Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Unique McDonald's in the Country is Hiding Here in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Get In The Spirit At The Biggest Christmas Museum Near Cleveland: Castle NoelWrld_FaymuzMedina, OH
5 Great Steak Places To Visit In Ohio This Holiday Joy SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
5 Places Near Cleveland Where You Can Get Pierogi-Centric EntreesWrld_FaymuzCleveland, OH
Related
Elyria student arrested after gun found in backpack
An Elyria High School student was arrested after school officials say a gun was found in their backpack on Friday.
'Runaway Cabinet Guy' arrested after News 5 Investigation
He ran from our cameras but he couldn’t outrun the law. The "Runaway Cabinet Guy" has been caught and is now charged with at least one theft related to his cabinet business.
Two minors identified after ‘threatening messages’ were sent to Beachwood students
Two minors have been identified after multiple Beachwood City School students reportedly received "threatening messages" on Instagram.
Police investigate car thefts: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft of a vehicle: Quail Street. A Quail Street resident at 8 a.m. on Dec. 6 reported his vehicle was stolen. A Hathaway Avenue resident at 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 4 told Lakewood police that their vehicle had been stolen. Grand theft of a vehicle:...
Uber driver carjacked in store lot by males with gun: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Noble Road. At 5:40 p.m. Dec. 8, a man, 69, called police to the Super Wash Coin Laundry, 2212 Noble Road. There, the man, an Uber driver, told officers that he had just dropped off a rider and pulled into the Super Wash lot to inspect his car before leaving to pick up another rider. As he got back into his car, the man was approached by four or five males, possibly teens. The males all wore hooded sweatshirts and masks.
Cleveland Jewish News
What do students want to give and receive for Chanukah?
The Cleveland Jewish News asked some students in fourth grade at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike and the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood what they would like to give or receive for Chanukah. The schools selected the children who are featured.
Beachwood Schools identifies minors responsible for threats; will face legal action
BEACHWOOD, Ohio — In a letter sent to parents and guardians on Wednesday, Beachwood Schools superintendent Dr. Robert P. Hardis said that the school district has identified the individuals responsible for sending threats to middle school and high school students via Instagram over the course of the past month.
Intoxicated woman refuses to pay tab: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Dec. 6 at 1:10 p.m. a bank employee reported that a person attempted to open an account using a fraudulent check. Officers determined the person with the check is the victim of a check fraud scam and are investigating. Theft, Center Ridge Road. On Dec. 6 at 3:10 p.m....
Suspect still at large in Amber Alert, mother and child found safe
An amber alert issued by the Parma Police Department has been canceled after a mother and her 1-year-old child were found safe. Police are still looking for the suspect Demarguires James Ferguson.
cleveland19.com
Duo steal $10,000 worth of tools from Cleveland construction site, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are accused of breaking into a Cleveland construction site and stealing $10,000 worth of tools, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. The duo broke into the construction site in the 5500 block of Detroit Avenue at 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 15,...
Deer crash on I-90 disables vehicle: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Deer crash: I-90 The Westlake Police Department at 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 received multiple calls about a vehicle hitting a deer on I-90 near Crocker Road. The callers reported that the vehicle was disabled in the slow-speed lane and the airbags had deployed. While the vehicle was heavily damaged, no injuries were reported. Part of the highway was closed for a short time while the crash was cleared.
cleveland19.com
Youth shot on residential street in Euclid, police say
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Euclid Fire Department, an “underage male” was shot on East 193rd Street Thursday. The shooting happened just before 4 pm. The happened in the 1500 block of the street that is just North of Euclid Avenue. The male was taken to...
Girls, 15, removed from basketball game stands after punching security guards: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Aldersyde Drive. At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, officers were dispatched to Shaker Heights High School, 15911 Aldersyde Drive, where security staff at a basketball games had detained two 15-year-old Shaker Heights students. The girls pushed and punched a security guard while being ejected from the stands.
cleveland19.com
Male shot and killed in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in a car in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood Friday, according to EMS. The shooting happened on East 149th Street just North of St Clair Avenue around 445pm. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner idefentfited the victim as Deandre Woods. There...
2 teens injured in Euclid drive-by shooting: Police
Euclid police are investigating after two teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon.
Police looking for suspect in possible road rage shooting on I-90
Cleveland and Euclid police are investigating after a man was shot in a possible road rage incident on I-90.
Armed drunk driver denies having ‘shaky eye syndrome;’ wanted woman with bad exhaust system arrested: Berea police blotter
BEREA, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence: Mulberry Street. A Cleveland man, 36, was arrested for drunk driving at about 6 p.m. Dec. 5 on Mulberry. Police pulled over the man’s Chevrolet Cobalt because the registration sticker had expired in October. The man opened his car door, raised his hands and said, “Hi sir, I’m not armed, just so you know.”
Female thief makes off with $2,000 worth of stolen Macy’s clothing: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Theft: Warrensville Center Road. At 1:05 p.m. Dec. 7, police were called to Macy’s, 2201 Warrensville Center Road, on a report of a theft in progress. The suspect, a short female wearing a black coat and black mask, left in a Chevrolet Tahoe before offices arrived. The woman stole clothing valued at $2,091.
Stolen rental vehicle recovered in city: South Euclid Police Blotter
A recovery agent for a rental car company reported Dec. 7 that he had found a stolen vehicle at the Parkview Garden apartments. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Cleveland. Police from that city did not want it held for processing, so it was towed by the rental company.
CLE police look for Family Dollar robbery suspects, residents worry about safety
Jennifer Davenport is too afraid to shop at the Family Dollar store on Buckeye Road. Two Cleveland police calls for robberies-in-progress to the store on Dec. 10 and 15 have her concerned.
Comments / 0