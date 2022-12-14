President Joe Biden has selected the Honorable Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the United Nations, to lead a delegation to Qatar for the closing ceremonies of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 18, 2022 in Doha. The members of the Presidential Delegation have yet to be determined. Timmy T. Davis, the esteemed United States Ambassador to Qatar. Honorable Rick Larsen of Washington, Representative of the United States and Co-Chair of the Congressional Soccer Caucus (D), and Honorable Darin LaHood of Illinois, Representative of the United States and Co-Chair of the Congressional Soccer Caucus (R), along with Honorable Amanda Mansour, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Partnerships & Global Engagement, National Security Council. Claudio Reyna, former captain of the United States men’s national soccer team, is the Sporting Director of Austin FC.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO