights. The 21-year-old College Park senior from Severn has landed his home on the "must go to see house list" this Christmas.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council Statement Condemning Antisemitic Graffiti at Walt Whitman High School
Per Montgomery County: Today, the Montgomery County Council issued the following statement condemning the antisemitic graffiti found at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda. “We are disgusted and angry to learn about yet another display of hate targeting the Jewish community in Montgomery County. Our nation continues to experience a deeply troubling rise in antisemitism, and we must continue to join together to denounce these acts of hate here at home.
Comments / 0