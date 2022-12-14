Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County School District Announces Teacher, Admin of the Year
The Lafayette County School District announced its Teacher and Administrator of the Year Thursday. The Teacher of the Year is Virginia Cornelius, a mathematician and faculty member at Lafayette High School. The Administrator of the Year is James Everett, the principal of Lafayette Middle School. Staff report.
hottytoddy.com
UM Spanish Professor Honored by Medieval Association
Veronica Menaldi takes special care with her students when discussing the significance of history. Her dedication, enthusiasm and innovative teaching methods are why the Southeastern Medieval Association presented her with its Award for Teaching Excellence at its annual conference in November. “I love the moment when they realize that this...
hottytoddy.com
Familiar Favorites, Fresh Faces Featured at UM Books and Bears
Like Black Friday without the hassle, dozens of books, dolls, electronics and even bicycles went home as employees of the University of Mississippi Facilities Management Department gathered to give and receive items Friday (Dec. 16) in the 25th annual Books and Bears distribution. The ballroom of the Gertrude C. Ford...
hottytoddy.com
Graphene Research Highlighted at Global Conference
A team from the University of Mississippi School of Engineering recently joined more than 3,000 researchers, government officials and industry leaders from around the world at the second annual PUZZLE X conference. Held Nov. 14-17 in Spain, the event focuses on frontier technologies and their potential to create a more...
Judge grants closure of Coldwater High School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this week, a federal judge fully granted the closure of Coldwater High School. The school board for the Tate County School District decided to make the closure effective for the 2023-2024 school year. The ruling will displace the 7th-12th grade students to nearby schools. Officials with the school district say they […]
actionnews5.com
All students at elementary school surprised with new bikes for Christmas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was all smiles at one Memphis-Shelby County elementary school on Friday. Every single student at Cromwell Elementary got to take home a brand-new bicycle on the last day of school before Christmas break. And, it was a total surprise!. Around 200 bikes were already assembled,...
wcbi.com
UMMC cuts ties with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement, the hospital announced Friday. The hospital and the insurance provider cut ties with each other earlier this year because they couldn’t come to terms on negotiating billing agreements.
desotocountynews.com
Former DeSoto County star, current CFL Football player Christian Saulsberry dies in shooting
Former Northpoint Christian star athlete Christian Saulsberry, who was currently playing in the Canadian Football League, died Saturday in a shooting. Please see the following statement from the Edmonton Elks Football Club regarding the death of running back Christian Saulsberry. EARLY SATURDAY MORNING, THE EDMONTON ELKS WERE DEVASTATED TO LEARN...
hottytoddy.com
Red Window Communications Grows Writing Team
Red Window Communications recently welcomed two new writers to its full-time team in Oxford. Senior Account Manager Tad Wilkes joined the team in August and was followed shortly after by Meg Oakes, who came on as an account coordinator in late October. Red Window, which will celebrate its fifth anniversary...
Northeast Mississippi county rejects medical marijuana sales
PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — Voters in a northeast Mississippi county and city have rejected making it legal to sell, grow and process medical marijuana legal in two separate elections. Nearly 80% of voters inside the city of Pontotoc rejected the referendum on Thursday. More than 70% of voters in the surrounding unincorporated areas of Pontotoc […]
ONE MORE DAY: MSCS extends winter break for students
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools students will get a little longer to enjoy their winter break. MSCS announced on Friday, December 16 that it will extend students’ winter break by one day. That means that all MSCS schools will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023. The...
‘Everyone in Mississippi is a Mike Leach fan today’ Ole Miss couple remember night entertaining MSU head coach
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach loved history, specifically history about pirates, native Americans and the Civil War. Natchez, which is the oldest permanent settlement on the Mississippi River, has connections to all three of those history topics. Leach died at the age of 61 this week. He was looking...
Mississippi man charged with rape of juvenile
A Mississippi man has been charged with the rape of a juvenile. The Oxford Police Department arrested Thomas Christopher Johnson, 26, of Water Valley, on Thursday after police were notified by a local hospital on Dec. 11 that they treated a juvenile who reported that they had been sexually assaulted.
3 students found with weapons at North Mississippi high school, sheriff says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is working to learn more details after three students were reportedly found with weapons at a high school in North Mississippi. The three students were found in possession of weapons at Coldwater High School, according to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance. Coldwater Police are handling...
Former Southaven football player killed in Walls, MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christian Saulsberry died after being shot in the 7400 block of Church Road on Saturday. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Saulsberry was shot in the leg and abdomen while at a birthday party. The 25-year-old died on the way to the hospital, police say. No one has been charged in […]
desotocountynews.com
Accident injures three in western DeSoto County
Three people, including a Town of Walls Police officer, were hurt late Thursday night in a crash in western DeSoto County. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at U.S. Highway 61 and Starlanding Road around 11 p.m. Thursday. The police officer and two others who were hurt in the crash were reportedly taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven for treatment. A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department said the injuries were not serious, however.
Three students accused of bringing loaded guns to Coldwater High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three students were arrested after allegedly bringing loaded guns to Coldwater High School on Thursday. According to the Coldwater Police Department, the assistant principal called officers after noticing the students smelled like marijuana. The students, 18-year-old Tyree Stevenson and two 17-year-olds, were detained until police arrived. Two guns were later found in […]
WLOX
Family will always remember Mike Leach’s promise to late daughter
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mike Leach will always hold a special place in the heart of Londyn Perry’s family. Doctors diagnosed her with Stage Four neuroblastoma in 2018. As a special treat, St. Jude Children’s Hospital invited Londyn and her family to the 2021 Liberty Bowl in which Leach’s team was playing Texas Tech.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Defeats Temple
Setting a season high with 46 rebounds while holding their opponent to their lowest field goal percentage on the year, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team defeated Temple in the SJB Pavilion on Saturday 63-55. The defenses shined early as the Rebels (8-3) and Owls (6-6) missed a combined nine shots before the first media timeout, with the home team owning a 4-3 lead through the first four and a half minutes of action. Later in the opening half, Temple took a 17-9 lead on Ole Miss with 8:14 before the midway break, the largest deficit the Rebels faced on the evening. After Ole Miss pulled within one point on a pair of free throws fromDaeshun Ruffin with six seconds before the halftime buzzer, the visitors were able to add a last-second layup to lead 27-24 at the break.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Plays Host to Temple
Ole Miss men’s basketball returns to action on Saturday afternoon as they play host to the Temple Owls. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network. Ole Miss (7-3) looks to rebound against their second AAC opponent after falling to UCF 72-61 on Wednesday night.
