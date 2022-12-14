Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco rent climbs to $4,471 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
A New Year's Eve Surprise by Jimi HendrixFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Popular Tea Chain Restaurant is Closing a Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Oakland Athletics Make A Free Agency SplashOnlyHomersOakland, CA
Regional Restaurant is Opening a New Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenWalnut Creek, CA
Related
Petaluma collision kills pedestrian Saturday morning
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Petaluma responded to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the area of South McDowell Boulevard and Baywood Drive at approximately 5:51 a.m., where a solo vehicle collided with a pedestrian. According to the police, the car hit the pedestrian, who appeared to have […]
NB Route 87 reopens after fatal collision in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reports that the northbound lanes of Route 87 in San Jose have reopened following a fatal collision just north of where westbound Route 85 joins the highway. The CHP responded to a 2:34 a.m. report of a single-car collision with a pole and issued a SigAlert […]
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Santa Cruz early Saturday morning. The crash occurred Saturday at 1:48 a.m. on Water Street, west of North Branciforte Avenue, according to the CHP. The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as a 54-year-old man […]
BMW crashes into Mountain View post office
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A vehicle crashed into a post office Saturday afternoon, the Mountain View Police Department announced on social media. A photo (above) shows a white BMW SUV crashing into the building. No injuries were reported. The incident happened at the United States Postal Service located at 211 Hope St. Both police […]
Man killed by wrong way driver on Highway 4 in Pittsburg identified
PITTSBURG – A man who died when his car was hit by a wrong-way driver on state Highway 4 in Pittsburg on Tuesday has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner's office as 50-year-old Fremont resident James Kuang.The California Highway Patrol initially received a report around 11:05 a.m. Tuesday of someone driving west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 4 near Railroad Avenue. The vehicle, a Dodge Durango, collided head-on into a Honda Accord, and a Toyota and a tanker truck then also hit the Honda.Kuang, the driver of the Honda, died at the scene while a passenger in his car was taken to a hospital with major injuries, according to the CHP.The Dodge driver fled but was taken into custody by Pittsburg police. CHP investigators believe impairment may have been a factor in the crash. The name of the Dodge driver was not released as of Friday.The driver of the Toyota and an infant passenger in that vehicle were also taken to a hospital, while the tanker truck driver did not report any injuries, CHP officials said.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old killed at Antioch park
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A male juvenile is dead from gunshot injuries sustained at Williamson Ranch Park in Antioch, officials said. Shortly after 11:20 a.m., authorities arrived at 5000 Lone Tree Way and found the unnamed 16-year-old by the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and administered first aid. Emergency services transported the teen to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. During this time, additional officers responded to a nearby Walmart after witnesses said a suspect ran into the store.
CHP arrest DUI woman who said she left her daughter alone at home
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP Santa Cruz said they arrested a woman who was passed out in her car at the 120 block of 3rd Street Friday at 5:45 a.m. Angelina Pedroza Lopez, 37, was contacted by officers who determined she was DUI. While being arrested, she told officers that she left her 4-year-old daughter The post CHP arrest DUI woman who said she left her daughter alone at home appeared first on KION546.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pittsburg Wrong-Way Driver Causes Fatality
Fatality Accident on Highway 4 Caused by Wrong-Way Driver. A Pittsburg wrong-way driver caused a fatality accident on December 13. A public information officer with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the driver was in an SUV going eastbound along Highway 4 close to the off-ramp for Railroad Avenue in the wrong direction at about 11:00 a.m. The wrong-way SUV crashed into a black sedan.
Fatal collision leads to Highway 101 shutdown
UPDATE: As of 1:15 p.m., all southbound lanes on US-101 in San Jose are open. SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – U.S. 101 southbound in San Jose blocked north of McKee Road due to a fatal traffic collision, according to California Highway Patrol. As of 9 a.m., the two right lanes are still blocked, and they […]
Deadly San Jose pedestrian crash on southbound 101, CHP says
At least one person is dead after a car vs pedestrian crash on southbound Highway 101 in San Jose Friday morning.
NBC Bay Area
Deadly Crash Involving Pedestrian on Highway 101 in San Jose
A pedestrian died after running across lanes of southbound Highway 101 in San Jose and being hit by two vehicles early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision occurred around 5:15 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 north of McKee Road. A male pedestrian ran from the right-hand...
Miguel Manzo identified as man killed in crash during San Joaquin Sheriff chase
STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man killed in a crash during a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office chase, Friday. Authorities say Miguel Manzo, 35-years-old of Stockton, was killed after his white sedan crashed near Lincoln Street and Scotts Avenue during a Sheriff's Office chase.
KTVU FOX 2
Wrong-way driver in Pittsburg fatal crash arrested on suspicion of murder
PITTSBURG, Calif. - The wrong-way driver who killed a person on Highway 4 in Pittsburg was under the influence, the California Highway Patrol said Wednesday. Michael Armstrong, 53, of Richmond, is accused of driving a silver SUV westbound, in the eastbound lanes near Railroad Avenue about 11 a.m. Tuesday. The SUV slammed head-on into a black sedan that was subsequently struck by another vehicle and a tanker truck.
San Leandro wrong-way, hit-and-run kills 31-year-old woman on her way to work
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) -- A 31-year-old woman who took an Uber to work died in a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning, KRON4 has confirmed.
Person dies of overdose at Concord BART station
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A person died of a drug overdose at the Concord BART station, according to an update from the BART police log. Police said the male victim was given a dose of Narcan, but it was unsuccessful. Narcan is a drug that can restore people’s breathing after an overdose. Police responded to […]
KTVU FOX 2
CHP say fatal Hwy 4 crash was totally preventable
California Highway Patrol is driving home its message this season: Do not drive under the influence. This comes following a deadly crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg. Police say the suspect was driving on a suspended license and was also driving the wrong way.
11-year-old boy missing, last seen Thursday night
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Oakland are searching for an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday night and is considered at-risk because of his age. Zae’yanti Morris was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of 52nd Street. Police said it is unknown what the child was last […]
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old Fairfield boy arrested in shooting of another teen
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A 16-year-old Fairfield boy was arrested Wednesday in the shooting of another teen, police said. Detectives arrested the unidentified teen in Stockton for allegedly carrying out a shooting in Vacaville on Dec. 5. Authorities said the boy allegedly shot a 15-year-old in the area of Rocky Hill...
One stabbed in fight at San Bruno mall
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — One person was stabbed on Friday night in a fight at the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno, the San Bruno Police Department said. The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said. The suspect in the stabbing is in custody, police said. The incident has concluded and there […]
Nationwide Report
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday morning in San Jose. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the area of Capitol Expressway and Seven Trees Boulevard.
Comments / 1