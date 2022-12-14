Read full article on original website
Quincy Jones Posts Birthday Tribute For Late Mom Kim Porter
The singer-actor also shared a throwback photo of him hugging Kim Porter. Honoring his mother for what would have been her 52nd birthday, Quincy took to his Instagram Thursday to share how much he missed her since her 2018 death. Kim Porter passed away unexpectedly in her home with her cause of death listed as pneumonia.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Bodyguard Disappears Before Tory Lanez Testimony: Report
Justin Edison was due to testify on Friday. Meg’s attorney has since confirmed that he’s currently missing. We’re one week into Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion’s trial. Already, there’s been what feels like a year’s worth of drama and chaos unfolding. Though things started out smoothly, it wasn’t long before things began to turn. Most notably, Kelsey Harris’ testimony found her suddenly forgetting several significant details regarding the shooting.
DJ Akademiks Says He Gave Lil Baby His Address To Fight
The streamer claims that the Atlanta native doesn’t want the smoke. DJ Akademiks has been quite the trending topic over the past few days. As he continues to run his mouth on his Twitch streams, he’s not backing down when it comes to his recent beef with Lil Baby.
King Combs Says He’s Met Diddy’s New Baby
Sean Combs welcomed his seventh child, a little girl named Love, with Dana Tran earlier this year. The internet still has plenty of questions about Diddy’s new baby. However, it currently remains unclear when exactly they’ll have answers. Aside from announcing the arrival of Love Sean Combs on Twitter (and insisting that Yung Miami isn’t his side bitch), things have been relatively quiet regarding the matter for the new father.
Diddy Kisses Mystery Woman After Nobu Dinner Date: Photos
The father of seven has been spotted spending time with a number of beautiful women lately. fatherhood has Diddy feeling at the top of his game – according to his current dating roster, that is. Earlier this month, the multihyphenate shared via Twitter that he welcomed a seventh child, named Love Sean Combs, recently. In the wake of that bombshell, sleuths quickly discovered that baby’s mother to be 28-year-old Dana Tran. At this time, the nature of her relationship with Puff remains unknown.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Suicide Note Found: Dancer Opened Up About This Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left a suicide note that reportedly detailed his past struggles. tWitch checked into the Oak Tree Inn - which is a few minutes away from his Los Angeles home - on Monday. The motel staff had to enter his room the next day after he failed to check out at 11 a.m.
Sharon Osbourne’s Son Jack Provides Update After Her Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne appears to be feeling better as her son Jack is letting the world know that she is at home recuperating. Osbourne was filming an episode of Jack’s TV show when she reportedly fell ill. Jack Osbourne headed over to Instagram and gave everyone an update. He said that Sharon has been given the “all clear” by her doctors and was at home. Sharon fell ill while filming an episode of Jack’s Night of Terror show. She was rushed to Santa Paula Hospital, reports indicated. As of Saturday night, Sharon Osbourne appeared to be in stable condition and doing better, the New York Post reports.
Stephen “tWitch” Boss Allegedly Left Suicide Note
New reports indicate that the note references some of his struggles before his untimely death earlier this week. The world continues to react to the tragic passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss. A new report from TMZ indicates that a suicide note was found at the scene of his...
Tyler Perry said he had one condition for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before agreeing to be their daughter's godfather
Tyler Perry said on Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "abused" by the royal institution.
Young Thug’s Lawyer Speaks On Recent YSL Deals
Brian Steel said that people are unjustly connecting Thugger to other crimes for deals, and had to handle a Zoom bomb too while on trial. Given recent news of Gunna’s release from jail, many are wondering how the rest of the YSL case will develop. Meanwhile, people are unsure whether this bodes well for its boss, Young Thug, or if he will face increased consequences. His lawyer, Brian Steel, spoke about these plea deals within YSL and how they might actually be hurting him. According to Steel, law enforcement will take advantage of people seeking release in exchange for information incriminating Thugger (Jeffery Williams).
Big Sean Teases New Music & Flaunts Ring, Sparking Marriage Rumors
The Detroit rapper later revealed that more music will be on the way in 2023. While previewing some new music on social media, Big Sean sparked Jhene Aiko marriage rumors after he talked about a wedding in his song lyrics. The “Bounce Back” rapper also pointed at a ring placed on his fourth finger, further creating online chatter.
The Weeknd Makes A Triumphant Return To Our “R&B Season” Playlist
Additionally, we’ve got new titles from Diddy, Jacquees, and Masego as well. Our R&B Season is thriving like never before with the official start of winter just around the corner. What better time than the present to cozy up with your loved ones and stream the latest arrivals on our weekly playlist update?
Boosie, Wack 100, Freddie Gibbs & Sauce Walka Have A Lot To Say About Gunna’s Release
Gunna is out of jail but some people are feeling a type of way after footage of his court hearing surfaces. Gunna is home. Authorities released the Atlanta rapper following a turbulent year that found him getting indicted in the YSL RICO case. The rapper copped an Alford plea and was later released from prison.
“Justin Credible Presents: R-Mean” Is Here With Features From Jay Critch, B-Real, French Montana, & More
During his recent appearance on Power 106 Los Angeles’ LA Leakers, California-born rapper R-Mean made it known that he and Justin Credible have a joint album on the way. Thankfully, fans didn’t have to wait long between his undeniably impressive freestyle and the release date, as the 11-track effort landed on Friday (December 16).
Chrisean Rock’s Brother Confronts Blueface About Their Physical Violence: Watch
You can catch all the drama as it plays out on tonight’s episode of “Crazy In Love,” streaming exclusively on Zeus. Even if you’re not a reality TV fanatic, it’s hard to deny the appeal of Chrisean Rock and Blueface’s new show. Their relationship certainly won’t be winning any “couple goals” awards anytime soon. However, they do know how to entertain a crowd with their dramatic antics.
DJ Akademiks Receives DM From Diddy About Yung Miami
When Diddy said he wasn’t playing about his Shawty Wop, he wasn’t kidding. He doesn’t usually return to backtrack on his beefs, but DJ Akademiks is moving differently after waging war with Yung Miami. The blogger has often been on the wrong side of several artists due to the nature of his reports. Whether through his interviews or Twitch Livestreams, Akademiks doesn’t hold back in his unfiltered criticisms. Over the years, he’s had quite a bit to say about Yung Miami and her career, so it was no surprise that he touched on her relationship with Sean “Diddy Combs.”
Birdman & Juvenile Represent On “Ali”
Birdman and Juvenile reconnected this week to deliver some new heat paying homage to one of the greatest boxers of all time. The Cash Money co-founder and the Hot Boy alumni joined forces for their new song, “Ali.” The record serves as a tribute to Muhammad Ali as Birdman and Juvenile compare their greatness to the late boxer. The smooth production — handled by D-Roc and twoprxducers — and melodious vocal performance make for an excellent return for J.A.G. In the video, they bring fans back to NOLA while also reflecting on humble beginnings and overcoming adversity. “Ali” is truly a motivational single that captures the excellent chemistry between Birdman and Juvenile after all these years.
Lil Keed’s Mother Confirms Her Son’s Cause Of Death
Lil Keed’s mom is putting any misinformation to rest. It’s been seven months since the hip-hop community’s sudden and tragic loss of Lil Keed. The YSL rapper was only 24 years old. The circumstances surrounding his death have been largely unclear up until now. Yesterday (December 14),...
Glorilla Claps Back After Being Dragged Over $550/Week Personal Assistant Job
The Memphis rapper described the job as “the easiest sh*t in the world.”. Glorilla found herself trending this week after posting job details for a personal assistant gig. Many took offense after reviewing the description and seeing that the weekly pay only totaled $550. Clapping back following the backlash,...
Chief Keef Celebrates 10 Years Of “Finally Rich” With Complete Edition
Finally Rich (Complete Edition) Chief Keef stands as a legend in his own right following a decade-plus of relentless releases. Despite not necessarily reaching mainstream peaks as some of his contemporaries, he undeniably impacted hip-hop through the release of Finally Rich, his major label debut. Sunday marks 10 years since...
