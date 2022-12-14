Read full article on original website
Toys for Tots sees a great response again this year
About 100 volunteers came out Sunday to the Kalispell National Guard Armory to unload thousands of toys for the annual Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. The program will serve about 800 local families again this year, said coordinator Kelly Hamilton of Columbia Falls. All of the toys are brand new, still in packaging. In addition to toys, about $30,000 in cash was raised through a radiothon by members of Bee Broadcasting, so the program can go out and buy more toys if need be. The volunteers came from all over the valley, Hamilton said — church groups, Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, 4-H...
The Blotter: Ice fishing after curfew
Dec. 7 A concerned student informed police after reading a school shooting threat written in the bathroom at the high school. A man reported being stalked by his ex wife who was interested in what he was doing. Police had to escort a belligerent man who was bothering a family at the North Fork Trailer Park. Dec. 8 A van with out of state plates and an intoxicated driver was seen tailgating and swerving through Columbia Falls. Dec. 9 A driver complained to police when stuck in traffic that a neighboring car’s music was too loud. A female was seen snooping through employee’s...
Loretta Fauske, 89
Loretta Irene Fauske died December 8, 2022, in Columbia Falls, Montana. Service details are pending. Loretta is survived by her children Diana Motichka, Rodney Fauske, Janice Judd and Sue Culbert. Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is caring for Loretta’s family.
Speech does well in Kalispell
The Columbia Falls Wildcats Speech and Debate team competed last weekend in the Kalispell Western Regional AA tournament at Glacier High School with 18 schools, placing first in the ABC Sweeps and fourth overall. The following students placed in their events: Eddie Chisholm, first in Lincoln Douglas Debate Eleanor Hollingsworth and Kynsleigh Gould, first in Policy Debate Zack Tillman and Lucas Counts, second in DUO Interpretation Aiden Rohn and Brayden Crawford, fourth in Public Forum Makinzie Taylor, sixth in Humorous Interpretation Carson Settles, sixth in Informative Ruby Davis, seventh in Informative Lauren Rogers and Boone Shanks, eighth in Public Forum Ava Minns-Prezeau, eighth in Legislative Debate The team travels to Stevensville this weekend.
Man dies in house fire north of Polebridge
Columbia Falls and Blankenship firefighters responded to a fatal house fire up the North Fork Saturday morning. Columbia Falls Fire chief Karl Weeks said the cabin was located 18 miles north of Polebridge. Firefighters were dispatched at 6:02 a.m., but because of the distance to the fire, arrived at 7:39 a.m. It was 53 miles up bad roads to the scene of the blaze. By then, the cabin was flattened and all that was left were some propane lines still burning. Firefighters later found a man and his dog in the remains of the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Weeks said. Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said the man’s remains were taken to the state crime lab in Missoula for DNA analysis. The man lived alone and neighbors who may have known the victim’s family members are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (406) 758-5610. Having next of kin can be critical in positively identifying the victim, Heino noted. Firefighters were off the scene at 12:33 p.m. According to social media posts, a candlelight vigil for the man is planned for 5 p.m. Friday.
Man arrested without incident after high speed chase
A man wanted on a felony warrant out of Lincoln County led Montana Highway Patrol troopers on a long distance high speed chase Friday afternoon, but gave up peacefully in the end. According to trooper Laramie Stefani, the pursuit began near Browning on Highway 2 for Richard Mongan of Kalispell. The initial chase was called off because of road conditions, but Stefani picked up the pursuit of the white pickup Mongan was driving near Nyack Flats. Flathead County Sheriff’s Deputies as well as more Highway Patrol Troopers assisted and spike strips were put down, blowing out at least one tire on Mongan’s truck. Mongan pulled over near Lake Five and was taken into custody without incident, Stefani said. Mongan was additionally charged with eluding arrest and criminal endangerment. Laramie said he didn’t know the exact charge Mongan faced out of Lincoln County.
PHOTOS: Night of Lights 2022
Scenes from the annual Night of Lights Parade down Nucleus Avenue in Columbia Falls on Friday, Dec. 2. ...
Yesterdays: Forest Service considers protections for Jewel Basin
70 years ago Dec. 12, 1952 Murry Giles had a contract with Plum Creek to sell its sawdust to locals. A truckload of sawdust (presumably a dump truck) cost $1.50. A pickup truck load cost 25 cents. 60 years ago Dec. 14, 1962 Great Northern Mountain and the Jewel Basin were being considered as “scenic areas” on the Flathead National Forest. Front page photo spread was on Mickey Wagoner, who lived up the South Fork in a log cabin and homestead. Wagoner came to the Flathead in 1910 from Buffalo, New York. 50 years ago Dec. 16, 1982 Plum Creek expected its new medium density fiberboard plant would...
Flu, Covid cases on the rise
By MATT BALDWIN For the Hungry Horse News Influenza cases in Montana hit a sharp rise at the start of December, with nearly 1,000 new cases and more than 50 new hospitalizations reported statewide last week. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services weekly influenza report, cases and hospitalizations have rapidly increased in recent weeks and are far ahead of historical averages for this time of year. Season to date, the department has reported 2,708 total flu cases, 120 hospitalizations and two deaths associated with flu. Flathead County reported 73 new cases during the week ending Dec. 3. Logan Health Medical Center officials...
Community events on tap
Oratory contest The Columbia Falls American Legion Freedom Post will host a free dinner for high school students interested in entering its annual oratorical contest. The contest includes a chance to win a college scholarship. Parents are encouraged to attend as well. The actual competition is in January. The dinner is 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Montana Veterans Home Service building. For more information contact Bill Rhine at (406) 971-7376. Women meet Columbia Falls Women’s Connection will host their annual Christmas Tea on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 11:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church located at 827 9th St West in Columbia Falls. Keynote speaker Jessica Swanson, is a local freelance writer, school board trustee and community volunteer will share her inspirational story of hope. Cost is $10 and all women are welcome to attend. For reservations call Candy at 387-4119 or Janet at 892-3621 or email cfwomensconnection@yahoo.com
Don Zen Allred
Don Zen Allred Don Zen Allred, 88, returned to his Heavenly home Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 while at home in Gold Star Park, Quartzsite, Arizona, where he and his wife, Louise, have resided since 1997. He was born May 18, 1934 in Charlo to James Zeneth and Dollie Loretta Burraston Allred, the fifth of six children. He graduated from Ronan High school in 1953 and went to Mollar Barber college in Spokane Washington. After graduating he worked in Missoula and then in Anaconda where he met his future wife Louise Kunkel. They were married July 10, 1955. Jan. 7, 1956 he entered...
Gary A. Luce April 2, 1946 – Nov. 25. 2022
Gary grew up in Columbia Falls and passed away surrounded by loved ones, wife, Elaine Luce, son Robert Luce. He was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Maxine Luce; and Lori Luce. Gary had three brothers, Don and Jerry Luce, Bill Huffman and sister Barbra Smith and seven grandchildren. Gary graduated from Columbia Falls High School in 1964, where he played in track, football, and basketball. Gary played in the high school band, was part of the Columbians and inducted into the Columbia Falls High School Honor Society, and attended Montana State College. Gary lived in Washington for 39 years,...
Yesterdays: Ski hill at Hungry Horse
70 years ago Dec. 5, 1952 A Lions Club was forming in Columbia Falls. The civic organization was headed up by Al Carter. Hungry Horse had a ski hill and a tow rope at the time. Volunteers were working to get it ready. 60 years ago Dec. 7, 1962 Rex Brown of Coram was building a lumber mill in Browning next to the railroad tracks. Plans were to log lodgepole near the Hudson Bay Divide outside of Glacier National Park. A proposed change to the basketball and football conferences was opposed by School District 6. The realignment would have meant Columbia Falls would have had...
Death Notices for Dec. 7, 2022
William Leonard Moyer A memorial service for William Leonard Moyer of Columbia Falls is planned for 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Columbia Falls Senior Citizens Center. Moyer died Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 2022 in Columbia Falls. Noreeta Jean Anderberg, 82 Noreeta Jean Anderberg, died Nov. 30, 2022 in Whitefish, Montana. Her family is planning a celebration of her life for a later date. Information will be forthcoming. Darlington Cremation and Burial Service is caring for her family.
School concerts coming up
A host of school holiday concerts are coming up. At Ruder Elementary School Dec. 15 the third grade starts off the singing at 1:15 p.m., then fourth grade about 40 minutes later and fifth grade 40 minutes after that. Then on Friday, Dec. 16, Kindergarten starts its concert about 8:50 a.m., followed by first grade at 9:30 a.m. and second grade at 10:10 a.m. At the junior high, the choir concerts are Dec. 8 starting with sixth grade at 6 p.m. and seventh and eighth at 7:15 p.m. The band concerts are Dec. 12 starting with sixth grade at 6 p.m. with seventh and eighth grade to follow. The high school choir concerts are 7 p.m. Dec. 13, the band concert is 7 p.m. Dec. 15 featuring Wind Ensemble, Concert Band and both percussion groups and a holiday Jazz Cafe featuring both music and song and dancing is 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Cedar Creek Lodge. The concert is free, but donations are appreciated.
In the minority
I know I have not written a column for several weeks. Usually, when I don’t write it is because not much has happened on the North Fork. That is not the case this time. If anything there has been more happening than usual in the Fall. Biggest thing was the election. All of the hype only succeeded in making me disgusted with both political parties. One candidate calling their opponent a snake, the other ridiculing a lawyer for defending an accused rapist. The only bright spot was the House District 3 race. Both candidates were young recent graduates from Columbia Falls...
Oberling could get suspended sentence in plea deal
Prosecutors will recommend a renowned local artist receive a suspended five-year sentence with the state Department of Corrections for wiring his then-partner’s shower to shock her over the summer. Nicholas Oberling, 59, admitted to setting up the contraption under oath during a Nov. 28 change of plea hearing in Flathead County District Court. Under questioning from his defense attorney, Sean Hinchey, Oberling maintained that the scheme was meant to scare his former partner. Oberling’s then significant other contacted authorities from Hungry Horse on July 24 after suffering several shocks while reaching for the shower soap dish, court documents said. Investigators followed exposed...
Hungry Horse man dies in car accident
A Hungry Horse man was killed in a two-vehicle accident in on Highway 2 East in front of the Glacier Park International Airport Dec. 8. Ronald Long, 67, later died at Logan Health the same day as a result of injuries from the crash. An investigation of the crash is ongoing by the Montana Highway Patrol.
Joan Corrine Galland Bruce Lundy
Joan Corrine Galland Bruce Lundy Joan Corrine Galland Bruce Lundy, 91, died peacefully on Nov. 6, 2022 in Kalispell. She was born in Lubbock, Texas on March 10, 1931 to Joseph and Zenobia Galland, who moved to Cave Junction, Oregon when Joan was in elementary school. In 1950, Joan married Gerald (Jerry) Bruce while attending Southern Oregon State College in Ashland, Oregon. After Jerry graduated from dental school in Portland, Oregon, they moved to Caldwell, Idaho to open a dental practice. Joan continued her education and graduated with a teaching degree from Boise State University. In Caldwell, Jerry and Joan settled into...
City-County planning board OK's Tamarack Meadows subdivision
The Columbia Falls City-County planning board Tuesday night approved a 103-lot subdivision on 47 acres called Tamarack Meadows at the north end of Meadow Lake Resort. It’s the last portion of the master plan that was approved decades ago, but neighbors were none too happy about it. Opponents packed city council chambers claiming the subdivision was too dense, the roads that served it were too narrow, and it posed a safety risk to the folks that already lived there. But the subdivision was previously approved in 2006 and it complied with both the city’s growth policy and the zoning of the area. “Thirty...
