Read full article on original website
Related
Here's what the cast of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' looks like in real life
In addition to returning stars Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington, James Cameron's "Avatar" sequel features many new characters with names you may miss.
AOL Corp
1st 'Barbie' trailer reveals Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken: 'I love it already'
Come on, Barbie — let's go party. The moviegoers who showed up for the first screenings of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water were delighted to see the very first trailer for Greta Gerwig's buzzy Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie as the Mattel doll and Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend, Ken. Now that minute-and-a-half long teaser has hit the internet and is giving fans a reason to look forward to the summer of 2023. (Watch the trailer above.)
James Cameron Responds To Matt Damon Revealing He Declined 10% Of Avatar Earnings
Matt Damon had to say no to the original Avatar ahead of it becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time.
Polygon
Avatar: The Way of Water takes the secret-parentage mystery to the next level with Kiri
James Cameron’s elastic world-building creates endless possibilities for how his sequel Avatar: The Way of Water brings viewers back to the alien world of Pandora and prepares them for a journey that will span Avatar 3, 4, and maybe 5. Part of the drive for Cameron was working with actors he loved; even though the characters played by Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang both “died” (we’ll get to that) in the 2009 Avatar, they both return in the sequel in new forms.
Just How Long Did It Actually Take to Film 'Avatar: The Way of Water'?
Remember the world back in 2009? Yeah, us neither. One notable event that occurred before the onset of the 2010s was the premiere of the epic James Cameron film Avatar. Whether you loved or hated the movie, nobody could deny that the film made an impact on the moviemaking industry. So why did it take 13 years to make Avatar 2, otherwise titled Avatar: The Way of Water?
Margot Robbie ‘Flat-Out Lied’ to Her Family About Her Nudity: ‘CGI’
What outlandish lies did Margot Robbie tell to her family when they learned that she'd done full frontal nudity in the flick that made her famous?
Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’s James Gunn Explains How Rocket Is The ‘Secret Protagonist’ Of The Franchise
It looks like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is going to be a big movie for Bradley Cooper's Rocket Raccoon.
Looks Like Henry Cavill Is Officially Grounded — Why Is He No Longer Playing Superman?
Look, up in the sky! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Superman — and he is not being played by fan favorite Henry Cavill. Almost two months after announcing he would be donning the blue suit and red cape once again, the actor has revealed he is no longer stepping back into the red boots. Did he come across some Kryptonite? Why is Henry Cavill not returning as Superman... and is it too late to toss a coin back to The Witcher?
Here's Where to Watch '1923' The New Series Starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford
In 1923, as people move in to try and steal the family ranch out from under them, the Dutton family must bring the fight to the greedy mogul seeking to make their lives miserable. With Cara Dutton played by Helen Mirren and Jacob Dutton played by Harrison Ford, as well as a disgruntled sheep herder played by Jerome Flynn (Bron from Game of Thrones) and an aggressive real estate mogul Donal Whitfield played by Timothy Dalton, it's a period piece with a star-studded cast. But where can fans watch 1923?
Brittany Murphy Was 'Troubled' on Set of 2006 Film, Director Recalls: 'She Had a Lot of Demons'
Director Alek Keshishian related his experience working with Brittany Murphy to his new Selena Gomez documentary My Mind & Me Director Alek Keshishian says he "considered shutting down" production on his 2006 movie Love and Other Disasters when he noticed Brittany Murphy was struggling. On Wednesday, Keshishian recounted working with the late actress on the project, telling The Independent that the movie was his worst experience in filmmaking. "Brittany was an amazing light," Keshishian said, "but she had a lot of demons." "I was making [Love and Other Disasters] in...
Christian Bale Walks Red Carpet with Wife as He Admits Their Kids Don't Watch His Movies
PEOPLE caught up with the Oscar winner at the premiere of The Pale Blue Eye on Wednesday Christian Bale's kids don't go overboard about their dad being in the movie biz. PEOPLE caught up with Oscar winner, 48, on Wednesday at the The Pale Blue Eye premiere in Los Angeles where he opened open about whether his children ever get to enjoy his films. "Not often, no," Bale said. "They get to enjoy some of them. They really encouraged me to go make [Thor: Love and Thunder]. They...
In Style
Elle Fanning Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance in a Slinky LBD
From Mariah Carey’s waist-snatching look to Lizzo’s incredibly chaotic take, celebs everywhere have made it more than official: ‘Tis the season of the LBD. The latest star to slip into the effortless trend? None other than Elle Fanning, who wore a slinky version of the closet staple during a rare red carpet appearance.
KSAT 12
Noah Centineo moves away from rom-coms with 'The Recruit'
There's a moment in the new Netflix series “ The Recruit,” starring Noah Centineo, when his character, Owen, finds himself in the middle of a shootout. As he ducks from a hail of bullets, Owen recognizes one of the people working for the other side as a woman he met in a bar. He momentarily forgets about the life-threatening situation at hand and gives a small wave of acknowledgement to her. The woman responds by shooting at him. How rude!
Val Kilmer Responded After Jon Kasdan Recalled How He Pitched The Willow Sequel: ‘Dream Crazy’
Val Kilmer is loving the fact that Willow is back just like the rest of us.
Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Tops Friday With $53M for $130M-$150M U.S. Opening
James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water topped Friday with a sizable $53 million — the director’s biggest opening day — for a domestic debut in the $130 million to $150 million range. Box office analysts stress that modeling has become more difficult in the pandemic era. And even staunch rivals believe Avatar 2 will have incredibly robust legs, even if the opening weekend comes in at $130 million.More from The Hollywood ReporterKate Winslet Responds to Fat-Shaming Comments About Why Jack Couldn't Get on the Door in 'Titanic'Events of the Week: 'Babylon,' 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and MoreNext Big Thing:...
Marvel Unveils First Look at ‘Deadpool: Badder Blood’
The story of 2017’s Deadpool: Bad Blood is getting badder. Marvel and creator Rob Liefeld have the followup Deadpool: Badder Blood set for June 2023, a five-issue limited series that will include the anti-hero tangling with multiple fan-favorite characters such as Wolverine and Spider-Man and which marks Liefeld’s first time working on the character in five years. Liefeld, who introduced Deadpool in 1990, notes that the first Bad Blood was about filling out Deadpool’s rogue’s gallery, while this new book offers the chance for Deadpool to interact with the mainline Marvel Universe even more.More from The Hollywood ReporterRare Deadpool Art Goes...
Could ‘Titanic’ Have Ended With Jack and Rose Both on the Door? Everything the Cast, Director James Cameron Have Said
Long after Titanic’s release, viewers are still debating if Jack and Rose could both fit on the door after fleeing the boat — including the movie’s stars. “It’s ridiculous, isn’t it? We could have all fit on there,” Kate Winslet, who played leading lady Rose, quipped during a December 2022 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, referring […]
Little Leo Abelo Perry Stars as Chip in 'Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration' — Who Are His Parents?
Tale as old as time, song as old as rhyme, Beauty and the Beast ... is coming to our small screens for a 30th anniversary extravaganza. The Wonderful World of Disney and ABC will honor the 1991 Oscar-winning animated classic in a "two-hour animated and live-action blended special," which will feature live "never-before-seen" musical performances, new sets, and stunning costuming. Narrated by EGOT winner Rita Moreno (West Side Story), Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration is executive-produced by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) and directed by Hamish Hamilton.
Who Are the Celebrity Judges on Netflix's CGI Dance Competiton, 'Dance Monsters'
Popular reality TV series like The Masked Singer and The Voice ushered in a new era of talent competitions. And Dance Monsters might just be the best one yet. Hosted by former Pussycat Dolls member Ashley Roberts, the series premiered on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 16. But who are the judges on Dance Monsters? Meet Ne-Yo, Ashley Bango, and Lele Pons! Here's what we know about them...
Apparently Ezra Miller’s Flash Movie Has Cut Two Major Cameos
When The Flash hits theaters in summer 2023, it’ll reportedly be lacking two major cameos.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
183K+
Followers
29K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 1