ClickOnDetroit.com
Biden urges veterans to seek health benefits under new law
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden urged military veterans on Friday to take advantage of new healthcare opportunities under legislation that he signed in August. He promoted the aid as he visited a Delaware National Guard facility named for his late son, Beau. “It’s one of the most significant laws...
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of California, workers reach deal to end strike
LOS ANGELES – The University of California reached an agreement Friday with some 36,000 graduate student teaching assistants and other academic workers for increased pay and benefits that could potentially end a monthlong strike — the largest of its kind in the nation — at the prestigious state system.
