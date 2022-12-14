Read full article on original website
Maine snow totals by town: Dec. 17, 2022
MAINE — A nor'easter moving through Maine and New Hampshire on Friday and Saturday brought several inches of snow throughout both states. Where you live made a huge difference in how much snow fell. Check out some of the snowfall totals as of early Saturday morning from the National...
Storm pulling away, slippery on untreated roads
How’s the weather looking? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
Maine's first major snowstorm of the season leaves tens of thousands without power
NORWAY, Maine — Maine’s first major snowstorm of the season brought heavy, wet precipitation to the state, knocking out power to tens of thousands of customers. According to Central Maine Power, 108,700 customers lost power with 65,000 outages remaining at roughly 5 p.m. Saturday. In a release, the...
Maine Turnpike turns 75 years old
PORTLAND, Maine — If you think the summer traffic on the Maine Turnpike is bad now, imagine if there was no Maine Turnpike. Route 1 was the way thoroughfare, that was case until 1947 when the ribbon was cut, and traffic was welcomed to roll through Maine up a brand new toll road.
More than 68,000 Mainers without power following snow storm
The number of power outages across Maine continues to increase for Central Maine Power customers on Saturday morning as snow and rain moves through the state. As of 10:30 AM., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 68,000 customers without power in its coverage area. Oxford County has the most...
Maine's white Christmas chances increasing big time
PORTLAND, Maine — With our weather pattern now flexing its muscle and pumping out some notable storm systems, we are now getting in the range where we can at least start to gauge what the Christmas timeframe may look like. Let's first dive into a historical probability (based on 1991-2020 data) of a white Christmas in Portland. A coating of snow puts us at about a 60 percent chance, while an inch of snow brings us down to a 37 percent chance, and at the higher end of the total list a 7 percent chance of 12 inches of snow on Christmas Day.
Crashes, slide-offs reported on Maine roadways as nor'easter moves through
MAINE — Maine State Police troopers have put out a warning on treacherous travel on the roadways. Troopers say dozens of crashes and slide-offs are already being reported in the north and southbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike due to black ice and inclement weather. This content is imported...
Slushy Saturday; Snow to wind down this afternoon
MAINE — Wet snow continues Saturday across much of the area with periods of rain also possible near the coast. Snow and rain then gradually wind down this afternoon and eventually come to an end this evening. An additional inch or so of wet snow is possible near the coast with 2-6" more in the mountains. Clickhere for a running list of snow totals.
Total Weather Alert for inland snow and rain to snow at the coast
Low pressure developing off the Mid Atlantic moves along the New England coast to bring the first big winter storm of the season. With temperatures falling to around freezing tonight, precipitation should fall hard enough to result in mostly snow across the area. Mixing is expected to be an issue along south coastal Maine. Across the interior, snowfall of 8-12 inches or more is expected, with lower amounts due to mixing along the coast. The storm will linger and continue to bring periods of snow to parts of the area through Saturday. High pressure brings quieter weather for most of the workweek, and then another coastal storm is possible just before Christmas.
Quiet, seasonable weather lasts for several days
As the storm that brought wet. heavy snow to Maine pulls away on Sunday, the area will see quiet weather with partly sunny skies. Temperatures are normal for this point in the month with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Clouds hang on in the mountains where occasional light snow remains possible Sunday and Monday.
