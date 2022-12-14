CONCORD, NH – Ellen Koenig, Director of Grantmaking at the New Hampshire Women’s Foundation, will retire at the end of this year. Koenig was honored Thursday evening, December 15, at the Kimball Jenkins Estate in Concord by the Women’s Foundation joined by more than 50 friends, family members and colleagues in the nonprofit and philanthropic sector, who gathered from across the state to celebrate her.

CONCORD, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO