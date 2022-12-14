MIPD officer fired after arbitrator finds he was 'untruthful,' in third such attempt

A Marco Island police officer who appealed his third firing with the department in nine years has been terminated, an arbitrator has ruled.

Mediation records indicate that on the night of May 23, 2019, Sgt. Zachary Kirsch determined that John Derrig failed to respond to a medical call — his fifth within two weeks. Kirsch ordered that Derrig respond to all future medical calls.

Records indicate on that day his patrol car was parked, his engine idling, for three hours. Between May 27 and June 2 he failed to act on four additional calls, records show.

Then, on June 17 of that year, his car was parked for five hours. Derrig didn't recall what he was doing during that time, records show.

Acting chief launches '19 probe

Nearly two weeks later, on June 19 of that year, then-Acting Chief Dave Baer opened an internal affairs investigation into Derrig's performance.

An investigation conducted by Capt. Richard Stoltenborg included three interviews with Derrig that year — on Sept. 11, Oct. 15 and Nov. 13.

On those occasions, Derrig told Stoltenborg that the directive wasn't being adhered to; that after Kirsch's orders, former Sgt. Brian Granneman told him those procedures were at his discretion; and that former Sgt. Matt Goetz said that officers didn't always need to respond to medical dispatch calls.

When Granneman and Goetz were interviewed, they contradicted Derrig.

Weeks later, on Dec. 13, Marco Island Police Chief Tracy Frazzano issued Derrig's termination, charging him with misconduct; insubordination; noncompliance; and untruthfulness, records indicate.

The union representing police officers, the Fraternal Order of Police, claimed that not following the procedure had been the norm; that Granneman had contradicted Goetz's order; and that Goetz had endorsed officers acknowledging medical dispatches without responding.

During his arbitration testimony, Granneman said that only a supervisor could call off a patrol officer from responding to an emergency.

The city argued that Derrig's testimony was "internally inconsistent."

In contrast, the union argued that Derrig seeking clarification of Kirsch's order from Granneman is proof that he didn't consciously attempt to violate the order.

They also argued that the city's witnesses' statements were "conflicting and inaccurate."

Arbitrator Mark Lurie found that Derrig didn't provide credible evidence upon which he could've concluded that noncompliance with the directive was the norm; and that Goetz had endorsed the noncompliance.

While actual elements of Derrig’s testimony may have been truthful, he was untruthful as to the assertions of his defense, Lurie ruled.

Lurie determined that Derrig lost his credibility following his testimony given during the interviews and the arbitration hearing.

He said the unusual amounts of time Derrig's vehicle was parked; the explanation he gave for the night of May 23 and his lack of an explanation for the night of June 17, 2019, back the city's argument that he violated the departmental policies.

"Those violations, when considered in light of his prior six-month suspension, were further cause for the termination of his employment," Lurie wrote in his decision.

Two previous attempts at firing

Former Police Chief Thomas Carr first terminated Derrig on Dec. 10, 2010, when he wrote an inaccurate arrest report, mediation records indicate. Arbitrator Thomas Humphries concluded that Derrig had been neglectful rather than insubordinate.

He was then again fired June 17, 2014 under Chief Don Hunter based, in part, on Assistant Chief Dave Baer’s assessment that Derrig had not followed instructions, and that he had exhibited a “recalcitrant attitude” and hadn't properly performed his police work. In November 2015, Arbitrator Frank J. Squillace found that the department hadn't proven the factual charges.

Baer, as acting chief in 2019, authorized the internal affairs investigation of the charges in this case without probable cause.

