WTHI
Holiday vendor fair brings people from all over the Wabash Valley together
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This Saturday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year!. It's known as Super Saturday, the last Saturday before Christmas weekend, and folks across the Wabash Valley are getting out to support local businesses. Over at the Meadows, a record-breaking 100 vendors came...
WTHI
City of Sullivan gathers downtown for a holiday celebration
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The whole city of Sullivan gathered downtown to celebrate the holiday season. The Heart of Sullivan and many other downtown businesses hosted the holiday celebration. Residents could take a ride in a horse-drawn carriage, visit Santa, and go ice skating. The local businesses involved provided different...
WTHI
Paris Union District 95 participates in "Safe2Help Illinois" program
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Paris Union District 95 is participating in a statewide safety program. It's called "Safe-2-Help Illinois." The program provides a safe learning environment and resources for students, parents, and teachers. The program offers a safe and confidential way for students to share information and help prevent safety...
Local officials aim to address population retention
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to a study conducted by Thrive West Central, west central Indiana is on pace to lose 5% of its population by 2050. Local county leaders look to reverse this staggering statistic by bringing people back into the Wabash Valley. Job availability is a key element in bringing people into […]
WTHI
Donation will help keep upcoming Ivy Tech students connected
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The pandemic placed the spotlight on the need students have for technology. To help, Ivy Tech Community College started up its laptop scholarship program with the help of the 100 Plus Women Who Care group. The group held a check presentation to help Ivy Tech...
WTHI
Catholic Charities hosts ham distribution market
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Families in the Wabash Valley were able to get some ham for their Christmas dinner this year. Catholic Charities held their monthly meat and produce market at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in Terre Haute. Families were able to take home some ham and produce products for Christmas.
WTHI
Wabash Valley educator spreading holiday cheer
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Carole Sturmer has been an educator for over 30 years. Recently, she decided it was time to bring the holiday joy that she has to all of her student at Parke Heritage high school. For the last five years, Sturmer picks one day before finals...
WTHI
City of Brazil awarded over $38,000 in grant money
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- The City of Brazil is one of several lucky communities receiving funding from the state of Indiana. The city received $38,570.62 from Indiana's Community Crossings Grant. This funding will go twards paving the roads in the St. Andrew's Glen area of town. Thanks to the grant money...
WTHI
Local church hosted a toy donation extravaganza
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local church hosted a donation event to provide toys for kids in the Wabash Valley. The Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church hosted their second annual Toy Extravaganza today. It took place at the Booker T. Washington Center in Terre Haute. This year's theme...
WTHI
"Youth Day" - Middle school students explore Indiana State University
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County middle school students had a unique opportunity today at one local university. It was all a part of "Youth Day" which is sponsored by "Indiana State University Athletics" and "University Engagement." Sixth grade students got to check out the ISU campus, meet the...
WTHI
Marines and volunteers help put presents under the Christmas tree
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Donations are helping hundreds of local families put presents under their Christmas trees this year. Volunteers and Marines have been spending the day giving out toys to families in need at The Meadows Shopping Center. It was part of the Vigo County Toys for Tots...
WTHI
Local schools to see extra money thanks to a nonprofit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Kiwanis Club of Terre Haute is awarding grant money to several area schools. The club gave grants to six elementary schools in Terre Haute. Each school received $500. The money will go toward different programs at each school. Organizers say teachers are in a...
Bobcat sighting surprises Allerton Park employees
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – Allerton Park employees were in for a surprise when they spotted a bobcat on one of their beaver cameras. The sighting happened Dec. 10 around 3 a.m. Natural Areas Manager Alex Lourash is no stranger to wildlife. He’s seen deer, racoons and even coyote on the trails. But he said a […]
WTHI
Pharmacies are facing medicine shortages in the Wabash Valley
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Pharmacies around the country are facing the issue of certain medicines in short supply. Some pharmacies are even seeing shortages here in Vigo County. JR Pharmacy at Baesler's Market in Terre Haute is just one pharmacy that is facing shortages of certain medicines. Pharmacist, Courtney...
WTHI
The Queen of Terre Haute Casino is set to cost millions more to build
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Queen of Terre Haute Casino will now cost more to build. An update on the project was given at Thursday's Indiana Gaming Commission Meeting. The casino was originally slated to cost $260 million. Now it's estimated to be a $290 million project. Some design...
WTHI
Young Padawans dual with lightsabers at a local gym
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A not so long time ago, in a galaxy not so far away, dozens of young Padawans showed off their lightsaber skills. Ivy Fit Gym in Terre Haute partnered with the Chi-town Ninja Lightsaber Academy to put on this unique event. You might recognize the...
WTHI
Thieves steal from Toys for Tots trailer, ‘they knew what this was’
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign area Toys for Tots director was shocked and saddened Friday morning to discover thieves had stolen hundreds of toys and bikes from his trailer, all of which had been donated by the community. “Scumbags took Toys for Tots boxes. They took bikes,” Caesar Perez said. “They knew what this […]
WAND TV
Second person sentenced in 2021 Oakwood shootings
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A Danville man who admitted to being involved in the deaths of two teens in Oakwood has been sentenced to 15 years according to the News-Gazette. Camarion Halthon, 18, was given the sentence on Friday by Vermilion County Judge Derek Girton. Along with five other...
WTHI
Miracle on 7th Street raises $18,000 for families in need
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Christmas miracles are coming true for local families in need. It's all part of the Miracle on 7th Street mission to help the Terre Haute community over the holidays. The event takes place every December. It features a special Christmas tree lighting, crafts and games...
