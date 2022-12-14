St. Louis County woman admits carjacking, armed robbery

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County woman appeared in federal court on Wednesday and admitted to both an armed robbery and carjacking in 2021.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Kadijah McFadden pleaded guilty to carjacking, discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

McFadden told the court she robbed a Boost Mobile store on Bellefontaine Road at gunpoint on Aug. 9, 2021. She stole $630 and several cellphones from the business.

On the morning of Sept. 5, 2021, McFadden carjacked a woman in the 3600 block of Bates Street who had just parked her 2017 Jeep Cherokee and was unloading groceries. McFadden fired four shots into the air and ground during the carjacking.

Around noon the same day, St. Louis County police spotted the stolen Jeep and followed the vehicle, which started a pursuit. During the ordeal, McFadden tossed her firearm from the window, but police later recovered it.

The Jeep eventually crashed and McFadden was arrested, along with a co-defendant, Damonta Jamall Bridges.

Bridges, 30, has pleaded not guilty to robbery and gun charges.

Prosecutors did not provide any sentencing information for McFadden.

