Ohio State's tight ends are an integral part of the team's offense this season and were perhaps featured more this year than in any other under Ryan Day. Cade Stover, Mitch Rossi and Gee Scott Jr. were the main contributors for the Buckeyes in that room in 2022. But in the future, Bennett Christian has an opportunity to establish the tight end position as a consistent piece of Day's offensive game plan. After shedding his black stripe this week, he's started the path to making that happen.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO