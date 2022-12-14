ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

alachuachronicle.com

County Seeks Artists for Local Art Projects

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County is advertising several Call-to-Artists (CTA) for the following projects, each of which is estimated to be complete by the Spring of 2025. Submittals are due by 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Available projects include:. An outdoor Fire Rescue themed bronze sculpture...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Dog saved from home fire in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Firefighters in Ocala save a dog from a home that caught fire. On Friday, at around 2:45 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the 2800 block of SW 17th Circle. When firefighters arrived, the found a single-story house with fire and smoke showing from a front window.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident shares thoughts on growth, traffic issues in SW Ocala

Along with this growth comes a lot of baggage. More cars, traffic congestion, more noise, disregard for speed limits, more reckless driving, less courtesy, and more pollution. There are no sidewalks on SW 103rd Street Road, from SW College Road to SW 49th Avenue, on both sides of the street. Also, no golf cart paths that would really help retirees to get around – by not using their cars to access local businesses, it would very much help in the reduction of traffic problems. Not that there isn’t any room to put a sidewalk and golf cart path – there is 28 feet of easement that can be utilized.
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Southwest Gainesville shooting leaves 1 dead

A shooting in southwest Gainesville left one man dead on Friday, according to a Facebook post by the Gainesville Police Department. GPD reported that officers responded at 1:20 p.m. to the scene, which was near the intersection of SW 34th Street and Archer Road. “We’re on the scene of a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Lake City Police search for missing man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lake City Police are asking for help locating 65-year-old Jeffrey Loureston Petush. Petush was last seen near Willow Creek Assisted Living Facility located at 507 NW Hall of Fame Drive. He left the facility around 2 p.m. on Saturday, wearing a green sweatshirt with green sweatpants. Petush will likely be using a motorized wheelchair, officials said.
LAKE CITY, FL
ocala-news.com

Longtime employee at Bridlewood Farm dies in car crash on birthday

Bridlewood Farm in Ocala is mourning the loss of a longtime employee who died in a car accident this past weekend. In a social media post on Thursday, December 15, Bridlewood Farm stated, “It is with heavy hearts we have to say that Bridlewood has lost a beloved and treasured Bridlewood icon with the passing of Saul Rosas.”
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

One person in serious condition after Orange Heights accident

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At about 1:45 a.m. this morning, Alachua County Fire Rescue, Melrose Fire Department, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, and the ShandsCair helicopter responded to a single-vehicle accident requiring extrication just south of Orange Heights on the southbound side of U.S. 301. Units...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Coffee shop to open in Newberry

Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is coming to Newberry after signing an agreement with new franchisees Eric and Randi Preston. The Preston’s have a combined 35 years of experience in the food service industry in North Florida, according to a Ellianos press release. “It has always...
NEWBERRY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

GPD looking for car burglary suspect

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department is hoping that someone in the community recognizes this man suspected in many recent car burglaries throughout the city. He may still be wearing the same outfit. The suspect used credit cards belonging to some of the burglary victims on the same morning...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

AC Forever expands Lake Alto Preserve

Alachua County Forever recently purchased 2.58 acres east of Waldo that will expand the Lake Alto Preserve. According to an Alachua County release, Alachua County Forever — the County’s environmental land acquisition program — closed on the purchase from Lucretia Brooks on Dec. 9. The voter-approved Wild Spaces and Public Spaces one-half-cent sales tax provided the $11,000 in funding for the acquisition.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Jewish Community to Celebrate Chanukah Together

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On the eve of Sunday, December 18, the Jewish community will begin to celebrate Chanukah known as the Festival of Lights. To kick off and celebrate the 8-day holiday, the Lubavitch-Chabad Jewish Student and Community Center is offering a variety of community-wide programs for all ages.
GAINESVILLE, FL
iheart.com

Video of Wild Monkeys Jumping Into Ocala River Goes Viral

Who knew there were packs of wild monkeys living in Ocala, Florida?. Matthew Schwanke was taking his family for a relaxing ride down the Silver River in Silver Springs State Park when all of a sudden monkeys started jumping out of trees all around them. He said it looked like...
OCALA, FL

