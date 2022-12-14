United Way for Clinton County is proud to announce we have been awarded one of PepsiCo Foundation’s Community Impact Grants. The PepsiCo Foundation, is the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), one of the world’s leading food and beverage companies. The program is a part of the company’s efforts to support local communities by providing resources for valuable programming, such as providing Food & Hygiene Bags for Seniors through the Paul Phillippe Resource Center and meals for the Teen Club at the Boys and Girls Club.

CLINTON COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO