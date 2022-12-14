Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Wes Brown was dispatched to Hawk Creek Road where a man was reportedly standing in the roadway jumping at vehicles. Deputy Brown found the man, later identified as 35-year-old Logan Martin of London, out in the road there. When the deputy turned on his blue lights, Martin ran away and jumped into a dog pen where he was taken into custody. Martin was determined to be under the influence and was found to have two outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court for criminal trespassing, assault, resisting arrest and fleeing or evading police. In addition to the warrants, he was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances. Martin was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO