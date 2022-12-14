ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

'Tuba Christmas' takes over Woodland Hills Mall

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Christmas shoppers found Woodland Hills Mall filled with the sounds of the season Saturday. "Tuba Christmas" is something that's been going on for almost half a century now. It started as a way to celebrate the tube and the beautiful music it's capable of creating.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Santa Arrives At Tulsa Air & Space Museum In Helicopter

Santa showed up to the Tulsa Air and Space Museum in style on Saturday. Saint Nick ditched his sleigh for a helicopter as he flew in for some holiday cheer. Once he landed, kids got to take pictures with him and Mrs. Claus as they handed in their last-minute with lists.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

'Santa By The Sea' Kicks Off At Oklahoma Aquarium

There are lots of chances to meet Santa across Green Country, but what about meeting him underwater?. Santa by the Sea kicked off at the Oklahoma Aquarium. It’s like a vacation for Santa. Instead of being out in the cold at the North Pole, he's scuba diving in warm tropical waters.
JENKS, OK
News On 6

Oasis Fresh Market Gives Back With 'Oasis Wonderland' Event

Oasis Fresh Market in Tulsa is celebrating the holidays by giving back to the community. This weekend the grocery store is hosting a special Christmas event. Santa will be there and families in need can also get a little help and encouragement during the holidays. Aaron Johnson from Oasis Fresh...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa’s chance of a White Christmas

TULSA, Okla. — Green Country can occasionally turn white for Christmas, but the chances for snow cover on any given year for the holiday is pretty low. A White Christmas is defined as 1 inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning. Over the past 70 years, Tulsa has...
TULSA, OK
marketplace.org

A sneakers store builds a bridge where Black Wall Street once stood

For Venita Cooper, the idea to open a limited-edition sneaker store came from a friend. “I moved to Tulsa about five and a half years ago,” Cooper said. “A friend of mine who saw me shopping for sneakers on my phone was like, ‘You know, you should just open a sneaker store.’ I was like, ‘You can’t just open a sneaker store because I want sneakers.’ It turns out you can.”
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa home burns overnight, crews investigate cause

TULSA, Okla. — Crews are investigating after a home was severely damaged in a fire in Tulsa. It happened Friday morning at a home on N. Maplewood Avenue. According to the Tulsa Fire Department, someone lived in the home but was not inside the time. There was no electricity...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Gingerbread House

Welcome to the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. We're happy to welcome back Doctor Meagan Moreland from NSU showing us how to make gingerbread houses.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KRMG

TPD: 2 people struck by vehicle downtown, suspect drove away

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were struck by a car in downtown Tulsa late Friday evening. Two people were hit by the vehicle around 10:00 p.m. Friday, police said. One victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the other victim did not need to be taken to the hospital.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thieves steal from 3 Tulsa businesses overnight

TULSA, Okla. — The manager at Big Baby Rolls & Donuts said surveillance video shows two different burglars breaking into the store over the last two nights, each taking a register. One burglar used a rock to shatter one door and one used a shuffleboard puck to shatter the second door.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Homeless man found dead likely due to cold, Tulsa police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A homeless man was found dead near an underpass Saturday morning, according to Tulsa police. Officers said they believe the cold weather contributed to his death. Temperatures got down to around 27 degrees Saturday morning with 10 mph winds. Officers said the man was in...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter announces temporary closure due to canine flu outbreak

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter (TAW) is closing its doors temporarily due to positive cases of canine influenza discovered on Friday. This is not the first time TAW has had to close their doors due to animal-related viruses. TAW previously closed their doors twice in the past year-and-a-half for canine distemper, once in Nov. 2021 through January of this year and once in May.
TULSA, OK

