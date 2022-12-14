Read full article on original website
California to end mandatory pay for workers with COVID
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will stop making companies pay employees who can't work because they caught the coronavirus while on the job. For the past two years, California workplace regulators have tried to slow the spread of the coronavirus by requiring infected workers to stay home while also guaranteeing them they would still be paid.
Mayor Calls For Cuts As City Faces A Budget Shortfall Of Over $700 Million
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) In an effort to tackle a budget shortfall of more than $700 million, San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Thursday issued instructions to city department heads to make cuts to their budgets. According to the Mayor's Office, over the next two years, San Francisco is projecting a...
