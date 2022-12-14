Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Craftsmen Industries, Inc. Customizes Truck for Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Nationwide Tour
Over the past 40 years, Craftsmen Industries, Inc. has grown from a small company focused on trailer sales to a leader in vehicle and trailer customization. With over 170 tradespeople working under one roof at their St. Charles facility, Craftsmen can seamlessly complete projects on schedule and within budget. The Caesars Sportsbook & Casino truck build showcases Craftsmen’s unique skills and abilities to create a one-of-a-kind vehicle that perfectly fits the customer’s needs.
Woonsocket Call
Passionpreneur Publishing announces the global release of Schools for This Century and Beyond
This inspiring book by Dr. Shawn Dilly is now available via major players in the global book distribution field. Dubai, United Arab Emirates Dec 17, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - Passionpreneur Publishing has announced the release of Schools for This Century and Beyond by Dr. Shawn Dilly via the publishing industry's largest global book distribution networks. The book is anticipated to have an inspiring and profound effect on its target audience.
Woonsocket Call
KILL Aerobotix Partners With FerRobotics to Launch Revolutionary Robotic Tool for Precision Application of Masking Tape
Aerobotix requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20221129005373 (issued Nov. 29, 2022) “Aerobotix Partners With FerRobotics to Launch Revolutionary Robotic Tool for Precision Application of Masking Tape” be killed. The ATK was one of only five projects to be nominated for the Econovius, a special prize under the...
Woonsocket Call
The Paver Company Sets New Trend for Concrete Paving Industry
A survey conducted by ICPI revealed that in the last couple of years, commercial and residential sales of the concrete paver industry grew about 18% in the U.S. and 6.42% in Canada. The survey also stated that as sales rapidly grew, the labor shortage has become a concern in the construction industry. Unsurprisingly, this has resulted from the fact of the rising demand for efficient and fast production of automatic block-making machines.
Woonsocket Call
35% Cashback Weekend at Juicy Stakes Casino
A wild weekend, a wild week, a wild month. It’s all going on at Juicy Stakes Casino at the moment, with three offers to look forward to – including a cool cashback offer. Juicy Stakes are fully embracing the Christmas spirit by offering a fantastic 35% cashback on lost deposits. Reload your account, play any Worldmatch pokie and if you bust your deposit, receive over a third back in cash – all the way up to $250. When you’ve played through your deposit, get in touch with Juicy Stakes’ super customer service team and you’ll be credited in an instant.
Woonsocket Call
Creatd (OTCQB: CRTD): OG Collection Subsidiary Launches Largest NFT Sale Ahead of Anticipated Spin-Off in Q1 2023
Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) is a company supporting the creator economy by providing economic opportunities for creators and brands. Shares of the creator economy company shot up 58% during trading on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Over the past thirty days, Creatd has seen average daily volume of 1.77 million shares. However, volume of 2.18 million shares or dollar volume of around $1.54 million, exchanged hands during the day’s trading session.
Woonsocket Call
BioMedNewsBreaks – HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Adds Renowned Cardiologist to Help Define Best Paths to Advance Products
HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT), a cardiac technology company, recently named a world-renowned interventional cardiologist with an impressive breadth of experience as its chief medical officer. “Stanford cardiologist Peter J. Fitzgerald, MD, PhD, will help HeartBeam continue to develop the first and only 3D-vector ECG platform for heart attack detection anytime, anywhere… Dr. Fitzgerald joins HeartBeam after gaining invaluable experience in the clinical, research and industry sectors. An accomplished inventor, entrepreneur and investment-fund founder, Dr. Fitzgerald is serving as director of the Center for Cardiovascular Technology and director of the Cardiovascular Core Analysis Laboratory at Stanford University Medical School,” a recent article reads. “We are thrilled to have Dr. Fitzgerald, one of the world’s preeminent opinion leaders in cardiology and digital health, join the HeartBeam leadership team and play a major role in defining best paths to adoption, clinical strategies and partnerships to advance our products in the market,” HeartBeam founder and CEO Branislav Vajdic, PhD, is quoted as saying.
Woonsocket Call
Bmp Doors Usa Strengthens Their Range of Quality High Speed Doors for Both Indoor and Outdoor Needs
Doors are an essential part in all commercial buildings and production environments... With that thought in mind, building owners must consider the type of doors they buy. Fortunately, BMP Doors USA has come to the rescue. With a diverse variety of top-quality doors that suit the needs of everyone, BMP High Speed Doors are fulfilling a condition that has eluded people for a long time. The company understands that doors aren’t just there to keep strangers out, and incorporating technology with high-grade materials can only result in perfection.
Woonsocket Call
Global $145+ Bn Car Rental Market to 2027: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Car Rental Market to 2027: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global car rental industry is expected to reach an estimated $145.6 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027. The future of the global car rental...
Woonsocket Call
AM Best Downgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Finger Lakes Fire and Casualty Company
AM Best has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a” (Excellent) from “a+” (Excellent) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) of Finger Lakes Fire and Casualty Company (Finger Lakes) (Trumansburg, NY). The outlook of the Long-Term ICR has been revised to stable from negative, while the outlook of the FSR is stable.
Woonsocket Call
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Zurich Insurance plc
AM Best has assigned the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) to Zurich Insurance plc (ZIP) (Ireland), a subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (Zurich) (Switzerland). The outlook assigned to the FSR is stable while the outlook assigned to the Long-Term ICR is positive.
Woonsocket Call
InetSoft’s Style Intelligence – An online dashboard creator that offers users more powerful BI solutions
A robust business intelligence platform like Style Intelligence, by InetSoft, guarantees a quicker deployment time than the majority of competing products on the market and has an award-winning online dashboard and reports creation. USA - Online dashboards have become the top business intelligence tools used today. Professionals can quickly review...
Comments / 0