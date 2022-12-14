Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Parts of I-90, I-29 reopen Saturday after winter storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Portions of Interstate 29 and Interstate 90 have been reopened, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border reopened at 9 a.m. CT. Drivers should note that some No...
kotatv.com
Traffic rolling again on Interstate 90
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After days of fighting wind and snow, crews are finally able to open Interstate 90 throughout the state. Parts of I-90 east of Rapid City were opened in the morning and the remaining blocked stretches opened before noon. The Rapid City to Wyoming state line section was opened Friday.
101.9 KELO-FM
SDDOT: Truck parking FULL in Watertown; Truckers should consider long-term parking elsewhere
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As an impactful winter storm system continues to make its way across the northern plains, No Travel advisories and road closures continue to be issued across South Dakota. Interstate 90 is currently closed from Mitchell to the Wyoming border, while Interstate 29 remains closed...
101.9 KELO-FM
Interstates are open; crews continue working on roadways
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Interstates are now open across the state of South Dakota. The Department of Transportation says travelers should expect to encounter ice-covered, slippery roads, and snow-covered shoulders, which crews continue working on. There are still No Travel advisories impacting state highways in central and south-central South Dakota. The DOT says several highways are impassable from bridges completely plugged and stranded vehicles. They expect highways will reopen throughout the day as conditions allow safe travel.
KELOLAND TV
More than 1,000 without power across SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 1,000 people across South Dakota are without power Friday morning as the winter storm has caused issues for different rural electric companies. According to the South Dakota Rural Electric Association outage map, outages range from Harding County in northwestern South Dakota to...
newscenter1.tv
Why bypassing interstate closures is a bad idea
RAPID CITY, S.D. — I-90 is back open from the Wyoming line to the Ellsworth exit, but there is a No Travel Advisory in effect for the interstate. Box Elder to Mitchell is expected to remain closed at least until morning. While the winter storm may have finally moved...
UPDATE: South Dakota Interstate Highways, I-90 West
SD511.org for road condition information from South Dakota 511. The map gives info on all the major roads in South Dakota and connects you to other states for their conditions. Previous: The winter storm that has taken up residence in South Dakota has brought travel to a standstill across much...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sayler & White River advance to LNI Championship
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two days after becoming the 44th player in South Dakota history to reach the 2,000 career point mark, Joe Sayler and his White River Tigers advanced to the championship of the Lakota Nation Invitational on Friday night with a 52-43 victory over Lakota Tech.
dakotanewsnow.com
One person killed in a vehicle and snowmobile accident
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person was killed in an SUV and snowmobile accident near Hartford Saturday evening. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the area of South Dakota Highway 38 and 462nd Avenue around 6:30 pm. Life-saving measures were performed by first responders for the driver of the snowmobile. However, the driver of the snowmobile, a 42-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The occupants of the SUV were uninjured. Avera Careflight helicopter was also dispatched to the scene.
Driver stranded for days rescued during South Dakota winter storm
Thursday afternoon, the Pennington County Search and Rescue was notified of a missing person.
drgnews.com
Officially 14 inches of snow so far in Pierre; Areas in the Black Hills have 3-4 feet
The winter storm that’s been pummeling much of South Dakota all week long has dropped varying amounts of snow around the state. National Weather Service Meteorologist Ryan Lueck says as of this morning (Dec. 16, 2022) areas in the Black Hills have recorded the largest snowfall totals so far this week.
KELOLAND TV
VIDEO: Snow drifts approach 6 feet in Lead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow drifts in the Black Hills are getting taller. One KELOLAND viewer sent a video of a woman walking outside her house along Deer Path in Lead. As you can see in the video, the snow is well above the woman’s waist and almost up to her neck.
agupdate.com
Self-made South Dakotans
In my previous column, I made mention of the fact that once again, at this year’s annual Law Enforcement Appreciation banquet, the prime rib was donated by the Eldon Roth family. What I neglected to mention was the fact that Eldon was in attendance and we had a chance to visit for a spell – first time in several years. Lots of catching up, as the saying goes.
dakotanewsnow.com
Digging Out: Send us your weather photos
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for many South Dakotans Friday. But many are starting to dig out after several days of snow and wind. And they’re encountering some unbelievable views. One Fort Pierre resident was faced with a...
KELOLAND TV
With Interstate 90 closed, truck drivers are stuck in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Dozens of semi-truck drivers are currently stuck in Rapid City because of Interstate 90 being shut down. Some truck drivers have been parked here for hours… and some drivers have been waiting for days. Including Richard Parrs from Georgia. “I’ve been stuck here...
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDHP: Tow truck tipped on I-29
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported a tow truck overturned on the job. Troopers say a tow truck tipped while trying to pull a semi out of a ditch on I-29 just north of Brookings. Troopers say, “Please use caution IF you have to...
3 people killed in South Dakota crash
Three people were killed and two others injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Parkston.
KELOLAND TV
Sisseton, Watertown, Aberdeen: Snow could reach 12″
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All four lanes of Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border will close at 7 p.m. Dec. 14, the South Dakota Department of Transportation said in a news release. The combination of newly developing snow and sustained winds will make I-29 impassable...
kotatv.com
A reminder to keep your outside furnace equipment clear during winter storm conditions
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Keeping your home warm and toasty is vital during storms like we have seen. If natural gas keeps your home warm, there are a few precautions to know about during storms. Montana-Dakota Utilities says during storms, a covered meter can cause an issue with the...
