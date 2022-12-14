Read full article on original website
Related
wbontv.com
Boyfriend files assault charges against Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy
Madison County Sheriff Mike Coyle has placed one of his deputies on administrative leave after she was charged with assault by her boyfriend after an alleged domestic violence incident. Madison County Deputy Jennifer Lee Kermeen was subsequently arrested stemming from those charges from an alledged altercation that occurred on Nov 30th, where the alleged victim then filed a complaint with Kentucky State Police.
q95fm.net
Man Arrested Following Lengthy Chase With Police On Bulldozer
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Taylor McDaniel along with London City Police Officer Dillion Blair and London City Police Officer Ben Webb arrested Casey Reed age 40 of London on Thursday morning December 15, 2022 at approximately 10:06 AM.
fox56news.com
$1,000 reward offered for Laurel County woman sought in murder warrant
Danielle Kelly, 39, was indicted on Nov. 18 on three counts of first-degree assault and one count of murder. $1,000 reward offered for Laurel County woman sought …. Danielle Kelly, 39, was indicted on Nov. 18 on three counts of first-degree assault and one count of murder. Linda & Ron...
wymt.com
New Tazewell woman at center of Silver Alert found safe
NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled a Silver Alert for a missing woman from New Tazewell. Hall was found early Sunday morning safe and sound in Knetucky. Hall has a medical condition that might have impaired her ability to return home safely.
wymt.com
Jury recommends sentencing in 2015 Clay County murder case
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More than seven years ago, Trevor Dykes was shot and killed at his home in Clay County. Police said Thomas Miracle hired Roscoe Henson to kill Dykes, and Ashley Lawson took part in the plan because of a custody battle. Gilbert Henson was accused of hiding the murder weapon.
q95fm.net
Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Search For Wanted Woman
Officials with the Kentucky State Police have recently asked for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted woman. 33-year-old Brittany Napier is currently wanted for assault in Harlan County. She is described as a white female, standing 5’6”, with brown hair, and brown eyes. If you have...
wbontv.com
Rockcastle County man killed in Berea crash identified
A single vehicle accident around 3:30 Friday afternoon on South Dogwood Drive in Berea claimed the life of a 27-year-old man, now identified as John Kemper of Rockcastle County. The man was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison. The...
17-year-old boy reported missing in Laurel County
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old boy.
q95fm.net
Clay County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Stolen Excavator
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an excavator that was stolen on South Highway 421. The excavator that was stolen is a CAT 305E2 model. Those with the Sheriff’s office posed on Facebook an image captured from surveillance video of a...
wymt.com
Police: Two dead in Clay County crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police have confirmed a crash that shut down the Hal Rogers Parkway for several hours on Thursday night was deadly. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at mile marker 27 near the Clay/Leslie County line. Kentucky State Police tell WYMT a tractor-trailer was traveling west...
wbontv.com
Paint Lick man dies in double fatality on Hal Rogers Parkway
Kentucky State Police, London Post# 11 was notified by Clay County 911 approximately 7:31 PM Thursday night, of a two-vehicle injury accident at mile marker 27 on the Hal Rogers Parkway in Clay County. The collision resulted in two fatalities. The initial investigation indicates that a 2007 International Commercial Motor...
wtloam.com
London Man Arrested After Police Find Him Standing In Road Jumping At Vehicles
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Wes Brown was dispatched to Hawk Creek Road where a man was reportedly standing in the roadway jumping at vehicles. Deputy Brown found the man, later identified as 35-year-old Logan Martin of London, out in the road there. When the deputy turned on his blue lights, Martin ran away and jumped into a dog pen where he was taken into custody. Martin was determined to be under the influence and was found to have two outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court for criminal trespassing, assault, resisting arrest and fleeing or evading police. In addition to the warrants, he was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances. Martin was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
wymt.com
Old Hazard City Hall - 4:00 p.m.
Officer Tyler Cable says he was stabbed after responding to a call of an intoxicated man in a business.
q95fm.net
Whitley County Man Arrested in Drug Bust, Police Find $14,000 in Cash and Drug-Related Items
A Whitley County man was arrested over the weekend following a drug bust. Williamsburg Police officers arrested 39 year old Randy Jones on Saturday following police executing a search warrant at a home in southern Whitley County, located on the 3700 block of Lot-Mud Creek Road. According to police, officers...
wymt.com
Police need your help finding stolen ATV
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find a stolen ATV. Deputies say the 2022 Polaris Pro XD was last seen Saturday around 5 p.m. at the Laurel Ridge Landfill. A picture of the vehicle is below. If you have seen it,...
wymt.com
Reckless driving complaint leaves Southern Kentucky man facing several charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing a number of charges after police followed up on a report of someone driving reckless. On Saturday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to Highway 776 where they found the suspect and his car. Police stopped the car after the driver committed a traffic violation while turning from Michigan Avenue onto Walnut Street in Monticello.
wymt.com
Classic car stolen in Leslie County, police asking for your help to find it
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is down a collector’s item and they and police are asking for your help to find it. Officials with the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office posted the theft happened Monday night in the Bear Branch area. The item in question was a...
k105.com
Remains of Whitley Co. woman missing since Feb. 2018 found in Tennessee
Human remains found in Tennessee have been identified as a woman who went missing from Williamsburg nearly six years ago. The skeletal remains of Laura A. Anderson, 37, who went missing from Whitley County in February 2018, were discovered in Cleveland, Tennessee, Sunday night, according to The News Journal. Cleveland is about 150 south of Williamsburg (the towns are connected by I-75). The remains were discovered by children riding four-wheelers.
2-month investigation yields large drug, gun bust in Whitley County
After a two-month investigation, the Williamsburg Police Department performed a large gun and drug bust that led to the arrest of one man.
Comments / 0