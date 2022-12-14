Read full article on original website
“sewing classes?”
For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. 18th and Columbia Road, NW Thanks to all who messaged. Most reported hearing 5-6 gunshots fired near the Andy’s Pizza. Initial report from MPD: “The Third District is investigating a…
Your Afternoon Animal Fix
If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.
PHOTOS: Christmas cheer and happy faces at Ward 8 toy drive in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Councilmember Trayon White Sr. alongside Amerigroup D.C., a managed care organization serving residents in the District, helped organize a Ward 8 holiday toy giveaway for Ward 8 residents on Friday. The event was hosted at TheARC, a popular recreational campus in Southeast D.C. The toy...
Police: Pregnant woman stabbed in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were searching for a suspect on Friday after they said a pregnant woman was stabbed. Police were called to the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE during the afternoon after a woman was stabbed. They said that the victim told officers she was pregnant. Police did not give an […]
POP FizzBar opens in Shaw Saturday (near 9:30 Club)
2106 Vermont Avenue, NW (RIP OG Duffy’s) “One of the country’s most acclaimed sommeliers will soon open POP, a 40-seat fizz bar, on December 17th, 2022. Located in Washington, DC’s north Shaw neighborhood at 2108 Vermont St. NW near the famous 9:30 Club, POP is the brainchild of award-winning wine expert Brent Kroll of Maxwell Park fame. The playful bar devotes itself to all-things-bubbles, with more than 40 carbonated cans, an extensive sparkling wine menu, and a craveable food menu from Chef Bart Hutchins.
SEE IT: DC Fire and EMS joins church in annual holiday parade
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Fire and EMS got in on the holiday fun this season by joining Union Temple D.C. in its Annual Holiday Toy Delivery Parade on Saturday. Firefighters riding on Engine 15 went around neighborhoods with the truck's lights and sirens on and waved to D.C. residents.
Va. church hosts R&B star Anthony Hamilton for Christmas concert at Capital One Hall
Hear our full conversation on my podcast “Beyond the Fame.”. The Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, Virginia, presents “A Very Merry Come As You Are Christmas Concert” with Grammy-winning R&B artist Anthony Hamilton. The concert will be held at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia, this...
5-week-old bulldog puppy stolen during Southeast DC break-in
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Police are searching for a 5-week-old bulldog puppy that was stolen from a Southwest, D.C. residence. DC Police say three suspects forced entry into an occupied home in the 100 block of Irvington Street SE around 7:24 p.m. on Thursday. The suspects took out a...
'Jews Not Welcome' Graffiti Apparently Found At Bethesda High School
A disturbing antisemitic message was found spray painted at a Bethesda high school, according to Maryland government officials. “Jews not welcome” was found graffitied the morning of Saturday, Dec. 17 at Whitman High School, stated State Delegate-elect Joe Vogel. "The only people not welcome in our community are those...
City Winery DC relocating due to crime in Ivy City
WASHINGTON - City Winery is temporarily closing in D.C. over safety concerns in Ivy City. FOX 5 spoke with the founder and CEO, Michael Dorf, who said this was a tough decision to make. He has over 100 employees who are like family and he cares about their safety. He says staff and customers have experienced car break-ins, assaults, robberies, and have heard gunshots daily.
Gramophone DC coming to Shaw
“Gramophone DC is located at 647 Florida Ave, NW between Halfsmoke and Flash. Two level boutique lounge that focuses on Disco, Lounge and Disco house. The place used to be residential apartments and I converted them into a cozy, brick wall, traditional lounge space with old antique furniture. Minimal lighting and a great sound system will take you back to the beginning days of modern lounges in the US. We pay attention to basics and great ingredients when it comes to cocktails.”
Man dead, woman hospitalized after shooting in Adams Morgan
WASHINGTON — A man has died and a woman was hospitalized after a shooting in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to 18th Street Northwest, nearby Belmont Road Northwest, around 1:20 a.m. after a report of a shooting involving two people.
DC winery and concert venue closing due to crime: 'Too unsafe for our staff'
A popular winery and live entertainment venue in Washington, D.C., is being forced to close due to rising crime that has made it 'unsafe' for its staff and customers.
Restaurant offers a new way to brunch in DMV
For those who may like breakfast or brunch.
“Prince George’s Pride” is the Anthem PG County Deserves
Brian Yeldell is a prolific essayist whose musings often focus on life in and around the District. In his 2010 essay, “What is A REAL Washingtonian,” he rejects the idea that those who live close to the District but beyond its borders are not true Washingtonians. Since then, ongoing gentrification has only validated his argument, as many current residents of Prince George’s County have come from D.C.
“World Cup Final Watch Party at Atlas Brew Works to benefit DC SCORES”
“District Sports have partnered with La Tejana Tacos and Zeke’s coffee on a world cup watch party on Sunday at Atlas Brew Works in Ivy City (2052 West Virginia Ave, NE.) All proceeds to benefit DC SCORES. Details here.”. Downtown, Retail. “Carpe Librum Indoor Pop-up Bookstore Now Open at...
3 Gang Members Convicted in MS-13 Killing of Virginia Teen
A jury convicted three men in the brutal killing of a teenager in Maryland in March 2019, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office. Jose Domingo Ordonez-Zometa, 33, of Landover Hills, Maryland; Jose Rafael Ortega-Ayala, 30, of Greenbelt, Maryland; and Jose Henry Hernandez-Garcia, 29, of Annandale, Virginia, were convicted of murder and racketeering charges.
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting inside Southeast, D.C. apartment building
WASHINGTON - A man is in custody accused of shooting and killing a man inside a Southeast, D.C. apartment in October, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say on Friday they arrested Myron Hickson, 34, of District Heights, Maryland, in connection with the case. The incident happened at an...
Today’s Rental was chosen because I walk past this building all the time and wanted to see inside
This rental is located at 1933 18th St, NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,250 / 1br – 644ft2 – Bright one bedroom in Dupont near Adams Morgan! (Dupont – Adams Morgan) This charming bright one-bedroom/one-bath apartment is centrally located on 18th Street in DuPont! This apartment features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick, tall ceilings, built-in shelving, and adorable little cubbies in the entryway. The kitchen has a TON of storage dishwashers, a gas range, and stainless steel appliances. The unit has central AC and radiator heat in the building. There is laundry in the building and a common area patio at the rear of the building.
Volunteers needed across the DMV this holiday season
WASHINGTON — Get in the true holiday spirit this year by giving back. Volunteers are needed across the DMV at various nonprofits and community-based organizations ahead of the holidays. As Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others?”...
