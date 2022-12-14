ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Co-founder of Gilroy Garlic Festival dies at 88

By Ricardo Tovar
 3 days ago
GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The man who put Gilroy, California, on the map has passed at the age of 88.

Don Christopher, the founder of Christopher Ranch and co-founder of the Gilroy Garlic Festival and Christopher Ranch, passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones, per Christopher Ranch.

Don was 88 years old at the time of his passing.

It is with a heavy heart that we share that our founder Don Christopher passed away peacefully yesterday, surrounded by family. There is no doubt that his legacy will endure through future generations. He made the Garlic Capital of the World something truly special, and he made a difference in countless lives. His love for his employees, for his community, and for his family was evident every single day, and he will be remembered for his steadfast commitment to making our hometown a better place.

Christopher Ranch

