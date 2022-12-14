Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Dick Tong, Louisville traffic reporter for 97WAVE radio, dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died. Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital. Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with...
WLKY.com
Coat A Kid collects hundreds of winter coats for Louisville kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four-hundred kids will have a new winter coat this year thanks to an annual coat drive sponsored by David James, president of Metro Council, and David Yates, a state senator and former Louisville councilman. James and Yates teamed up almost a decade ago to serve the...
WLKY.com
Louisville restaurateur known for helping teens get a second chance opens new location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local restaurateur who captured the hearts of Americans after being featured on CBS is back in business after a brief hiatus. Barry's Cheesesteaks held a grand opening on Valley Station Road Saturday. Barry's Cheesesteak announces new location:. You might remember Barry Washington. After he saw...
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
Wave 3
Dawn Coleman Court
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Lori Janes was hoping to hold onto a gift card to her favorite store, but a coworker in the game stole it. Century-old Clarksville bakery thankful for loyal customers. Updated: 4 hours ago.
WLKY.com
Clothe the West Holiday Shop providing free gifts for Louisville families in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 'Clothe the West' will host their annual holiday shop at St George Episcopal Church Sunday afternoon. The event is an opportunity for families to get new gifts for their children for the holidays. Volunteers have set up everything from toys to clothes, and even board games.
6 evacuated as vacant structure goes up in flames near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six people have been evacuated after a fire at a vacant warehouse just east of downtown Louisville. According to the Louisville Fire Department, the two-alarm blaze broke out in the 700 block of East Main Street just before 8 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses who were near the...
Wave 3
Barry Cheesesteaks and More holds grand opening in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A locally-owned cheesesteak restaurant held its grand opening in Valley Station on Saturday. Barry’s Cheesesteaks and More relocated to 5408 Valley Station Road after the owner said there were building and safety issues with the restaurant’s previous location in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington...
Wave 3
Downtown Louisville vacant lots, properties set to be renovated
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Empty parking lots and vacant buildings are scattered all over Louisville, but now some of them are being turned into social centers to try to rejuvenate downtown. Mayor Greg Fischer says the old Brown Brothers Cadillac Dealership and a JCTC parking lot our among some of...
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (12/16)
Free for Speed members, military members and frontline healthcare workers; also, students, faculty, and staff at UofL, Manual, IU, Spalding, JCTC and KYCAD; $14-$20 otherwise | 5-10 p.m. Drink Chambord cocktails, enjoy the Alphonse Mucha exhibit, dance in a silent disco, do some costumed figure drawing and watch performers from...
wdrb.com
Louisville mother of 2 in need of life-saving bone marrow transplant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two siblings are desperately searching for the one person who can save the life of their sister, a Louisville mother of two. Julie Tyrell is about to turn 42 in just a few days, but it's been a rough road. She's been battling cancer, and her most recent battle with leukemia had progressed to the point where doctors say there is only one option left.
WLKY.com
'It's unfair': Louisville couple that lost 2 children in crash shares both heartbreak and joy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shaking his head, and with his eyes welling with tears, Justice Hunter said, "It's unfair we have to live through this." He and his girlfriend of six years lost their two young sons in mid-November. "A month. It's been that long, it feels like it. But...
Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
wdrb.com
Louisville man convicted for setting ex's home, with 3 children inside, on fire in 2019
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury convicted a Louisville man for setting his ex-girlfriend's home on fire with three children inside. Kevin Madison was found guilty on Friday for the July 2019 arson at a home on Rodman Street in south Louisville. Madison set fires on the front and back...
WLKY.com
Coroner IDs victims in 2 separate shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified victims in two separate Friday night shootings. The coroner says 19-year-old Eric Williams was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot in the St. Denis neighborhood. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, just after...
WLKY.com
Here's when Condado Tacos is expected to open in Louisville's Oxmoor Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — Now that TopGolf has finally opened in the Oxmoor Center, a fast growing taco chain is ready to move forward with a restaurant to complement it,Louisville Business First reports. Ohio-based Condado Tacos offers build-your-own tacos, margaritas and tequilas in a colorful and energetic...
wdrb.com
West Louisville's Winter Wonderland at Shawnee Park showcases talented singers
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- West Louisville is getting ready for their first ever Winter Wonderland. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of the producers of this holiday celebration. OneWest, the nonprofit committed to commercial growth in the West End of Louisville, presents Winter Wonderland, December 16 through the 18th. The 3...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman gathering donations for several families displaced by recent apartment fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is trying to support families devastated after a fire destroyed several units of an apartment complex in the Jacobs neighborhood on Dec. 8. According to Louisville Fire, one person died and at least three adults and three children were taken to the hospital...
WLKY.com
Shooting leaves 2 men dead in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men died in a shooting early Sunday morning in the St. Denis neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened around 9 a.m. when LMPD Second Division officers responded to a call in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive. That's just west off of Cane Run Road.
Ky. woman wins big from company holiday party lottery tickets
Lori Janes said she was happy to get a gift card to TJ Maxx during their $25 white elephant gift exchange, but it was “stolen” from her.
Comments / 0