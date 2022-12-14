Read full article on original website
Clanton Advertiser
Clements sworn in as CCS Superintendent
Corey Clements took the oath of office for Chilton County Schools Superintendent on Dec. 16.
Longtime Leader of Tuscaloosa Chamber of Commerce to Step Down in March
Jim Page, the longtime head of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and one of the area's most visionary leaders, will step down in March to take another job in Huntsville. Page has accepted an offer to become Executive Vice President of MartinFederal Consulting, LLC, the Chamber said. Page...
Birmingham-Southern College in ‘financial distress,’ in danger of closing in 2023, lawmakers say; school responds
Birmingham-Southern College, the liberal arts college whose roots date back to its charter as Southern University by the Alabama Legislature in 1856, is in danger of closing. In a letter to members of the Jefferson County Delegation of the Alabama Legislature, Sen. Jabo Waggoner and Rep. Jim Carns wrote: “Birmingham-Southern has been operating in financial distress for over a decade. Without support, it will not be able to continue to operate after May 2023.”
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham-Southern seeking $30 million in state funds to avoid closing college
A meeting is set for Monday morning for Alabama lawmakers to discuss the future of Birmingham-Southern College, according to a letter addressed to the Jefferson County Delegation. According to the letter, the college has been operating in "financial distress" for over a decade and without support, it will have to...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Amphitheater could be nearing a groundbreaking in early 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The potential Jefferson County Amphitheater is closer to a date for working out the finances and breaking ground. Both Jefferson County and Birmingham city leaders are waiting to review financial agreements from the BJCC prior to putting up the money. Those are expected to be shared by BJCC leaders just before Christmas. Still, the expectation is that everyone will make this project happen.
Alabama plant fined $925K for pollution violations
A company owned by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is paying a $925,000 fine to an Alabama health agency, after it shut down a coke plant it said was leaking polluting gases. Under a consent decree approved Wednesday by a state court judge, Bluestone Coke will pay...
PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation
PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
Chilton County judge denies superintendent stay in employee lawsuit
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Chilton County judge has denied a request by a local school superintendent to stay his decision in a case involving a lawsuit filed against the public official by two employees. In an order issued Thursday, Judge Sibley Reynolds denied Chilton County Schools Superintendent Jason Griffin’s request to stay an […]
Moody breaks ground on Starbucks development
From The Tribune staff reports MOODY — Commuters and coffee drinkers will soon have a new choice. This week, a project to bring Starbucks to one of Moody’s busiest gateways broke ground. Developers and city leaders gathered Thursday for a groundbreaking ceremony on the future site of the Starbucks at Moody Parkway and Blue Ridge […]
Landing lays off dozens of employees in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With 10 days before Christmas, dozens of employees at Landing in Birmingham received a pink slip. On Tuesday, the company went through another substantial round of layoffs, marking the second round of layoffs the company has had since October. The company, which works to develop fully furnished apartments in 375 cities […]
ABC 33/40 News
Local schools districts see results from free, rapid training for bus drivers
Local school districts are taking advantage of free, rapid online training for bus drivers provided by the Alabama Community College System. 145 school bus drivers have completed the online theory and behind-the-wheel training through the "Skills for Success" program since March. 55 of the drivers come from the Shelby County School District. Trussville City Schools and Bessemer City Schools have also taken advantage of the program.
wvtm13.com
Hallmark film brings millions of dollars to Birmingham's economy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Film and entertainment experts believe Birmingham is becoming a premiere location for entertainment production, with a major movie shoot wrapping this weekend. Hallmark spent months in Birmingham working on the production of “Niama in Nashville.” Known for its historic iron factories, Birmingham is making a name...
Company in Alabama owned by West Virginia governor’s family fined nearly $1M
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A company owned by the family of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has been ordered to pay nearly a million dollars in fines. The Justice family businesses include a plant known as Bluestone Coke in Birmingham, Alabama, which the Jefferson County Alabama Board of Health has issued a $925,000 fine against […]
Birmingham’s District 9 to host food giveaway and Christmas gathering this weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham’s District 9 is planning a food hub giveaway and Christmas gathering this Saturday. Both events will take place at the Tuxedo Ballroom at 2001 Avenue D. The food hub giveaway will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Boxes will consist of onions, bell peppers, regular potatoes, sweet potatoes, celery, […]
Lawsuit: Alabama inmate ‘baked to death’ in overheated prison cell
MONTGOMERY (AP) — A federal lawsuit against Alabama corrections officials charges that an inmate “baked to death” in an overheated prison cell two winters ago. Thomas Lee Rutledge died of hyperthermia on Dec. 7, 2020, at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Rutledge had an internal temperature of 109 degrees when he was found […]
Birmingham business owner pleads guilty to tax fraud
From The Tribune staff report BIRMINGHAM – The owner of a Birmingham business pleaded guilty today to tax fraud for failing to pay employment taxes to the Internal Revenue Service that he withheld from employees’ wages over a number of years, announced U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation, Atlanta […]
Clanton Advertiser
Clanton Fire Department
These incidents are from Dec. 8-14. Altered Mental Status: 700 Block 16th Avenue North. Altered Mental Status: 900 Block Lake Mitchell Road. Altered Mental Status: 1500 Block 8th Street North. Fall: 3000 Block 7th Street North. Chest Pain: 100 Block 14th Street South. Chest Pain: 500 Block Ollie Avenue. General...
Birmingham’s The Garage Cafe sold to longtime patron
Birmingham’s The Garage Café will have some changes in the new year. According to a Facebook post, the venerable Southside bar and restaurant has been sold to longtime patron Bob Ryan, otherwise known as “Irish” Bob, for an undisclosed amount. Chelsea Bishop will serve as manager.
wbrc.com
Pelham Police Department noticing half of cases involve check fraud
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigator with the Pelham Police Department says around half of their cases involve check fraud. This coming after the department announced Thursday they arrested Rocky Allen Townsend for mail theft and check fraud. “Noticeable increase,” said Detective Sergeant Brad Johnson. “On our end, about 50%...
White Birmingham restaurant owner sues over alleged discrimination
A Birmingham attorney and restaurant owner says that the federal government discriminated against his business because he is a white man, and he's taking the argument to federal court.
