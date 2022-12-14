Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs19news
Local insurance company gives back
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Hunter Wyant State Farm Insurance has partnered with the Charlottesville Police Department for the 12th annual Toy Drive. Members of the company will be stopping by schools with officers from the department in order to deliver toys on Dec. 21 and 22. Anyone who wants...
cbs19news
Tax on disposable plastic bags coming to Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People at stores in Albemarle County will soon have to pay a little more to use disposable plastic bags. The county’s plastic bag tax goes into effect on Jan. 1. This will impact plastic bags shoppers get during checkout at grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies.
cbs19news
Charlottesville Police Respond to Shooting
Police responded to a shooting at roughly 2:20 a.m. on 14th St. NW. Police say they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, and that person was taken to the hospital. Police say they will have more officers in the area as they investigate. There is no information about any arrests, or the condition of the victim. Stay with CBS19 News for updates as the story develops.
cbs19news
Feel Good Friday: Conexus helps local kids see clearly
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “A lot of the kids are seeing clearly for the first time in their life,” said CEO and President Tim Gresham. Seeing clearly is something about twenty five percent students struggle with. The main goal of Conexus is to remove vision as...
cbs19news
CBS19 Stockings program boosts Salvation Army's gift giving
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dozens of area teens will have a brighter holiday thanks to the CBS19 Stockings program, which is put on in partnership with the Salvation Army. The program collected gifts and winter necessities for 91 teenage boys and 91 teenage girls. These gifts will be delivered...
cbs19news
Santa Home Invasion: A Surprise
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Morgan in the Morning listeners nominated a local family to receive a surprise from Santa. The two grandmas who nominated the family took them to breakfast and then the show began. While the family was out there were about 30 minutes to decorate the house with a tree and presents donated by listeners.
cbs19news
Large structure fire destroys trailer home
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle Fire Rescue responded to a trailer home caught in the flames around 3:09 am on Saturday. Both career and volunteer firefighters were dispatched from Albemarle County to the 4100 block of Deanna Lane in Schuyler. At the scene, crews found the home's only occupant evacuated safely with no injuries.
cbs19news
Season Treatings at UVA Health
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Children's Hospital hosted its annual "Seasons Treatings" event on Thursday. It's an opportunity for parents to go Christmas shopping on the pediatric level. Brady’s Toy Drive donated toys, and now families and volunteers are able to go shopping for Christmas for...
cbs19news
Some CHS students receive laptops
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In September, Innovative Software Solutions and WillowTree put on the Drive Fore STEM golf tournament, which raised $200,000. The money was then used to help area students, which Innovative Software Solutions founder Charlie Rogers says shows a lot about the Charlottesville community. "What I found...
cbs19news
UVA Football Notes: Butler returning for another season with Cavaliers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Another boost for the Virginia defensive line after Kam Butler announced he will return to UVA for his sixth season of college football. Butler made his announcement via Instagram, a week after the NCAA granted UVA players who had exhausted their eligibility an extra season.
cbs19news
Logan Taylor latest UVA O-lineman to enter transfer portal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Offensive tackle Logan Taylor becomes the latest offensive lineman to hit the NCAA transfer portal following the departure of offensive line coach Garrett Tujague. Wahoos247 first reported Taylor entered his name in the portal on Friday. This follows offensive guard John Paul Flores as the...
Comments / 0