Scammers steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in shipments from US food suppliers, FBI warns
Cybercriminals have in recent months stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of shipments from US food suppliers by placing fraudulent orders for milk products, the FBI and other federal agencies warned on Friday.
Former Twitter employee sentenced to prison for sharing confidential info with Saudis
A former Twitter employee was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison this week for providing confidential data about users to Saudi Arabian officials.
Ars Technica
Prosecutors charge 6 people for allegedly waging massive DDoS attacks
Federal prosecutors on Wednesday charged six people for allegedly operating websites that launched millions of powerful distributed denial-of-service attacks on a wide array of victims on behalf of millions of paying customers. The sites promoted themselves as booter or stressor services designed to test the bandwidth and performance of customers’...
New York Attorney General Asks Federal Judge in Florida to Dismiss Donald Trump’s Attempt to ‘End-Run’ New York Fraud Suit
New York Attorney General Letitia James asked a federal judge in Florida to reject former President Donald Trump’s second attempt to “end-run” her fraud lawsuit against him in Manhattan. “This action is Mr. Trump’s second improper attempt to collaterally attack and end-run around rulings that have been...
Russia releases video of nuclear-capable ICBM being loaded into silo, following reports that US is preparing to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Russia said its video showed a "Yars"intercontinental ballistic missile being loaded into a silo launcher.
Democratic senator: It is ‘past time’ for Title 42 to be lifted
Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) on Sunday said it is “past time” for the controversial border policy Title 42 to be lifted, saying the U.S. is in a “much different place” in the COVID-19 pandemic. Padilla told ABC’s “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz that the Biden administration has been preparing for months to lift the policy.…
US investigators were allowed access to Trump allies’ emails
Justice department was granted access to emails from former employees and loyalists
Federal judge says Biden can't yet end Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' immigration policy
A federal judge in Texas has put on hold for now the Biden administration's most recent attempt to end the so-called "Remain in Mexico" program.
CNBC
Trump vows 'free speech' reform of government, universities, media, tech firms if elected in 2024
Donald Trump on Thursday announced an aggressive and ambitious plan to undo what he characterized as the suppression of free speech in the U.S. if he is elected president in 2024. Trump promised to target government agencies and employees, universities and tech companies with executive orders and policies aimed at...
Engadget
Georgia is the latest state to ban TikTok from government-owned devices
Georgia has become at least the 11th state to ban from state government-owned devices. Governor Brian Kemp has also prohibited state agencies from using and . Kemp cited concerns that the governments of China and Russia may access users' personal information through the apps and use the data for spying purposes.
Justice Department charges Washington state man who allegedly threatened members of Congress
The Justice Department has brought federal charges against a Washington state man who allegedly made multiple threats against members of Congress, using antisemitic slurs and saying he would "murder" lawmakers.
What Trump promised, Biden seeks to deliver in his own way
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump pledged to fix U.S. infrastructure as president. He vowed to take on China and bulk up American manufacturing. He said he would reduce the budget deficit and make the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes. Yet after two years as president, it’s Joe...
Biden Administration Calls for Crackdown on Misleading Medicare Ads
THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Medicare Advantage ads that are confusing or misleading could be banned under a new rule that was proposed Wednesday by the Biden administration to protect seniors. Nearly half of all seniors or people with disabilities who are enrolled in the Medicare program through...
What could GOP control of the House mean for U.S.-China tensions?
WASHINGTON — Congressional Republicans have vowed to get tougher on China as they prepare to take control of the House, cheering critics of Beijing but also raising concern that one of Washington’s most important bilateral relationships could be further destabilized. Both Democrats and Republicans have grown more vigilant...
GOP plans "collusion" probe into climate groups
House Republicans want to launch investigations into a baseless claim that China and Russia unduly influence U.S. climate activism. Why it matters: Republicans are using this claim to seek donation information from climate groups and could potentially use subpoenas. Driving the news: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) last week...
POLITICO
‘The votes weren’t there’ for Sanders’ Yemen resolution
Sen. BERNIE SANDERS (I-Vt.) didn’t withdraw his Yemen War Powers Resolution Tuesday night just because of guarantees from the White House. He simply didn’t have the votes, lawmakers, congressional aides and activists supportive of the measure told NatSec Daily. In a statement explaining his decision, Sanders said, “the...
Investigators have accessed emails of Pa. Rep. Scott Perry in 2020 efforts
(CNN) -- Federal investigators have obtained access to several email accounts, a draft autobiography and other writings in which Republican Rep. Scott Perry, Donald Trump elections attorney John Eastman, and former Justice Department officials Jeffrey Clark and Ken Klukowski discussed the 2020 election, according to a newly released order in the DC District Court.The order unsealed Thursday indicates how broad a net federal prosecutors have cast for information from top Trump backers as part of the sprawling criminal investigation into January 6, 2021, and efforts to impede the transfer of presidential power.Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the DC District Court allowed federal...
Court rejects GOP states' bid to delay end of Title 42 border rule
Washington — A federal appeals court on Friday declined to delay the cancellation of pandemic-era border restrictions that are set to end next week, dismissing a request by Republican state officials who had warned that the termination of the policy, known as Title 42, will fuel a greater increase in migrant arrivals along the U.S. southern border.The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit refused to suspend a lower court ruling that will require the federal government to stop expelling migrants under the public health measure on Dec. 21.Unless it is superseded by a Supreme Court order,...
Congress Passes Bill to Rein in Conflicts of Interest for Consultants Such as McKinsey
President Joe Biden is expected to sign the legislation, whose Senate sponsors cited ProPublica’s reporting on McKinsey’s conflicts in working for both the FDA and opioid makers like Purdue Pharma.
