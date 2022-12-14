Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
WMUR.com
New Hampshire to receive $15 million in settlement with Walmart over opioids
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire will receive millions of dollars from Walmart over the next year in a settlement over the company's sales of opioids. Walmart is accused of not monitoring how opioids are being distributed. The New Hampshire attorney general announced that the state would join a national...
Transgender worker denied coverage in New Hampshire alleges discrimination
CONCORD, N.H. — A transgender woman in New Hampshire filed a discrimination complaint Friday against the manufacturing company where she works as a machinist, challenging its exclusion of gender-transition health coverage. The complaint against Barrington-based Turbocam, which makes parts for the HVAC, automotive, aviation, and space exploration industries, asks...
Saugus Drug Runner Who Helped Move 100,000 Fentanyl Pills Gets 2 Years: Feds
A 46-year-old Saugus woman who pleaded guilty to her role in a large drug ring that sold fake Percocet pills that were spiked with fentanyl was sentenced to two years in federal prison Friday, Dec. 16. Nicole Benton pleaded guilty in October to charges of conspiracy to manufacture, distr…
WMUR.com
Concord man dies after officials found him unresponsive in jail cell
BOSCAWEN, N.H. — Merrimack County Department of Corrections officials said they are investigating an untimely death. Christopher Cronan, 25, of Concord, was found unresponsive in his cell Monday. Officers said they administered lifesaving aid then transported him to Concord Hospital where he died. Officials said Cronan was held as...
Boston 25 News
25 Investigates: Woburn orthopedic surgeon facing criminal charges after alleged misconduct
WOBURN, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned a former Woburn orthopedic surgeon is now facing criminal charges after being accused of sexually assaulting patients back in 2016. Boston 25 Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh started hearing from alleged victims of Doctor James Devellis nearly six years ago. Those victims, teenage...
NH COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spike; Biden Offers Four Free Tests and Winter Plan
President Joe Biden said Thursday the government is making four COVID-19 rapid virus tests for free per household at covidtests.gov starting today along with detailed plans to limit a possible winter surge. The winter plan from Biden includes recommendations for hospitals, nursing homes, and state leaders. https://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Fact-Sheet_-Biden-Administration-Announces-COVID-19-Winter-Preparedness-Plan-_-The-White-House.html. Overnight, Rockingham County...
WGME
Woman arrested for stealing car, accused of stealing mail
GRAY, Maine (WGME) -- Police say a Maine woman, along with a passenger in her car, were arrested and charged with various offenses including theft and drug charges. On December 16th, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m., deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff's office responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle attempting to access postal service mailboxes.
WMTW
Maine family suing VT homeowner for death of toddler who accidentally shot himself
BARRE, Vt. — A Saco family is suing a Vermont homeowner and her employer after their child accidentally shot and killed himself inside the home last year. According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Vermont, 3-year-old Peter Bunce traveled to Barre, Vermont, with his father and sister in June 2021.
Massachusetts town hires federal officials to kill coyotes
A Massachusetts town has decided to become the first in the state to contract with the federal government to kill coyotes locals say have killed pets and become a dangerous nuisance.
tewksburycarnation.org
Board of Health: Cracker Barrel Faces Shutdown Over Late Payment
Amato offers 10 tips to stay safe when cooking over the holidays. The Tewksbury Board of Health met without Vice-Chair Bob Scarano. The board received copies of marked-up tobacco regulations that eliminate discrepancies between the town and state regs. The changes will be voted on at the next meeting. In...
WMUR.com
K9s sweep correctional facility in Manchester after 3 suspected inmate overdoses
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Three inmates at the Valley Street Jail are back behind bars after getting treated for suspected overdoses. The incident prompted Joseph Costanzo, Hillsborough County Department of Corrections superintendent, to search the facility Wednesday for any drugs that were smuggled in with help from Manchester police K9s.
manchesterinklink.com
Ellen Koenig, Director of Grantmaking at NH Women’s Foundation, retiring
CONCORD, NH – Ellen Koenig, Director of Grantmaking at the New Hampshire Women’s Foundation, will retire at the end of this year. Koenig was honored Thursday evening, December 15, at the Kimball Jenkins Estate in Concord by the Women’s Foundation joined by more than 50 friends, family members and colleagues in the nonprofit and philanthropic sector, who gathered from across the state to celebrate her.
A Massachusetts parent arrested for threatening to harm Concord’s school superintendent
CONCORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts parent has been ordered to stay in their home after they were charged with threatening to harm the superintendent of Concord’s public school district, according to police. Police said John Grace, 53 of Concord, was arrested on Monday after making specific threats to...
fallriverreporter.com
Well-known Massachusetts boat captain agrees to plea deal concerning illegal sale of blue fin tuna
Gloucester – A well-known Massachusetts boat captain has agreed to a plea deal concerning the illegal sale of blue fin tuna. According to Massachusetts Enivronmental Police, in October of 2021, Officers assigned to the Massachusetts Environmental Police Offshore Patrol Boats initiated an investigation into the illegal sale of Blue Fin Tuna, a federally regulated highly migratory species.
Visit This New Hampshire Christmas Light Display That Raises Money for a Good Cause
Each year, we see videos of homes with an extravagant Christmas light display think one of two things: “How did they do that??” and “Man, I’m glad I don’t live across the street.”. Okay, maybe both. But in the case of one house in New...
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts firefighter sentenced to probation for dealing drugs to fellow firefighters
BOSTON – A former Massachusetts firefighter was sentenced recently in federal court in Boston for conspiring to distribute controlled substances including oxycodone, suboxone, Klonopin and Adderall. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 43-year-old Joshua Eisnor, of North Reading, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin...
fallriverreporter.com
15 firearms, $175,000 and 5.75 kilograms seized in drug and firearms operation in Massachusetts
Officials in Massachusetts provided an update in connection with the shutdown of a large-scale drug trafficking and firearms operation announced on December 6. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason and Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Agency New England Field Division Brian D. Boyle, four additional individuals have been arrested and charged in connection with their role in the operation.
Police on North Shore seize drugs in packages ‘almost identical’ to popular brands of candy
SALEM, Mass. — Police on the North Shore are warning students, parents, and school officials to be on the lookout for drugs in packaging “almost identical” to popular brands of candy following a recent bust. Officers executing an arrest and search warrant on at a home on...
WMTW
Sanford police, NH mayor at odds after homeless woman dropped off at Manchester shelter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The mayor of Manchester, New Hampshire, is putting the city of Sanford on blast after she says police drove a homeless woman to a shelter that did not have beds available. Sanford police, however, tell a different story. Sanford police have a unit that is specially...
WMUR.com
More than 200 crashes, spinouts reported in New Hampshire
NEW IPSWICH, N.H. — The large storm that dropped more than a foot of snow on some areas of New Hampshire is starting to move out Saturday morning, more than 24 hours after it arrived. Among the hardest hit spots were the Monadnock Region and North Country. In Sharon,...
