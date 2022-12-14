Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
County Seeks Artists for Local Art Projects
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County is advertising several Call-to-Artists (CTA) for the following projects, each of which is estimated to be complete by the Spring of 2025. Submittals are due by 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Available projects include:. An outdoor Fire Rescue themed bronze sculpture...
click orlando
No tears: Truck carrying 6,000 pounds of onions catches fire in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Whose flaming onions in here?. A pickup truck carrying 6,000 pounds of onions caught fire in Marion County Saturday night, crews said. According to Ocala Fire Rescue, crews responded to a vehicle fire around 8:33 p.m. on Interstate 75 south of exit 354. [TRENDING: ‘Toby...
ocala-news.com
Habitat for Humanity of Marion County to celebrate newest homeowners with dedication ceremony
Habitat for Humanity of Marion County is inviting members of the community to attend a house blessing dedication ceremony in Ocala on Tuesday, December 20 to welcome the Walker family to their new home. On Tuesday morning, at 9 a.m., Cheryl Walker and her family will receive the keys to...
Dog saved from home fire in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Firefighters in Ocala save a dog from a home that caught fire. On Friday, at around 2:45 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the 2800 block of SW 17th Circle. When firefighters arrived, the found a single-story house with fire and smoke showing from a front window.
ocala-news.com
Resident shares thoughts on growth, traffic issues in SW Ocala
Along with this growth comes a lot of baggage. More cars, traffic congestion, more noise, disregard for speed limits, more reckless driving, less courtesy, and more pollution. There are no sidewalks on SW 103rd Street Road, from SW College Road to SW 49th Avenue, on both sides of the street. Also, no golf cart paths that would really help retirees to get around – by not using their cars to access local businesses, it would very much help in the reduction of traffic problems. Not that there isn’t any room to put a sidewalk and golf cart path – there is 28 feet of easement that can be utilized.
Huge multi-family project on Maricamp Road coming before MCBCC
Here is a brief overview of the development application the Marion County Board of County Commissioners will consider Tuesday, Dec. 20 during their regularly scheduled meeting:. Location 6650 & 6670 SE Maricamp Road, ½ mile east of SE 58th Avenue/Baseline Road, south of the post office and north of Circle...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Southwest Gainesville shooting leaves 1 dead
A shooting in southwest Gainesville left one man dead on Friday, according to a Facebook post by the Gainesville Police Department. GPD reported that officers responded at 1:20 p.m. to the scene, which was near the intersection of SW 34th Street and Archer Road. “We’re on the scene of a...
Lake City Police search for missing man
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lake City Police are asking for help locating 65-year-old Jeffrey Loureston Petush. Petush was last seen near Willow Creek Assisted Living Facility located at 507 NW Hall of Fame Drive. He left the facility around 2 p.m. on Saturday, wearing a green sweatshirt with green sweatpants. Petush will likely be using a motorized wheelchair, officials said.
ocala-news.com
Longtime employee at Bridlewood Farm dies in car crash on birthday
Bridlewood Farm in Ocala is mourning the loss of a longtime employee who died in a car accident this past weekend. In a social media post on Thursday, December 15, Bridlewood Farm stated, “It is with heavy hearts we have to say that Bridlewood has lost a beloved and treasured Bridlewood icon with the passing of Saul Rosas.”
alachuachronicle.com
One person in serious condition after Orange Heights accident
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At about 1:45 a.m. this morning, Alachua County Fire Rescue, Melrose Fire Department, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, and the ShandsCair helicopter responded to a single-vehicle accident requiring extrication just south of Orange Heights on the southbound side of U.S. 301. Units...
ocala-news.com
Belleview man arrested after attempting to sell stolen tractor on Facebook
A 29-year-old Belleview man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing a tractor and attempting to sell it online. On Monday, November 21, an MCSO deputy responded to Fernview Farm located at 14978 S U.S. Highway 301 in Summerfield in reference to a theft.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Coffee shop to open in Newberry
Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is coming to Newberry after signing an agreement with new franchisees Eric and Randi Preston. The Preston’s have a combined 35 years of experience in the food service industry in North Florida, according to a Ellianos press release. “It has always...
alachuachronicle.com
GPD looking for car burglary suspect
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department is hoping that someone in the community recognizes this man suspected in many recent car burglaries throughout the city. He may still be wearing the same outfit. The suspect used credit cards belonging to some of the burglary victims on the same morning...
mainstreetdailynews.com
AC Forever expands Lake Alto Preserve
Alachua County Forever recently purchased 2.58 acres east of Waldo that will expand the Lake Alto Preserve. According to an Alachua County release, Alachua County Forever — the County’s environmental land acquisition program — closed on the purchase from Lucretia Brooks on Dec. 9. The voter-approved Wild Spaces and Public Spaces one-half-cent sales tax provided the $11,000 in funding for the acquisition.
alachuachronicle.com
Jewish Community to Celebrate Chanukah Together
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On the eve of Sunday, December 18, the Jewish community will begin to celebrate Chanukah known as the Festival of Lights. To kick off and celebrate the 8-day holiday, the Lubavitch-Chabad Jewish Student and Community Center is offering a variety of community-wide programs for all ages.
Clay deputies exchange fire with man while they were taking him into custody, undersheriff says
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A man suspected in a shooting earlier this week fired at deputies Friday morning in Green Cove Springs while they were trying to take him into custody. Green Cove Springs Police Department Chief Guzman said they initially responded to a shooting on Tuesday morning...
Another Broken Egg Cafe to Open in Middleburg Next Year
Another Broken Egg is continuing to grow in Northeast Florida
WCJB
Westwood Middle School in Gainesville groundbreaking ceremony rescheduled due to weather
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The groundbreaking ceremony to make way for the new Westwood Middle School campus has been rescheduled due to inclement weather. Students and staff have currently been operating out of a transitional school on the south side of the campus since the beginning of the school year.
iheart.com
Video of Wild Monkeys Jumping Into Ocala River Goes Viral
Who knew there were packs of wild monkeys living in Ocala, Florida?. Matthew Schwanke was taking his family for a relaxing ride down the Silver River in Silver Springs State Park when all of a sudden monkeys started jumping out of trees all around them. He said it looked like...
Video shows large group of invasive herpes monkeys diving from trees near boaters in Central Florida
A study conducted in 2018 from the Centers for Disease Control found that about 25% of the Silver Spring monkey population carried herpes B.
