Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area dedicates new home to Jackson family

By Ed Inman
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
Members, volunteers and sponsors of Habitat for Humanity, Mississippi Capital Area held a dedication service Tuesday, Dec. 13, to welcome Jackson resident Brittany McIntyre and her three children to their new home on Meadow Ridge Drive.

“I appreciate all the love and support and want to thank God. This would not be possible without God,” McIntyre told those gathered.

She was among the dozens of women from all walks of life who came together with hammers, drills, saws and power tools to assist with the construction of the all-new 4 bedroom, 2 bath home.

The home was constructed as part of the organization’s annual “Women Build” program and was dedicated in the memory of the late Elise Winter, wife of former Mississippi Gov. William Winter.

Elise Winter was among Habitat’s founding members in 1986.

“This is one of the best things we could do to honor Elise — we know she would love this,” said Merrill McKewen, Habitat executive director.

Lele Gillespie, Winter’s daughter, also thanked supporters on behalf of the former Mississippi First Lady.

“With this house today and many more to come we honor her memory,” Gillespie said.

Leading a responsorial to bless the new home was Shirley Tucker, a volunteer representing the Jackson (MS) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., whose members played a key role in helping with the construction.

Other featured speakers included Habitat Board Vice President Jennifer Studebaker who presented a Bible to McIntyre; Eaton Corporation Human Resources Manager Kevin Smith who represented the company on behalf of their financial sponsorship toward the project, and Habitat Past Board President Slade Exley who welcomed everyone gathered.

McIntyre, a Jackson Public Schools graduate who works as a dietary technician for Canopy Children’s Solutions, said she looks forward to moving in for the holidays. “It is a blessing. This will be my first home — we have only lived in apartments before,” she said.

McIntyre is the mother of Marquis McIntyre, 3, Ka’miya McIntyre, 11, and Marquia Evans, 5.

Habitat homes are designed to help working families move out of poverty and into decent housing by providing no-interest, 30-year mortgages for people unable to qualify for traditional bank loans.

The group has built over 650 homes in Hinds, Madison and Rankin counties. For information on how to volunteer, donate, or become a Habitat for Humanity homeowner call 601-353-6060 or visit habitatmca.org.

