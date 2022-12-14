ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WMTW

Maine snow totals by town: Dec. 17, 2022

MAINE — A nor'easter moving through Maine and New Hampshire on Friday and Saturday brought several inches of snow throughout both states. Where you live made a huge difference in how much snow fell. Check out some of the snowfall totals as of early Saturday morning from the National...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine Turnpike turns 75 years old

PORTLAND, Maine — If you think the summer traffic on the Maine Turnpike is bad now, imagine if there was no Maine Turnpike. Route 1 was the way thoroughfare, that was case until 1947 when the ribbon was cut, and traffic was welcomed to roll through Maine up a brand new toll road.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

More than 68,000 Mainers without power following snow storm

The number of power outages across Maine continues to increase for Central Maine Power customers on Saturday morning as snow and rain moves through the state. As of 10:30 AM., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 68,000 customers without power in its coverage area. Oxford County has the most...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine's white Christmas chances increasing big time

PORTLAND, Maine — With our weather pattern now flexing its muscle and pumping out some notable storm systems, we are now getting in the range where we can at least start to gauge what the Christmas timeframe may look like. Let's first dive into a historical probability (based on 1991-2020 data) of a white Christmas in Portland. A coating of snow puts us at about a 60 percent chance, while an inch of snow brings us down to a 37 percent chance, and at the higher end of the total list a 7 percent chance of 12 inches of snow on Christmas Day.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Slushy Saturday; Snow to wind down this afternoon

MAINE — Wet snow continues Saturday across much of the area with periods of rain also possible near the coast. Snow and rain then gradually wind down this afternoon and eventually come to an end this evening. An additional inch or so of wet snow is possible near the coast with 2-6" more in the mountains. Clickhere for a running list of snow totals.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Total Weather Alert for inland snow and rain to snow at the coast

Low pressure developing off the Mid Atlantic moves along the New England coast to bring the first big winter storm of the season. With temperatures falling to around freezing tonight, precipitation should fall hard enough to result in mostly snow across the area. Mixing is expected to be an issue along south coastal Maine. Across the interior, snowfall of 8-12 inches or more is expected, with lower amounts due to mixing along the coast. The storm will linger and continue to bring periods of snow to parts of the area through Saturday. High pressure brings quieter weather for most of the workweek, and then another coastal storm is possible just before Christmas.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Quiet, seasonable weather lasts for several days

As the storm that brought wet. heavy snow to Maine pulls away on Sunday, the area will see quiet weather with partly sunny skies. Temperatures are normal for this point in the month with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Clouds hang on in the mountains where occasional light snow remains possible Sunday and Monday.
MAINE STATE

