AAA Advises Having Emergency Kit for Winter Driving

 4 days ago

Richmond, Va. (NewsradioWRVA.com) - In just a couple of weeks, it will be the first anniversary of the I-95 standstill in the Fredericksburg area. With that in mind, as well as the potential for an ice storm in the western part of the state, AAA Mid Atlantic says it's a good idea to make sure you have a well-stocked emergency if there's ever a scenario where you're stranded on the roadway.

AAA Mid Atlantic spokesman Morgan Dean says a good emergency kit will have a first aid kit, snow shovel and a flashlight with extra batteries, as well as flares, jumper cables and traction aids including kitty litter. For comfort for yourself and your passenger if you're stranded, make sure you have warm clothing packed, as well as drinking water and non-perishable snacks for human and pet passengers.

In addition, it's good to have a mobile phone charger to use in case of emergencies and the need to call 911. A charger is good to have to keep electronic devices operable for your kids to keep their minds occupied.

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

