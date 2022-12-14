ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ars Technica

Prosecutors charge 6 people for allegedly waging massive DDoS attacks

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday charged six people for allegedly operating websites that launched millions of powerful distributed denial-of-service attacks on a wide array of victims on behalf of millions of paying customers. The sites promoted themselves as booter or stressor services designed to test the bandwidth and performance of customers’...
The Hill

Democratic senator: It is ‘past time’ for Title 42 to be lifted

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) on Sunday said it is “past time” for the controversial border policy Title 42 to be lifted, saying the U.S. is in a “much different place” in the COVID-19 pandemic. Padilla told ABC’s “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz that the Biden administration has been preparing for months to lift the policy.…
Engadget

Georgia is the latest state to ban TikTok from government-owned devices

Georgia has become at least the 11th state to ban from state government-owned devices. Governor Brian Kemp has also prohibited state agencies from using and . Kemp cited concerns that the governments of China and Russia may access users' personal information through the apps and use the data for spying purposes.
NBC News

What could GOP control of the House mean for U.S.-China tensions?

WASHINGTON — Congressional Republicans have vowed to get tougher on China as they prepare to take control of the House, cheering critics of Beijing but also raising concern that one of Washington’s most important bilateral relationships could be further destabilized. Both Democrats and Republicans have grown more vigilant...
Axios

GOP plans "collusion" probe into climate groups

House Republicans want to launch investigations into a baseless claim that China and Russia unduly influence U.S. climate activism. Why it matters: Republicans are using this claim to seek donation information from climate groups and could potentially use subpoenas. Driving the news: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) last week...
POLITICO

‘The votes weren’t there’ for Sanders’ Yemen resolution

Sen. BERNIE SANDERS (I-Vt.) didn’t withdraw his Yemen War Powers Resolution Tuesday night just because of guarantees from the White House. He simply didn’t have the votes, lawmakers, congressional aides and activists supportive of the measure told NatSec Daily. In a statement explaining his decision, Sanders said, “the...
CBS Pittsburgh

Investigators have accessed emails of Pa. Rep. Scott Perry in 2020 efforts

(CNN) -- Federal investigators have obtained access to several email accounts, a draft autobiography and other writings in which Republican Rep. Scott Perry, Donald Trump elections attorney John Eastman, and former Justice Department officials Jeffrey Clark and Ken Klukowski discussed the 2020 election, according to a newly released order in the DC District Court.The order unsealed Thursday indicates how broad a net federal prosecutors have cast for information from top Trump backers as part of the sprawling criminal investigation into January 6, 2021, and efforts to impede the transfer of presidential power.Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the DC District Court allowed federal...
CBS DFW

Court rejects GOP states' bid to delay end of Title 42 border rule

Washington — A federal appeals court on Friday declined to delay the cancellation of pandemic-era border restrictions that are set to end next week, dismissing a request by Republican state officials who had warned that the termination of the policy, known as Title 42, will fuel a greater increase in migrant arrivals along the U.S. southern border.The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit refused to suspend a lower court ruling that will require the federal government to stop expelling migrants under the public health measure on Dec. 21.Unless it is superseded by a Supreme Court order,...
