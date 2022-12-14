ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Dick Tong, Louisville traffic reporter for 97WAVE radio, dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died. Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital. Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coat A Kid collects hundreds of winter coats for Louisville kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four-hundred kids will have a new winter coat this year thanks to an annual coat drive sponsored by David James, president of Metro Council, and David Yates, a state senator and former Louisville councilman. James and Yates teamed up almost a decade ago to serve the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?

Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Dawn Coleman Court

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Lori Janes was hoping to hold onto a gift card to her favorite store, but a coworker in the game stole it. Century-old Clarksville bakery thankful for loyal customers. Updated: 4 hours ago.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Barry Cheesesteaks and More holds grand opening in Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A locally-owned cheesesteak restaurant held its grand opening in Valley Station on Saturday. Barry’s Cheesesteaks and More relocated to 5408 Valley Station Road after the owner said there were building and safety issues with the restaurant’s previous location in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Downtown Louisville vacant lots, properties set to be renovated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Empty parking lots and vacant buildings are scattered all over Louisville, but now some of them are being turned into social centers to try to rejuvenate downtown. Mayor Greg Fischer says the old Brown Brothers Cadillac Dealership and a JCTC parking lot our among some of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (12/16)

Free for Speed members, military members and frontline healthcare workers; also, students, faculty, and staff at UofL, Manual, IU, Spalding, JCTC and KYCAD; $14-$20 otherwise | 5-10 p.m. Drink Chambord cocktails, enjoy the Alphonse Mucha exhibit, dance in a silent disco, do some costumed figure drawing and watch performers from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville mother of 2 in need of life-saving bone marrow transplant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two siblings are desperately searching for the one person who can save the life of their sister, a Louisville mother of two. Julie Tyrell is about to turn 42 in just a few days, but it's been a rough road. She's been battling cancer, and her most recent battle with leukemia had progressed to the point where doctors say there is only one option left.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner IDs victims in 2 separate shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified victims in two separate Friday night shootings. The coroner says 19-year-old Eric Williams was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot in the St. Denis neighborhood. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, just after...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Here's when Condado Tacos is expected to open in Louisville's Oxmoor Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — Now that TopGolf has finally opened in the Oxmoor Center, a fast growing taco chain is ready to move forward with a restaurant to complement it,Louisville Business First reports. Ohio-based Condado Tacos offers build-your-own tacos, margaritas and tequilas in a colorful and energetic...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Shooting leaves 2 men dead in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men died in a shooting early Sunday morning in the St. Denis neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened around 9 a.m. when LMPD Second Division officers responded to a call in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive. That's just west off of Cane Run Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy