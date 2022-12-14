Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long John Silver’s Restaurant Permanently Closes - 45 Year Old Location ShuttersTy D.Kokomo, IN
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Indiana Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
Related
clintoncountydailynews.com
Marilyn Janet Beard
of Frankfort, passed away early in the morning of December 15, 2022, at Wesley Manor Health Care Pavilion. Marilyn was born in Carroll County on October 1, 1931, to the late Charles Milton and Hildred Magdalene (James) Robertson. She was a 1949 graduate of Burlington High School. On August 28, 1949, she married Robert Wayne Beard at the Hopewell Methodist Church.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Donna Sue Wells
Donna Sue Wells, 57, Frankfort, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. She was born in Danville, IL on December 23, 1964, to Dave and Joan (Brooks) Sherrill. She married Randy Wells on April 28, 1984. He survives. Donna was a 1983 graduate of...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Kenneth K. Koppelmann
Kenneth K. Koppelmann, 70, of Lafayette, Ind., died December 14, 2022 at Aster Place, Lafayette. He was born March 25, 1952 in Freeport, NY to George William & Dorothy (Ostrowsky) Koppelmann. He married Melissa S. Robinson on September 25, 1971 in Frankfort and she survives. Kenneth was a 1970 graduate...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Craig Rongey
Craig L. Rongey, 82, Colfax, passed away on his birthday, December 15, 2022, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born on December 15, 1940, in Granite City, IL to Derwood and Francis (Rainwater) Rongey. Craig was a 1959 graduate of Broad Ripple High School. He served in the...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Vincent J. Winter
Vincent J. Winter , 56, of Frankfort, passed away unexpectedly December 13, 2022, in his home. Born August 8, 1966, in Frankfort, Vincent was the son of Raymond and Thelma (Potts) Winter, Sr. He was a 1984 graduate of Frankfort High School. Vincent enjoyed listening to country music and singing...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Twin Lakes Edged Frankfort Friday Night
Frankfort varsity fell to Twin Lakes 43-38. Twin lakes scored first and led the entire game. Frankfort rallied back in the fourth quarter and came within five points but time ran out on them. Alex Farley was the leading scorer for the Hotdogs with 18 points followed by Kye Kirby...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Kirklin Christian Church Preschool Christmas Program Held Wednesday Evening
Kirklin Christian Church held their annual Preschool Christmas Program Wednesday evening at the church. Welcome and Introductions were given by Pastor Tom Holton before the children were presented by Preschool Director Heidi Yeagher and Instructional Assistant Jane Fausset. There are 12 students, 6 three and four year olds and six...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Rossville Falls To Lafayette Central Catholic In Saturday Night Match Up
Rossville lost to Lafayette Central Catholic in a hard fought battle Saturday evening by the score of 65-40. Rossville came out shooting and leading early but Central Catholic quickly turned things around. missed shots and turnovers hurt the Hornets. Top scorers for Rossville were Charlie Thompson with 8 points, Luke...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Frankfort Municipal Utilities Implementing Wellhead Protection Plan
To help protect the groundwater and our water supply wells from potential contamination, the Frankfort Municipal Utilities (FMU) is currently implementing a Wellhead Protection (WHP) Plan. The WHP Plan focuses on public awareness, education, spill prevention and reporting. Refer to the FMU Water Works website (https://frankfort-in.gov/department/division.php?structureid=33) for more information on the WHP program. For your reference, a complete copy of Frankfort’s WHP Plan is available at the Water Works office located at 2105 W. Armstrong Road in Frankfort, IN.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Second Lebanon Resident Dies from Rural Boone County Vehicle Accident
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was notified that on December 14, the driver, Donald Peterman Jr (75 years old) died as a result of complications from the injuries sustained in the vehicle accident that occurred on November 20. At this time, this incident is still under investigation. We will...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town Tonight In Kirklin
Kirklin’s Fire Department will be escourting Santa, Mrs.Claus, and their Merry Elves throughout town as part of their 9th annual tradition. The tour begins at the fire station and visits nearly every street in Kirklin bringing smiles and joy to every resident. The tour begins at 6 pm. This...
clintoncountydailynews.com
United Way for Clinton County Receives PepsiCo Foundation Impact Grant
United Way for Clinton County is proud to announce we have been awarded one of PepsiCo Foundation’s Community Impact Grants. The PepsiCo Foundation, is the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), one of the world’s leading food and beverage companies. The program is a part of the company’s efforts to support local communities by providing resources for valuable programming, such as providing Food & Hygiene Bags for Seniors through the Paul Phillippe Resource Center and meals for the Teen Club at the Boys and Girls Club.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Kokomo Police Stepping Up Patrols
The Kokomo Police Department announced that it will be stepping up patrols as part of the Safe Family Travel holiday enforcement campaign. Starting this week, officers will be out in greater numbers showing zero tolerance for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The department joins more than...
Comments / 0