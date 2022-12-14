ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clintoncountydailynews.com

Marilyn Janet Beard

of Frankfort, passed away early in the morning of December 15, 2022, at Wesley Manor Health Care Pavilion. Marilyn was born in Carroll County on October 1, 1931, to the late Charles Milton and Hildred Magdalene (James) Robertson. She was a 1949 graduate of Burlington High School. On August 28, 1949, she married Robert Wayne Beard at the Hopewell Methodist Church.
FRANKFORT, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Donna Sue Wells

Donna Sue Wells, 57, Frankfort, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. She was born in Danville, IL on December 23, 1964, to Dave and Joan (Brooks) Sherrill. She married Randy Wells on April 28, 1984. He survives. Donna was a 1983 graduate of...
FRANKFORT, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Kenneth K. Koppelmann

Kenneth K. Koppelmann, 70, of Lafayette, Ind., died December 14, 2022 at Aster Place, Lafayette. He was born March 25, 1952 in Freeport, NY to George William & Dorothy (Ostrowsky) Koppelmann. He married Melissa S. Robinson on September 25, 1971 in Frankfort and she survives. Kenneth was a 1970 graduate...
LAFAYETTE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Craig Rongey

Craig L. Rongey, 82, Colfax, passed away on his birthday, December 15, 2022, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born on December 15, 1940, in Granite City, IL to Derwood and Francis (Rainwater) Rongey. Craig was a 1959 graduate of Broad Ripple High School. He served in the...
COLFAX, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Vincent J. Winter

Vincent J. Winter , 56, of Frankfort, passed away unexpectedly December 13, 2022, in his home. Born August 8, 1966, in Frankfort, Vincent was the son of Raymond and Thelma (Potts) Winter, Sr. He was a 1984 graduate of Frankfort High School. Vincent enjoyed listening to country music and singing...
FRANKFORT, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Twin Lakes Edged Frankfort Friday Night

Frankfort varsity fell to Twin Lakes 43-38. Twin lakes scored first and led the entire game. Frankfort rallied back in the fourth quarter and came within five points but time ran out on them. Alex Farley was the leading scorer for the Hotdogs with 18 points followed by Kye Kirby...
FRANKFORT, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Kirklin Christian Church Preschool Christmas Program Held Wednesday Evening

Kirklin Christian Church held their annual Preschool Christmas Program Wednesday evening at the church. Welcome and Introductions were given by Pastor Tom Holton before the children were presented by Preschool Director Heidi Yeagher and Instructional Assistant Jane Fausset. There are 12 students, 6 three and four year olds and six...
KIRKLIN, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Rossville Falls To Lafayette Central Catholic In Saturday Night Match Up

Rossville lost to Lafayette Central Catholic in a hard fought battle Saturday evening by the score of 65-40. Rossville came out shooting and leading early but Central Catholic quickly turned things around. missed shots and turnovers hurt the Hornets. Top scorers for Rossville were Charlie Thompson with 8 points, Luke...
ROSSVILLE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Frankfort Municipal Utilities Implementing Wellhead Protection Plan

To help protect the groundwater and our water supply wells from potential contamination, the Frankfort Municipal Utilities (FMU) is currently implementing a Wellhead Protection (WHP) Plan. The WHP Plan focuses on public awareness, education, spill prevention and reporting. Refer to the FMU Water Works website (https://frankfort-in.gov/department/division.php?structureid=33) for more information on the WHP program. For your reference, a complete copy of Frankfort’s WHP Plan is available at the Water Works office located at 2105 W. Armstrong Road in Frankfort, IN.
FRANKFORT, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Second Lebanon Resident Dies from Rural Boone County Vehicle Accident

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was notified that on December 14, the driver, Donald Peterman Jr (75 years old) died as a result of complications from the injuries sustained in the vehicle accident that occurred on November 20. At this time, this incident is still under investigation. We will...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town Tonight In Kirklin

Kirklin’s Fire Department will be escourting Santa, Mrs.Claus, and their Merry Elves throughout town as part of their 9th annual tradition. The tour begins at the fire station and visits nearly every street in Kirklin bringing smiles and joy to every resident. The tour begins at 6 pm. This...
KIRKLIN, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

United Way for Clinton County Receives PepsiCo Foundation Impact Grant

United Way for Clinton County is proud to announce we have been awarded one of PepsiCo Foundation’s Community Impact Grants. The PepsiCo Foundation, is the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), one of the world’s leading food and beverage companies. The program is a part of the company’s efforts to support local communities by providing resources for valuable programming, such as providing Food & Hygiene Bags for Seniors through the Paul Phillippe Resource Center and meals for the Teen Club at the Boys and Girls Club.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Kokomo Police Stepping Up Patrols

The Kokomo Police Department announced that it will be stepping up patrols as part of the Safe Family Travel holiday enforcement campaign. Starting this week, officers will be out in greater numbers showing zero tolerance for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The department joins more than...
KOKOMO, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy