San Francisco, CA

As cases rise in Bay Area, when is masking important?

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aJ4PV_0jidxZCv00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – As cases of COVID-19 , RSV , and flu rise in the Bay Area, a UC Berkeley professor warns that residents should mask-up in public places to protect the ones they love.

To answer your questions, KCBS Radio Anchor Eric Thomas is joined by Dr. John Swartzberg, UC Berkeley Clinical Professor Emeritus of Infectious Diseases and Vaccinology, on " Ask An Expert ."

