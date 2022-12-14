The NFL begins a busy weekend of play with three Week 15 games Saturday that have major postseason implications. The Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North title when they host the Indianapolis Colts. The Baltimore Ravens, again without injured quarterback Lamar Jackson, will attempt to remain atop the AFC North as they play at Cleveland. And the Buffalo Bills will be vying to officially secure a playoff spot and retain the AFC's No. 1 seed when they host the Miami Dolphins on what could be a snowy night in Orchard Park, N.Y.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO