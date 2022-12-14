Iowa State football QB coach Joel Gordon steps down, accepts same job with USF

Iowa State confirmed on Wednesday that Cyclones' quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Joel Gordon is no longer with the program.

Gordon accepted the same job at South Florida, the school announced. It's a chance for Gordon to reunite with former Iowa State tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Alex Golesh, who was recently named the Bulls' new head coach.

Gordon came to Iowa State, from Division III Ferrum College, as an offensive analyst. After two years, head coach Matt Campbell promoted him to quarterbacks coach and then added passing game coordinator duties in 2019. Under his tutelage, Brock Purdy became the winningest quarterback in school history while owning much of the rest of the school’s record book.

Purdy’s successor, though, struggled in his first season as a starter.

Hunter Dekkers completed 66% of his passes and threw 19 touchdowns, but had 14 interceptions, the second-most in the nation and the highest mark among Power 5 quarterbacks.

The change marks another staffing shakeup for Campbell, after parting ways with longtime offensive coordinator Tom Manning and strength coach Dave Andrews earlier in December. Nate Scheelhaase, who was most recently ISU's running backs coach and run game coordinator, was promoted to lead the offense.

