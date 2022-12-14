ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Birmingham-Southern College in ‘financial distress,’ in danger of closing in 2023, lawmakers say; school responds

Birmingham-Southern College, the liberal arts college whose roots date back to its charter as Southern University by the Alabama Legislature in 1856, is in danger of closing. In a letter to members of the Jefferson County Delegation of the Alabama Legislature, Sen. Jabo Waggoner and Rep. Jim Carns wrote: “Birmingham-Southern has been operating in financial distress for over a decade. Without support, it will not be able to continue to operate after May 2023.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson County Amphitheater could be nearing a groundbreaking in early 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The potential Jefferson County Amphitheater is closer to a date for working out the finances and breaking ground. Both Jefferson County and Birmingham city leaders are waiting to review financial agreements from the BJCC prior to putting up the money. Those are expected to be shared by BJCC leaders just before Christmas. Still, the expectation is that everyone will make this project happen.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama plant fined $925K for pollution violations

A company owned by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is paying a $925,000 fine to an Alabama health agency, after it shut down a coke plant it said was leaking polluting gases. Under a consent decree approved Wednesday by a state court judge, Bluestone Coke will pay...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation

PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Chilton County judge denies superintendent stay in employee lawsuit

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Chilton County judge has denied a request by a local school superintendent to stay his decision in a case involving a lawsuit filed against the public official by two employees. In an order issued Thursday, Judge Sibley Reynolds denied Chilton County Schools Superintendent Jason Griffin’s request to stay an […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Moody breaks ground on Starbucks development

From The Tribune staff reports MOODY — Commuters and coffee drinkers will soon have a new choice. This week, a project to bring Starbucks to one of Moody’s busiest gateways broke ground. Developers and city leaders gathered Thursday for a groundbreaking ceremony on the future site of the Starbucks at Moody Parkway and Blue Ridge […]
MOODY, AL
CBS 42

Landing lays off dozens of employees in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With 10 days before Christmas, dozens of employees at Landing in Birmingham received a pink slip. On Tuesday, the company went through another substantial round of layoffs, marking the second round of layoffs the company has had since October. The company, which works to develop fully furnished apartments in 375 cities […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Local schools districts see results from free, rapid training for bus drivers

Local school districts are taking advantage of free, rapid online training for bus drivers provided by the Alabama Community College System. 145 school bus drivers have completed the online theory and behind-the-wheel training through the "Skills for Success" program since March. 55 of the drivers come from the Shelby County School District. Trussville City Schools and Bessemer City Schools have also taken advantage of the program.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Hallmark film brings millions of dollars to Birmingham's economy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Film and entertainment experts believe Birmingham is becoming a premiere location for entertainment production, with a major movie shoot wrapping this weekend. Hallmark spent months in Birmingham working on the production of “Niama in Nashville.” Known for its historic iron factories, Birmingham is making a name...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Lawsuit: Alabama inmate ‘baked to death’ in overheated prison cell

MONTGOMERY (AP) — A federal lawsuit against Alabama corrections officials charges that an inmate “baked to death” in an overheated prison cell two winters ago. Thomas Lee Rutledge died of hyperthermia on Dec. 7, 2020, at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Rutledge had an internal temperature of 109 degrees when he was found […]
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham business owner pleads guilty to tax fraud

From The Tribune staff report BIRMINGHAM – The owner of a Birmingham business pleaded guilty today to tax fraud for failing to pay employment taxes to the Internal Revenue Service that he withheld from employees’ wages over a number of years, announced U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation, Atlanta […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Clanton Fire Department

These incidents are from Dec. 8-14. Altered Mental Status: 700 Block 16th Avenue North. Altered Mental Status: 900 Block Lake Mitchell Road. Altered Mental Status: 1500 Block 8th Street North. Fall: 3000 Block 7th Street North. Chest Pain: 100 Block 14th Street South. Chest Pain: 500 Block Ollie Avenue. General...
CLANTON, AL
AL.com

Birmingham’s The Garage Cafe sold to longtime patron

Birmingham’s The Garage Café will have some changes in the new year. According to a Facebook post, the venerable Southside bar and restaurant has been sold to longtime patron Bob Ryan, otherwise known as “Irish” Bob, for an undisclosed amount. Chelsea Bishop will serve as manager.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pelham Police Department noticing half of cases involve check fraud

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigator with the Pelham Police Department says around half of their cases involve check fraud. This coming after the department announced Thursday they arrested Rocky Allen Townsend for mail theft and check fraud. “Noticeable increase,” said Detective Sergeant Brad Johnson. “On our end, about 50%...
PELHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy