“Gramophone DC is located at 647 Florida Ave, NW between Halfsmoke and Flash. Two level boutique lounge that focuses on Disco, Lounge and Disco house. The place used to be residential apartments and I converted them into a cozy, brick wall, traditional lounge space with old antique furniture. Minimal lighting and a great sound system will take you back to the beginning days of modern lounges in the US. We pay attention to basics and great ingredients when it comes to cocktails.”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO