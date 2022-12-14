ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Berwick, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WMUR.com

Concord man dies after officials found him unresponsive in jail cell

BOSCAWEN, N.H. — Merrimack County Department of Corrections officials said they are investigating an untimely death. Christopher Cronan, 25, of Concord, was found unresponsive in his cell Monday. Officers said they administered lifesaving aid then transported him to Concord Hospital where he died. Officials said Cronan was held as...
CONCORD, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

NH COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spike; Biden Offers Four Free Tests and Winter Plan

President Joe Biden said Thursday the government is making four COVID-19 rapid virus tests for free per household at covidtests.gov starting today along with detailed plans to limit a possible winter surge. The winter plan from Biden includes recommendations for hospitals, nursing homes, and state leaders. https://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Fact-Sheet_-Biden-Administration-Announces-COVID-19-Winter-Preparedness-Plan-_-The-White-House.html. Overnight, Rockingham County...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
WGME

Woman arrested for stealing car, accused of stealing mail

GRAY, Maine (WGME) -- Police say a Maine woman, along with a passenger in her car, were arrested and charged with various offenses including theft and drug charges. On December 16th, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m., deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff's office responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle attempting to access postal service mailboxes.
GRAY, ME
tewksburycarnation.org

Board of Health: Cracker Barrel Faces Shutdown Over Late Payment

Amato offers 10 tips to stay safe when cooking over the holidays. The Tewksbury Board of Health met without Vice-Chair Bob Scarano. The board received copies of marked-up tobacco regulations that eliminate discrepancies between the town and state regs. The changes will be voted on at the next meeting. In...
TEWKSBURY, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Ellen Koenig, Director of Grantmaking at NH Women’s Foundation, retiring

CONCORD, NH – Ellen Koenig, Director of Grantmaking at the New Hampshire Women’s Foundation, will retire at the end of this year. Koenig was honored Thursday evening, December 15, at the Kimball Jenkins Estate in Concord by the Women’s Foundation joined by more than 50 friends, family members and colleagues in the nonprofit and philanthropic sector, who gathered from across the state to celebrate her.
CONCORD, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Well-known Massachusetts boat captain agrees to plea deal concerning illegal sale of blue fin tuna

Gloucester – A well-known Massachusetts boat captain has agreed to a plea deal concerning the illegal sale of blue fin tuna. According to Massachusetts Enivronmental Police, in October of 2021, Officers assigned to the Massachusetts Environmental Police Offshore Patrol Boats initiated an investigation into the illegal sale of Blue Fin Tuna, a federally regulated highly migratory species.
GLOUCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Former Massachusetts firefighter sentenced to probation for dealing drugs to fellow firefighters

BOSTON – A former Massachusetts firefighter was sentenced recently in federal court in Boston for conspiring to distribute controlled substances including oxycodone, suboxone, Klonopin and Adderall. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 43-year-old Joshua Eisnor, of North Reading, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

15 firearms, $175,000 and 5.75 kilograms seized in drug and firearms operation in Massachusetts

Officials in Massachusetts provided an update in connection with the shutdown of a large-scale drug trafficking and firearms operation announced on December 6. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason and Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Agency New England Field Division Brian D. Boyle, four additional individuals have been arrested and charged in connection with their role in the operation.
LOWELL, MA
WMUR.com

More than 200 crashes, spinouts reported in New Hampshire

NEW IPSWICH, N.H. — The large storm that dropped more than a foot of snow on some areas of New Hampshire is starting to move out Saturday morning, more than 24 hours after it arrived. Among the hardest hit spots were the Monadnock Region and North Country. In Sharon,...
SHARON, NH

