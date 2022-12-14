Read full article on original website
KTUL
'Tuba Christmas' takes over Woodland Hills Mall
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Christmas shoppers found Woodland Hills Mall filled with the sounds of the season Saturday. "Tuba Christmas" is something that's been going on for almost half a century now. It started as a way to celebrate the tube and the beautiful music it's capable of creating.
News On 6
Santa Arrives At Tulsa Air & Space Museum In Helicopter
Santa showed up to the Tulsa Air and Space Museum in style on Saturday. Saint Nick ditched his sleigh for a helicopter as he flew in for some holiday cheer. Once he landed, kids got to take pictures with him and Mrs. Claus as they handed in their last-minute with lists.
News On 6
'Santa By The Sea' Kicks Off At Oklahoma Aquarium
There are lots of chances to meet Santa across Green Country, but what about meeting him underwater?. Santa by the Sea kicked off at the Oklahoma Aquarium. It’s like a vacation for Santa. Instead of being out in the cold at the North Pole, he's scuba diving in warm tropical waters.
News On 6
Oasis Fresh Market Gives Back With 'Oasis Wonderland' Event
Oasis Fresh Market in Tulsa is celebrating the holidays by giving back to the community. This weekend the grocery store is hosting a special Christmas event. Santa will be there and families in need can also get a little help and encouragement during the holidays. Aaron Johnson from Oasis Fresh...
Tulsa’s chance of a White Christmas
TULSA, Okla. — Green Country can occasionally turn white for Christmas, but the chances for snow cover on any given year for the holiday is pretty low. A White Christmas is defined as 1 inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning. Over the past 70 years, Tulsa has...
Tulsa Man Working To Build Tiny Home Neighborhood For People Who Have Been Homeless
A Tulsa man is the driving force behind what will be a new neighborhood of tiny homes. It's going to be called Eden Village and it's housing for people who have been homeless. The neighborhood is planned for land near 61st West Avenue, off Charles Page Boulevard, near the Sandy Park Apartments.
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriffs collect over 1,200 bikes for children in need
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office passed its goal this year in collecting bikes for children in need. TCSO aimed to collect 1,200 and said they surpassed that number. Deputies came together to donate the bikes to Toys for Tots, the Salvation Army, Owasso Resource Center...
City of Tulsa announces taskforce to focus on homeless in Tulsa
The taskforce will focus on creating strategies to work with existing community organizations to combat homelessness in Green Country.
marketplace.org
A sneakers store builds a bridge where Black Wall Street once stood
For Venita Cooper, the idea to open a limited-edition sneaker store came from a friend. “I moved to Tulsa about five and a half years ago,” Cooper said. “A friend of mine who saw me shopping for sneakers on my phone was like, ‘You know, you should just open a sneaker store.’ I was like, ‘You can’t just open a sneaker store because I want sneakers.’ It turns out you can.”
Services to remember Daniel Aston in Tulsa today
Aston died in a mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. He grew up in Green Country but moved to Colorado before his death.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa home burns overnight, crews investigate cause
TULSA, Okla. — Crews are investigating after a home was severely damaged in a fire in Tulsa. It happened Friday morning at a home on N. Maplewood Avenue. According to the Tulsa Fire Department, someone lived in the home but was not inside the time. There was no electricity...
News On 6
Gingerbread House
Welcome to the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. We're happy to welcome back Doctor Meagan Moreland from NSU showing us how to make gingerbread houses.
TPD: 2 people struck by vehicle downtown, suspect drove away
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were struck by a car in downtown Tulsa late Friday evening. Two people were hit by the vehicle around 10:00 p.m. Friday, police said. One victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the other victim did not need to be taken to the hospital.
Tulsa Animal Welfare announces closure due to canine influenza
Tulsa Animal Welfare Announces Closure Due to Cases of Canine Influenza. A reopening date will be dependent on which dogs show symptoms and when, according to TAW.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Thieves steal from 3 Tulsa businesses overnight
TULSA, Okla. — The manager at Big Baby Rolls & Donuts said surveillance video shows two different burglars breaking into the store over the last two nights, each taking a register. One burglar used a rock to shatter one door and one used a shuffleboard puck to shatter the second door.
KTUL
Homeless man found dead likely due to cold, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A homeless man was found dead near an underpass Saturday morning, according to Tulsa police. Officers said they believe the cold weather contributed to his death. Temperatures got down to around 27 degrees Saturday morning with 10 mph winds. Officers said the man was in...
News On 6
Rogers County Clerk's Office Accepting Donations For Food Pantry This Holiday Season
During the holiday season, people get into the rush of planning and shopping for the holidays, but some are focused on how they can give back to their community. News On 6’s Ryan Gillin shares how a clerk's office in Rogers County is trying to help families in need during this holiday season with a food pantry.
KTUL
Sapulpa firefighters respond to high school bathroom fire, two structure fires
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Friday, Sapulpa firefighters responded to three fires, three injury vehicle accidents, and 18 medical emergencies, according to the IAFF Local 194 Facebook page. They first received a call around 2 p.m. concerning a fire in the Sapulpa High School bathrooms. When firefighters arrived, the...
Large police presence at south Tulsa home after calls of a shooting
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is responding to a call for a shooting near 61st and Memorial. Police on scene said there was a dispute between two acquaintances that led to a shooting. One person involved is in the hospital with injuries. FOX23 currently has a crew...
Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter announces temporary closure due to canine flu outbreak
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter (TAW) is closing its doors temporarily due to positive cases of canine influenza discovered on Friday. This is not the first time TAW has had to close their doors due to animal-related viruses. TAW previously closed their doors twice in the past year-and-a-half for canine distemper, once in Nov. 2021 through January of this year and once in May.
