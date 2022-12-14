Setting a season high with 46 rebounds while holding their opponent to their lowest field goal percentage on the year, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team defeated Temple in the SJB Pavilion on Saturday 63-55. The defenses shined early as the Rebels (8-3) and Owls (6-6) missed a combined nine shots before the first media timeout, with the home team owning a 4-3 lead through the first four and a half minutes of action. Later in the opening half, Temple took a 17-9 lead on Ole Miss with 8:14 before the midway break, the largest deficit the Rebels faced on the evening. After Ole Miss pulled within one point on a pair of free throws fromDaeshun Ruffin with six seconds before the halftime buzzer, the visitors were able to add a last-second layup to lead 27-24 at the break.

OXFORD, MS ・ 18 HOURS AGO