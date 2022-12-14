ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

The Comeback

Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction

Joel Klatt is rather bullish on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes are the No. 4 seed in the 2023 CFP. Despite losing to rival Michigan, the Bucks will have a chance at their first CFP Championship since they won the very first one handed out in 2015. But Ohio State will Read more... The post Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Freshman Tight End Bennett Christian Sheds Black Stripe

Ohio State's tight ends are an integral part of the team's offense this season and were perhaps featured more this year than in any other under Ryan Day. Cade Stover, Mitch Rossi and Gee Scott Jr. were the main contributors for the Buckeyes in that room in 2022. But in the future, Bennett Christian has an opportunity to establish the tight end position as a consistent piece of Day's offensive game plan. After shedding his black stripe this week, he's started the path to making that happen.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

North Carolina Sends It to Overtime at the Buzzer, Edges Ohio State in Extra Period to Notch 89-84 Win

Ohio State needed one stop for a win in regulation. But after a Brice Sensabaugh jumper put the Buckeyes up two with 2.0 left on the clock, North Carolina’s Pete Nance drilled a turnaround jumper to send it to overtime at the buzzer. From there, the Tar Heels took over to claim an 89-84 win in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
DawgsDaily

TV Crew Announced for Georgia vs Ohio State

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 31st inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia with a chance at the national title and a trip to SoFi Stadium on the line.  Head coach Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs are 6.5-point favorites against Ryan Day's ...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Former Buckeyes Star Reveals Prediction For Georgia-Ohio State

The College Football Playoff is quickly approaching and that means predictions are starting to roll in. In terms of the Peach Bowl which features Georgia and Ohio State, most pundits are picking Georgia, but don't tell that to ESPN's Joey Galloway. The former Buckeyes star wide receiver thinks that his...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Ryan Day reveals Ohio State’s need for NIL money

The NCAA’s changes to its name, image, and likeness policy have changed college football recruiting in a massive way. Players are now choosing their colleges based on which NIL opportunities could lead to the most profit, and it’s affecting some of the biggest and most prestigious programs in the country, including the Ohio State Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
uga.edu

New weather radar could be a game-changer

The radar system should improve forecasting in North Georgia. A weather radar system purchased by the University of Georgia and the Georgia Institute of Technology could lead to improved weather forecasting in North Georgia – and provide both expanded educational opportunities for students and enhanced research capabilities for the two institutions.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Pain and Wonder pierces Athens with compassion

When one thinks of tattoo shops, they might think of burly, intimidating artists, the whirring of scary needles and a gritty studio. Tattoo artists and piercers are often regarded as a tougher crowd, and their artistry and talents are often overlooked by this stereotype. That stigma is immediately erased when...
