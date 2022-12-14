Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSET
One hospitalized after four-vehicle accident in Roanoke: Firefighters
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said there was a four-vehicle accident Saturday night. There was an overturned tractor-trailer that caused the northbound I-81 ramp onto southbound 581 to be closed for a little while. According to firefighters, it was a four-vehicle accident and...
WDBJ7.com
NRV company donates jackets to PCPS
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Patton Logistics Group is working to keep children in Pulaski County warm this winter. “It’s very heartwarming,” Patton Logistics’ Jonathan Walker said. “We don’t do this for the clout; we do it because we know there’s people out there that need something.”
WDBJ7.com
Missing girl out of Pittsylvania Co. found by Danville Police
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania Co. Sheriff’s Office has announced Jamila Gadson was located by Danville Police and taken back to her parents. Gadson, 17, went missing on Tuesday.
WDBJ7.com
Danville local opens Sparx skateboard shop in memory of his nephew
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville local Kyle Buckner is opening a skate shop on Main Street in honor of his nephew who passed away last year after battling addiction. Buckner was just nine when his nephew Austin Sparks was born. “By the time Austin could walk, he was actually playing...
WSET
Man found shot on Chapman Avenue SW in Roanoke: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot on Friday evening in the Star City. RPD said they responded to the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW at around 7:05 p.m. after receiving a call about a person who had been shot. Responding officers...
WDBJ7.com
George’s Flowers celebrates 41 years of blooming business
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For 41 years, George’s Flowers has been blooming in the Star City, and Friday, December 16, they celebrated. Inspired by his grandparents, George Clements started his own business selling house plants at 15. At 21 he opened George’s Flowers in Salem before moving to different locations in Roanoke.
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police Department teams with UPS to collect toys for children this Christmas
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Danville Police Department is partnering with UPS this year to make sure local children in need get toys this Christmas. The Danville Police Department has collected over 400 toys since its toy drive began December 7. Friday morning, they set up in front of Sam’s Club...
WDBJ7.com
Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly
ROANOKE Co, Va. (WDBJ) -The leader of a Roanoke County Catholic church for more than two decades has died. Joe Lehman, who was pastor at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church in Roanoke County for 22 years, died Tuesday in Atlanta. Monsignor Lehman had been on vacation and was on...
WSET
Holiday tote bags delivered to senior living residents in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Montgomery County and Radford is making sure those at Senior Living homes aren't forgotten this holiday season. On Friday, they delivered 120 Holiday Tote Bags to 65 residents of Commonwealth Senior Living and 55 residents of...
chathamstartribune.com
Who makes what in Danville
Two individuals working for the City of Danville and Danville Public Schools earn more than $200,000 a year. City Manager Ken Larking makes $200,925 and Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston earns $206,862 and they are the two highest taxpayer-funded employees in the city. Within city government, 34 employees earn $100,000 or...
WDBJ7.com
Man found shot in SW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say they were notified by the city’s E-911 Center shortly after 7 p.m. Friday about a report of a person who had been shot in the 1400 block of Chapman Ave. SW. Officers found a man with what appeared to be a non-critical...
WDBJ7.com
Organizations are hosting monthly youth events trying to decrease gun violence in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress known as TAP, Kingdom Harvest Church International, Keyz2Life Ministries, The City of Roanoke, YouthHQ@Goodwill, and ALLY (Actively Learning and Loving Our Youth) are all coming together to try and curve gun violence in the Star City. Every third Saturday of the month...
WDBJ7.com
Grandin Lights Extravaganza set for Monday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2022 Grandin Lights Extravaganza is scheduled for Monday night, December 19, starting at 2014 Memorial Ave SW in Roanoke. It’s a family-friendly stroll or jog along the holiday lights in and around Grandin Village businesses and homes, according to organizer RunAbout Sports Roanoke. Meet...
WSLS
Crash cleared on Route 602 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A crash is causing delays on Route 602 in Franklin County, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened near Rock Ridge Road. As of 7:43 p.m., all north lanes and all south lanes were alternating closures.
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 cleared: Roanoke Co.
— UPDATE 12/16 at 1:47 p.m. — The tractor-trailer crash previously reported at mile marker 136 in Roanoke County has been cleared, according to VDOT. However, VDOT says a second multi-vehicle crash has occurred on Interstate 81 north at mile marker 137 near the construction zone in Roanoke County.
wfxrtv.com
Man found suffering from gunshot wound in SW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they located a man with a gunshot wound on Friday night. Police say at approximately 7:05 p.m. on Dec. 16 they were notified of a person suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW. Upon arriving at the scene officers found the man with what they say was a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
WSLS
Crash causing delays on I-81N in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 133. As of 7:36 p.m., the north right lane and right shoulder are closed.
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski celebrates opening of newly-renovated playgrounds
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski celebrated the completion of its new playground equipment December 16. The town used American Rescue Plan funding to renovate four playgrounds. Each playground has updated equipment with different features to encourage families to try out all the parks. “We’re excited for people to get out...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke baker competes in Ultimate Baker Contest
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Laura Krell, owner of Sugarheart Baking Co., joined us on Here @ Home to tell us about the Ultimate Baker Contest, in which she is one of the finalists competing to become The Ultimate Baker. If she wins, she will be awarded a $5,000 dollar prize and a custom sprinkle collection with Sprinkle Pop, and will be featured on the cover of ‘ChristmasINC.Magazine (Valentine’s Edition).
