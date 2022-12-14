Brooklyn Nets Make Roster Move On Wednesday

On Wednesday, the Brooklyn Nets recalled second-year center Day’Ron Sharpe from the Long Island Nets in the NBA G League.

Currently 17-12 on the season, the Brooklyn Nets are finally beginning to look like the threatening team many thought they could be at the start of the season.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are once again one of the best scoring duos in the league and while a lot of attention has been cast on this team’s abilities to score, their defense has allowed them to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference to this point in the year.

Winning their last four games, the Nets will put their win-streak on the line Friday night against the Toronto Raptors and it appears as if they will have some added frontcourt talent in this game, as the Nets recalled second-year center Day’Ron Sharpe from the Long Island Nets in the NBA G League on Wednesday.

Sharpe, 21, was drafted 29th overall in last year’s draft out of North Carolina and he entered the league as a very raw big man with potential to grow because of his length and shot-blocking potential.

Playing in 32 games during his rookie season, Sharpe averaged 6.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 57.7 percent from the floor.

In a total of 17 games with the Nets this year, Day’Ron Sharpe has averaged 3.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor in about four less minutes per game than last season.

Recently, Sharpe started at center against the Indiana Pacers for the Nets with the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Royce O’Neale, Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton and others out due to rest and injuries.

In this game, Sharpe played a season-high 32 minutes and he recorded season-highs in scoring, rebounds, blocks and total shots made with 20 points, 12 rebounds, 2 blocks and eight total shots made.

The 20 points Sharpe scored in this game also tied his career-high, as did his 12 rebounds. This was his third career double-double.

Still a work-in-progress in the frontcourt, Day’Ron Sharpe has made the most of his time in the G League and is starting to show positive signs of growth.

It will be interesting to see whether or not the Nets look to utilize Sharpe in this matchup with the Raptors on Friday night, especially given that Toronto is one of the taller teams and one of the better offensive rebounding teams in the NBA.

