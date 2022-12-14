ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, OH

Cleveland.com

Uber driver carjacked in store lot by males with gun: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Noble Road. At 5:40 p.m. Dec. 8, a man, 69, called police to the Super Wash Coin Laundry, 2212 Noble Road. There, the man, an Uber driver, told officers that he had just dropped off a rider and pulled into the Super Wash lot to inspect his car before leaving to pick up another rider. As he got back into his car, the man was approached by four or five males, possibly teens. The males all wore hooded sweatshirts and masks.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

What do students want to give and receive for Chanukah?

The Cleveland Jewish News asked some students in fourth grade at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike and the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood what they would like to give or receive for Chanukah. The schools selected the children who are featured.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Deer crash on I-90 disables vehicle: Westlake Police Blotter

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Deer crash: I-90 The Westlake Police Department at 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 received multiple calls about a vehicle hitting a deer on I-90 near Crocker Road. The callers reported that the vehicle was disabled in the slow-speed lane and the airbags had deployed. While the vehicle was heavily damaged, no injuries were reported. Part of the highway was closed for a short time while the crash was cleared.
WESTLAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Youth shot on residential street in Euclid, police say

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Euclid Fire Department, an “underage male” was shot on East 193rd Street Thursday. The shooting happened just before 4 pm. The happened in the 1500 block of the street that is just North of Euclid Avenue. The male was taken to...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Male shot and killed in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in a car in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood Friday, according to EMS. The shooting happened on East 149th Street just North of St Clair Avenue around 445pm. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner idefentfited the victim as Deandre Woods. There...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Armed drunk driver denies having ‘shaky eye syndrome;’ wanted woman with bad exhaust system arrested: Berea police blotter

BEREA, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence: Mulberry Street. A Cleveland man, 36, was arrested for drunk driving at about 6 p.m. Dec. 5 on Mulberry. Police pulled over the man’s Chevrolet Cobalt because the registration sticker had expired in October. The man opened his car door, raised his hands and said, “Hi sir, I’m not armed, just so you know.”
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Female thief makes off with $2,000 worth of stolen Macy’s clothing: University Heights police blotter

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Theft: Warrensville Center Road. At 1:05 p.m. Dec. 7, police were called to Macy’s, 2201 Warrensville Center Road, on a report of a theft in progress. The suspect, a short female wearing a black coat and black mask, left in a Chevrolet Tahoe before offices arrived. The woman stole clothing valued at $2,091.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH

