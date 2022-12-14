Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Eleven Warriors
With Rushing Yards Likely Tough to Come By, Ohio State Will Face a Tall Task Trying to Outscore Georgia
With Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes still sitting at about a 7-point underdog to No. 1 Georgia in a New Year's Eve CFP semifinal matchup, the Bulldogs look like a very formidable foe. Kirby Smart's squad slots as the 11th-best scoring offense in the country opposite the No. 2 scoring...
Clemson offer ‘would be a dream’ for local recruit turned Georgia athlete
A local product, who now competes in the Peach State, made his first recruiting trip to Tiger Town recently. Trey Horne, a standout prospect in the 2024 class, attended Clemson’s regular season finale (...)
dawgnation.com
Kirk Herbstreit identifies Kirby Smart’s winning edge as Georgia football coach
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has several strengths as a head coach, but Kirk Herbstreit hit on the key one during a Saturday telecast. Georgia players are bought in and want to play for him. “I think the guy right now that’s the best at figuring out how to work...
Eleven Warriors
Turnovers and Lack of Stops in End of Regulation, Overtime Prove to Be the Difference in Tight North Carolina Loss
Ohio State had a victory in hand. Not quite, but close enough to think it could make one final play to wrap things up. After all, the Buckeyes had multiple opportunities to do so Saturday. But they didn’t slam the door shut, and with a team as dangerous as North...
Ohio State football makes its first transfer portal addition of 2023, and he’s from the Pac-12
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On a weekend when Ohio State football was to host multiple offensive linemen transfer targets, the first portal addition came on special teams. Former Arizona State long snapper John Ferlmann announced Saturday he is joining the Buckeyes. The Phoenix native spent two seasons with the Red Devils, one as a redshirt.
Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction
Joel Klatt is rather bullish on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes are the No. 4 seed in the 2023 CFP. Despite losing to rival Michigan, the Bucks will have a chance at their first CFP Championship since they won the very first one handed out in 2015. But Ohio State will Read more... The post Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Freshman Tight End Bennett Christian Sheds Black Stripe
Ohio State's tight ends are an integral part of the team's offense this season and were perhaps featured more this year than in any other under Ryan Day. Cade Stover, Mitch Rossi and Gee Scott Jr. were the main contributors for the Buckeyes in that room in 2022. But in the future, Bennett Christian has an opportunity to establish the tight end position as a consistent piece of Day's offensive game plan. After shedding his black stripe this week, he's started the path to making that happen.
Eleven Warriors
North Carolina Sends It to Overtime at the Buzzer, Edges Ohio State in Extra Period to Notch 89-84 Win
Ohio State needed one stop for a win in regulation. But after a Brice Sensabaugh jumper put the Buckeyes up two with 2.0 left on the clock, North Carolina’s Pete Nance drilled a turnaround jumper to send it to overtime at the buzzer. From there, the Tar Heels took over to claim an 89-84 win in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
TV Crew Announced for Georgia vs Ohio State
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 31st inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia with a chance at the national title and a trip to SoFi Stadium on the line. Head coach Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs are 6.5-point favorites against Ryan Day's ...
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann, Justice Sueing React to Ohio State's 89-84 Overtime Loss to North Carolina
The Buckeyes let one slip through their collective fingertips late on Saturday. Despite either leading or being tied with North Carolina for all but 58 seconds of the second half, Ohio State allowed the Tar Heels to send it to overtime, where the latter had an extra gear and pressed on the throttle.
Former Buckeyes Star Reveals Prediction For Georgia-Ohio State
The College Football Playoff is quickly approaching and that means predictions are starting to roll in. In terms of the Peach Bowl which features Georgia and Ohio State, most pundits are picking Georgia, but don't tell that to ESPN's Joey Galloway. The former Buckeyes star wide receiver thinks that his...
thecomeback.com
Ryan Day reveals Ohio State’s need for NIL money
The NCAA’s changes to its name, image, and likeness policy have changed college football recruiting in a massive way. Players are now choosing their colleges based on which NIL opportunities could lead to the most profit, and it’s affecting some of the biggest and most prestigious programs in the country, including the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Look: Ohio State Reveals Which Uniform It Will Wear vs. Georgia
Ohio State plays Georgia in the College Football Playoff on New Year's Eve. While the Buckeyes won't opt for the usual sparkle that comes with the holiday, they are breaking out fresh threads for the occasion. Ohio State is the away team and will wear its white jerseys. The gray ...
Eleven Warriors
Following Pain and Uncertainly in the Aftermath of the Michigan Loss, The Buckeyes “Can't Feel Sorry For Yourself Anymore” As They Refocus For the CFP
Tanner McCalister thought it was over. He wasn’t the only one. “Maybe a New Year’s Six bowl,” the Buckeye safety thought, but surely not a College Football Playoff berth. Not after a 22-point loss to Michigan in the final game of the regular season, and in Columbus no less.
Clemson gets another big commitment from Georgia
Less than a week before the early national signing day Clemson has added another great prospect for the 2023 class from the Peach state. Friday morning North Oconee's athlete Khalil Barnes announced (...)
northgwinnettvoice.com
Remembering ‘a fierce competitor’: Late Buford High School athlete leaves lasting legacy
One late Buford teen’s capacity to love has left a lasting legacy. James “Deano” Kilgore loved his family, friends, community and the Buford Wolves. He had a love for life, always pushing himself to achieve success. Deano was raised by James Dean and Jean Kilgore in Buford...
uga.edu
New weather radar could be a game-changer
The radar system should improve forecasting in North Georgia. A weather radar system purchased by the University of Georgia and the Georgia Institute of Technology could lead to improved weather forecasting in North Georgia – and provide both expanded educational opportunities for students and enhanced research capabilities for the two institutions.
Red and Black
Pain and Wonder pierces Athens with compassion
When one thinks of tattoo shops, they might think of burly, intimidating artists, the whirring of scary needles and a gritty studio. Tattoo artists and piercers are often regarded as a tougher crowd, and their artistry and talents are often overlooked by this stereotype. That stigma is immediately erased when...
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
Police still searching for slain Ohio State student’s shooter six years later
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A fatal shooting that took place nearly six years ago remains under investigation as Columbus police continue to seek help in finding the person or persons responsible. According to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, Columbus police and Columbus Division of Fire responded to shots fired in the 20 block of East Northwood […]
Comments / 0