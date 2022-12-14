ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

WSET

One hospitalized after four-vehicle accident in Roanoke: Firefighters

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said there was a four-vehicle accident Saturday night. There was an overturned tractor-trailer that caused the northbound I-81 ramp onto southbound 581 to be closed for a little while. According to firefighters, it was a four-vehicle accident and...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

NRV company donates jackets to PCPS

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Patton Logistics Group is working to keep children in Pulaski County warm this winter. “It’s very heartwarming,” Patton Logistics’ Jonathan Walker said. “We don’t do this for the clout; we do it because we know there’s people out there that need something.”
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville local opens Sparx skateboard shop in memory of his nephew

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville local Kyle Buckner is opening a skate shop on Main Street in honor of his nephew who passed away last year after battling addiction. Buckner was just nine when his nephew Austin Sparks was born. “By the time Austin could walk, he was actually playing...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Man found shot on Chapman Avenue SW in Roanoke: Police

WDBJ7.com

George’s Flowers celebrates 41 years of blooming business

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For 41 years, George’s Flowers has been blooming in the Star City, and Friday, December 16, they celebrated. Inspired by his grandparents, George Clements started his own business selling house plants at 15. At 21 he opened George’s Flowers in Salem before moving to different locations in Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly

ROANOKE Co, Va. (WDBJ) -The leader of a Roanoke County Catholic church for more than two decades has died. Joe Lehman, who was pastor at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church in Roanoke County for 22 years, died Tuesday in Atlanta. Monsignor Lehman had been on vacation and was on...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Who makes what in Danville

Two individuals working for the City of Danville and Danville Public Schools earn more than $200,000 a year. City Manager Ken Larking makes $200,925 and Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston earns $206,862 and they are the two highest taxpayer-funded employees in the city. Within city government, 34 employees earn $100,000 or...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man found shot in SW Roanoke

WDBJ7.com

Grandin Lights Extravaganza set for Monday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2022 Grandin Lights Extravaganza is scheduled for Monday night, December 19, starting at 2014 Memorial Ave SW in Roanoke. It’s a family-friendly stroll or jog along the holiday lights in and around Grandin Village businesses and homes, according to organizer RunAbout Sports Roanoke. Meet...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Crash cleared on Route 602 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A crash is causing delays on Route 602 in Franklin County, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened near Rock Ridge Road. As of 7:43 p.m., all north lanes and all south lanes were alternating closures.
wfxrtv.com

Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 cleared: Roanoke Co.

— UPDATE 12/16 at 1:47 p.m. — The tractor-trailer crash previously reported at mile marker 136 in Roanoke County has been cleared, according to VDOT. However, VDOT says a second multi-vehicle crash has occurred on Interstate 81 north at mile marker 137 near the construction zone in Roanoke County.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man found suffering from gunshot wound in SW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they located a man with a gunshot wound on Friday night. Police say at approximately 7:05 p.m. on Dec. 16 they were notified of a person suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW. Upon arriving at the scene officers found the man with what they say was a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
ROANOKE, VA
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Crash causing delays on I-81N in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 133. As of 7:36 p.m., the north right lane and right shoulder are closed.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pulaski celebrates opening of newly-renovated playgrounds

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski celebrated the completion of its new playground equipment December 16. The town used American Rescue Plan funding to renovate four playgrounds. Each playground has updated equipment with different features to encourage families to try out all the parks. “We’re excited for people to get out...
PULASKI, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke baker competes in Ultimate Baker Contest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Laura Krell, owner of Sugarheart Baking Co., joined us on Here @ Home to tell us about the Ultimate Baker Contest, in which she is one of the finalists competing to become The Ultimate Baker. If she wins, she will be awarded a $5,000 dollar prize and a custom sprinkle collection with Sprinkle Pop, and will be featured on the cover of ‘ChristmasINC.Magazine (Valentine’s Edition).
ROANOKE, VA

