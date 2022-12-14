ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Parts of I-90, I-29 reopen Saturday after winter storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Portions of Interstate 29 and Interstate 90 have been reopened, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border reopened at 9 a.m. CT. Drivers should note that some No...
Traffic rolling again on Interstate 90

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After days of fighting wind and snow, crews are finally able to open Interstate 90 throughout the state. Parts of I-90 east of Rapid City were opened in the morning and the remaining blocked stretches opened before noon. The Rapid City to Wyoming state line section was opened Friday.
Interstates are open; crews continue working on roadways

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Interstates are now open across the state of South Dakota. The Department of Transportation says travelers should expect to encounter ice-covered, slippery roads, and snow-covered shoulders, which crews continue working on. There are still No Travel advisories impacting state highways in central and south-central South Dakota. The DOT says several highways are impassable from bridges completely plugged and stranded vehicles. They expect highways will reopen throughout the day as conditions allow safe travel.
More than 1,000 without power across SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 1,000 people across South Dakota are without power Friday morning as the winter storm has caused issues for different rural electric companies. According to the South Dakota Rural Electric Association outage map, outages range from Harding County in northwestern South Dakota to...
Why bypassing interstate closures is a bad idea

RAPID CITY, S.D. — I-90 is back open from the Wyoming line to the Ellsworth exit, but there is a No Travel Advisory in effect for the interstate. Box Elder to Mitchell is expected to remain closed at least until morning. While the winter storm may have finally moved...
Sayler & White River advance to LNI Championship

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two days after becoming the 44th player in South Dakota history to reach the 2,000 career point mark, Joe Sayler and his White River Tigers advanced to the championship of the Lakota Nation Invitational on Friday night with a 52-43 victory over Lakota Tech.
One person killed in a vehicle and snowmobile accident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person was killed in an SUV and snowmobile accident near Hartford Saturday evening. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the area of South Dakota Highway 38 and 462nd Avenue around 6:30 pm. Life-saving measures were performed by first responders for the driver of the snowmobile. However, the driver of the snowmobile, a 42-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The occupants of the SUV were uninjured. Avera Careflight helicopter was also dispatched to the scene.
VIDEO: Snow drifts approach 6 feet in Lead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow drifts in the Black Hills are getting taller. One KELOLAND viewer sent a video of a woman walking outside her house along Deer Path in Lead. As you can see in the video, the snow is well above the woman’s waist and almost up to her neck.
Self-made South Dakotans

In my previous column, I made mention of the fact that once again, at this year’s annual Law Enforcement Appreciation banquet, the prime rib was donated by the Eldon Roth family. What I neglected to mention was the fact that Eldon was in attendance and we had a chance to visit for a spell – first time in several years. Lots of catching up, as the saying goes.
Digging Out: Send us your weather photos

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for many South Dakotans Friday. But many are starting to dig out after several days of snow and wind. And they’re encountering some unbelievable views. One Fort Pierre resident was faced with a...
With Interstate 90 closed, truck drivers are stuck in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Dozens of semi-truck drivers are currently stuck in Rapid City because of Interstate 90 being shut down. Some truck drivers have been parked here for hours… and some drivers have been waiting for days. Including Richard Parrs from Georgia. “I’ve been stuck here...
SDHP: Tow truck tipped on I-29

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported a tow truck overturned on the job. Troopers say a tow truck tipped while trying to pull a semi out of a ditch on I-29 just north of Brookings. Troopers say, “Please use caution IF you have to...
Sisseton, Watertown, Aberdeen: Snow could reach 12″

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All four lanes of Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border will close at 7 p.m. Dec. 14, the South Dakota Department of Transportation said in a news release. The combination of newly developing snow and sustained winds will make I-29 impassable...
