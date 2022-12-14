Dover Family Practice, Cornerstone VNA: New hires and awards

Kahn, Kasten Join Dover Family Practice

DOVER – Nurse Practitioner Dr. Aaron Kahn and Physician Assistant Kim Kasten are joining Dover Family Practice this month, offering primary care services to the community.

Dr. Kahn has nearly 15 years of experience as a family nurse practitioner, most recently at Rochester Hill Family Practice and at Core Physicians in Stratham. He also worked at White Mountain Medical Center in Sanbornville during his 11-year career in the Frisbie Hospital organization. Dr. Kahn also spent many years serving patients in New York State, including in North Massapequa, Port Jefferson, Corfu and Buffalo.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Chemistry from Ohio State University and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the State University of New York at Buffalo. Dr. Kahn also earned his Master of Science as a Family Health Nurse Practitioner from SUNY-Buffalo and a Doctor of Nursing Practice from the University of New Hampshire.

Kasten has 10 years of experience in health care, most recently as a physician assistant for six years at Southern Maine Health Care/Maine Health in Sanford. She also worked as a physician assistant at Lincoln Medical Partners in Waldoboro, ME and as an Emergency Medical Technician in Los Angeles, CA.

She received a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Wisconsin and a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, Calif.

Both Dr. Aaron Kahn and Kim Kasten will be exclusively practicing at Dover Family Practice and are accepting new patients. Those interested in establishing primary care should call (603) 742-3174.

Longtime Cornerstone VNA nurse honored with 2 awards

ROCHESTER - Cornerstone VNA, a local nonprofit home health and hospice care provider, recently recognized Cheryl Bonar, RN, with the 2022 Nightingale Award. Cornerstone VNA created this award for their nurses in 2015, which is presented to a person who exemplifies Florence Nightingale’s work through best practice, mentorship, education and change. Florence Nightingale (1820-1910) is known for her work in fundamentally changing the role of nursing and introduced the concept of nursing standards.

According to Jen Gullison, RN, MSN, Vice President of Operations at Cornerstone VNA, “Cheryl helps Cornerstone VNA keep its operations flowing seamlessly, 24/7, including providing direct patient care to those with an active COVID-19 diagnosis.” Gullison continues, “She works with very young kids who require home infusion therapy to older adults who need teaching to be able to self-manage their disease or condition.”

Julie Reynolds RN, MS, President/CEO adds, “As a team member at Cornerstone VNA for over 28 years, Cheryl has been a role model to many nurses because of how skilled she is in her nursing practice. She performs co-visits with other nurses to train them in skills such as intravenous therapy, complicated wound care, and other complex procedures.”

In response to the honor of this award, Cheryl shared, “The patients keep me going in this career, I love meeting new people and caring for them.”

In addition to the Nightingale Award, Cheryl Bonar also received the 2022 New Hampshire Healthcare Hero award for the Seacoast Region. Since late 2020, NH Healthcare Heroes has honored dozens of those working in healthcare who repeatedly go above and beyond the call of duty. This special award was presented to Bonar by NH Healthcare Hero Committee Member, John Desmond of Cookson Communications. During a special pinning ceremony at the Cornerstone VNA office, Desmond shared, “We continue to recognize these heroes for their powerful stories and the inspiration they provide to others considering a career in healthcare.”

Cornerstone VNA currently serves Rockingham, Strafford, Belknap and Carroll Counties in New Hampshire and York County in Maine. The team at Cornerstone VNA provides award-winning care and support through five distinct programs: Home Care, Hospice Care, Palliative Care, Life Care-Private Duty, and Community Care. For over 109 years, Cornerstone VNA has been committed to bringing services to people of all ages so that families can stay together at home, even when facing the challenges of aging, surgical recovery, chronic or life-threatening illnesses or end-of-life care. To learn more about Cornerstone VNA, visit www.cornerstonevna.org or call 800-691-1133.