ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Injury Update: Key Players Ruled OUT For Warriors vs. Pacers

By Joey Linn
Inside The Warriors
Inside The Warriors
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bg8xv_0jidtXrz00

The Golden State Warriors will be shorthanded vs. the Indiana Pacers

After a blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Golden State Warriors are heading to Indiana with at least two key players on the bench. Still dealing with a right adductor strain, versatile wing Andrew Wiggins will remain out for this game. With it being the second night of a back to back, Klay Thompson will have a scheduled rest day, joining Wiggins on the bench.

The Warriors are currently listing Steph Curry as questionable, meaning he could be in or out. Without him, it is hard to see the Warriors having much of a chance, but this is the same Pacers team that just lost to a Brooklyn Nets group that was without Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, and others.

The Warriors have been the worst road team in the Western Conference this season, and would love to start collecting some wins away from Chase Center. Already down two key players, and Curry potentially joining that group, the team is in danger of falling back under .500 on the season.

Golden State's mediocre record is almost entirely due to their struggles on the road, as they have been dominant at home. This is something they will have to figure out sooner rather than later, especially if they want to secure home court advantage in the playoffs. There is time to turn things around, but the Warriors would like to see that happen soon.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Reacts to Controversial Travel Call vs. Mavericks

Draymond Green Reacts to Kevin Durant's Hilarious Postgame Answer

Draymond Green Slams De'Aaron Fox Trade Rumors

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inside The Warriors

Inside The Warriors

San Francisco, CA
8K+
Followers
807
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the Golden State Warriors

 https://www.si.com/nba/warriors

Comments / 0

Community Policy