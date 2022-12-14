Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Related
FOX Sports
Can Brock Purdy carry the 49ers to a Super Bowl after clinching the NFC West? | THE HERD
FOX Sports NFL analyst Eric Mangini joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss the San Francisco 49ers 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15. With the win the 49ers clinched the NFC West. The two discuss whether rookie quarterback Brock Purdy can carry the 49ers to a Super Bowl.
FOX Sports
Jared Goff has become the Lions' ultimate bargaining chip
Jared Goff was an afterthought in the 2020 trade that sent then-Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles in exchange for two first-round picks and a third-round pick. Heck, most analysts ascribed negative value to Goff because of the money due to him. The Rams sent a very clear message that Goff wasn't good enough to get them to a Super Bowl, and though it yielded results immediately for Los Angeles, Goff's post-Hollywood career has taken a very positive turn.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Cardinals-Broncos
The Arizona Cardinals head to Colorado to face off against the Denver Broncos in a Week 15 NFL matchup. The Cardinals were defeated by the New England Patriots on Monday night, while the Broncos were corralled by the Kansas City Chiefs in their weekend matchup. Here's everything you need from...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 15 highlights: Cowboys-Jags, Eagles-Bears, Falcons-Saints, more
Week 15 of the NFL continues Sunday with a slew of highlight anticipated matchups as the 2022-23 season winds down — and we've got you covered with all the action around the league from start to finish!. Philadelphia is the only team that has clinched a playoff spot, while...
FOX Sports
49ers win NFC West in TNF, Lions playoff hopes rise | THE CARTON SHOW
Thursday Night Football features the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Seattle Seahawks, and Brock Purdy took care of business to clinch the NFC West. Craig Carton and Greg Jennings talk the biggest moments of the game, and how this effects the playoff picture for teams like the Detroit Lions.
FOX Sports
Bills-Dolphins bout; Cowboys concern: Schrager's Cheat Sheet
Many years have passed since the Bills and Dolphins were both major players in the AFC. As of this week, it does appear as though both are headed to the playoffs. It would make the first time since (can we find the year) that both the Dolphins and Bills made the tournament with one of them being a division winner. And though the Dolphins have now lost two games in a row, it does feel like this rivalry is sorta, kinda, back from the dead.
FOX Sports
If the cleat fits: Why Raiders, 49ers are a good fit for Tom Brady | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd shares which NFL teams would be the best fit for Tom Brady, who will likely leave the Tampa Bay Bucs after this season. Some teams include: his hometown San Francisco 49ers and the Las Vegas Raiders, but hear who else Colin throws out as wild card destinations.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Chiefs-Texans
The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Texas to square off against the Houston Texans in a Week 15 NFL matchup. The Chiefs were victorious against the Denver Broncos in Week 14, while the one-win Texans almost pulled off the upset against the Dallas Cowboys in their weekend matchup. Here's...
FOX Sports
Russell Wilson ruled out vs. Cardinals despite passing concussion protocol
The Denver Broncos will be without their starting quarterback when they take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Russell Wilson has been ruled out in the aftermath of suffering a concussion this past Sunday in the Broncos' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson actually cleared concussion protocol, but the club felt it was best for him to rest this weekend and start Brett Rypien instead.
FOX Sports
Brock Purdy improves to 2-0 as starter in 49ers win vs. Seahawks | THE HERD
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 to clinch the NFC West crown. Brock Purdy put up 217 yards, two touchdowns and had a 117 passer rating in his second career start (now 2-0 as a starter). However, will Purdy's success last heading into the playoffs against more elite defenses? Colin Cowherd applauds the rookie for a 'Purdy' good start, but cautions the Niners to not rely too much on George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey.
FOX Sports
Brock Purdy, 49ers clinch NFC West with win over Seahawks in Week 15 | UNDISPUTED
The San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC West last night with a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks and rookie Brock Purdy went 17 for 26 for 217 yards and two touchdowns in his second career start. Kyle Shanahan called Purdy the quote, “most poised rookie I've ever had.” Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to the Niners win.
FOX Sports
Seahawks' Legion of Gloom defense returns as Christian McCaffrey, 49ers invade Seattle
Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt thought he had fixed his team's leaky run defense earlier this season. But with the Seahawks chasing a postseason berth, Hurtt's unit has issues again stopping the run. Since Week 10, the Legion of Gloom has allowed 838 rushing yards, second-worst in the league to the New York Giants (848) during that span. The Seahawks gave up 101 rushing yards in the fourth quarter alone in last week's 30-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
FOX Sports
Where does Dolphins’ loss to Bills leave them?
The snow started just as the Buffalo Bills tied the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter. It wasn’t just a flurry. It was a powerful winter storm that quickly coated the field at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo during the Bills’ 32-29 win on Saturday night. Josh Allen has...
FOX Sports
Should Kyler Murray's season-ending injury grab Lamar Jackson's attention? | SPEAK
A tale of two injured quarterbacks lies within NFL headlines. Kyler Murray's season ended early after tearing his ACL in the Arizona Cardinals 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. Lamar Jackson is dealing with a sprained knee for a few weeks and has been ruled out for the Baltimore Ravens Week 15 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The difference (besides injury severity)? Kyler signed a five-year, $230M extension in the offseason, while Lamar remains on his rookie deal. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, Dave Helman and James Jones discuss whether Kyler's injury should get Lamar's attention or not.
FOX Sports
Why does Jalen Hurts' MVP candidacy continue to be questioned? | SPEAK
Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons made headlines for initially questioning Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts MVP candidacy. Now, NFL analyst and former QB Phil Simms shared his thoughts, saying that Hurts is not more valuable to his than Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow or Josh Allen is to theirs, later adding quote: 'If you'd put Gardner Minshew in the Eagles, they'd still be very good.' Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, David Helman and Will Blackmon break down why Hurts' MVP candidacy is being questioned.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 15: Green Bay Packers will cover at Lambeau, other best bets
Well, we have reached the point in the season when we have NFL games on Saturdays. That's how you know it's almost time for playoffs. But not so fast, as we've still got a few weeks of the regular season left. There are a ton of huge matchups with potential playoff implications this week, so let's dive into my Week 15 best bets that will hopefully win us all some cash (odds via FOX Bet).
FOX Sports
College football top plays: Jackson State falls in OT in Deion Sanders' final game
It goes without saying that Deion Sanders was eager to win his last game with Jackson State. North Carolina Central was in no mood to cooperate, however. The result was a thrilling, back-and-forth affair in the Celebration Bowl, which ended with a 41-34 overtime loss for Sanders' squad. Jackson State...
FOX Sports
Will Cowboys extend their win streak to five games as (-3.5) vs. Jaguars? | UNDISPUTED
After the Dallas Cowboys had to comeback as (-17) favorites against the Houston Texans, they opened as a (-5) favorite against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, according to FOX Bet Sportsbook, that spread has dropped to only (-3.5). Skip Bayless discusses how dangerous this game is for America's Team.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 15: Should you take the Raiders to cover against the Patriots this weekend?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the Week 15 matchup between the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders. See who Sammy P likes in this matchup!
FOX Sports
Blazin' 5: Raiders beat Josh McDaniels' old team, Titans and Colts win as underdogs | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd shares his Blazin' 5 picks of Week 15, including Josh McDaniels leading to the Las Vegas Raiders to a win against his old team (New England Patriots), the Tennessee Titans upsetting the Los Angeles Chargers and Matt Ryan defeating the Minnesota Vikings. He also bets on the Chicago Bears covering against the Philadelphia Eagles and Aaron Rodgers dominating the Los Angeles Rams.
Comments / 0